Ticonderoga, NY

WCAX

Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Hot 99.1

Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family

This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
mynbc5.com

Williston public works, residents prepared for more snow

WILLISTON, Vt. — With another four to eight inches expected to hit much of Chittenden County on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, towns like Williston are prepared for slick roads and tough winter conditions. Bruce Hoar, director of public works for the Town of Williston, said this storm...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

University of Vermont Medical Center support staff to unionize after vote

BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday, support staff and technical employees at the University of Vermont Medical Center voted to form a union and begin collective bargaining with hospital administration for higher wages and improved patient care. More than 2,200 employees participated in a secret ballot process on Friday. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Winter Renaissance Faire returns to Vermont in February

ESSEX, Vt. — Fans of medieval history, listen up — the Winter Renaissance Faire will return to the Champlain Valley Exposition in February. The weekend-long event, which is currently in its 6th year in Essex Junction, will be held on Feb. 4 and 5, according to Vermont Gatherings, the event organizer.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

January Covid detection spike in Burlington wastewater draws concern

BURLINGTON, Vt. — New data published from the city this month indicated that COVID-19 levels in parts of Burlington have increased at an alarming rate. But after speaking with the state's health department, residents shouldn't be concerned just yet. The graph, published on the city of Burlington's website last...
BURLINGTON, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Valcour Island in the Early 20th Century

In this program, Roger Harwood will give a presentation featuring photos and stories of the long gone community of farmers and camps which thrived on Valcour Island. This program will begin at 6:45 pm and is free and open to the public. The Clinton County Historical Association is located at 98 Ohio Ave, Plattsburgh. For more information visit their website or call (518) 561-0340.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Andrea Hogan resigns from Adirondack Park Agency

Andrea Hogan, an Adirondack Park Agency (APA) commissioner, resigned from her post on Friday, according to APA spokesman Keith McKeever. Hogan announced via Zoom at the Johnsburg Town Board meeting on Jan. 17 that she would resign from her $30,000-per-year supervisor position effective Feb. 17. As of Jan. 19 she had not resigned from the APA, but in an email Monday afternoon, McKeever told the Explorer Hogan submitted her resignation on Friday, Jan. 20. The APA is a state organization that develops long-range plans for public and private uses in the approximately 6-million-acre park. Hogan was one of five in-park commissioners and represents Warren County.
JOHNSBURG, NY
mynbc5.com

Midweek storm will bring a half-foot of snow to many

A storm will rapidly strengthen over the middle of the country on Tuesday and race northeast on Wednesday. This system is expected to create a period of heavy snowfall Wednesday evening, before turning lighter and mixing with sleet and freezing rain early Thursday morning. Travel will be difficult, and school delays are likely.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Ti's forgotten souls forgotten no longer

Angel Connection expands, plans for Ti animal shelter are underway. TICONDEROGA | In the North Country, it’s not unusual to spot animal tracks in the snow. On Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga, it’s even less unusual to see little footprints winding and leading to the dumpsters, alleys and back of storefronts. However, these don’t belong to woodland creatures; rather, these trails are the sad visual evidence of the area’s stray and feral cat problem, an issue that the Angel Connection is tackling like never before.
TICONDEROGA, NY
mynbc5.com

Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside

A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru's road equipment garage. Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town's plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and vital equipment is a total loss. The town said all town trucks, tools and supplies were destroyed, calling it devastating news.
PERU, VT
mynbc5.com

NBC5 News to participate in Special Olympics Penguin Plunge

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Some members of the NBC5 News Team will be participating in the Penguin Plunge on Saturday, February 4th at 9 a.m. on the Burlington waterfront. The event supports Special Olympics Vermont and brings in 40 percent of their operating budget. NBC5 Anchors Brian Colleran and Alice...
BURLINGTON, VT

