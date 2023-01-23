Read full article on original website
Will NY State Repurpose Iconic Structures in Abondoned Frontier Town? [PICS]
Once a major theme park in the Adirondacks, Frontier Town has been abandoned since 1998. Many kids, now adults, in the Capital Region, remember going to Frontier Town and being trusted back in time to the wild wild west but those are just distant memories. The memories live on, but...
mynbc5.com
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival organizers left waiting on mother nature to build Ice Palace
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Recent mild temperatures are impacting construction of the famed Ice Palace for Saranac Lake's Winter Carnival. With only one week until the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, many are asking if there even will be an ice palace this year. "We will have one, no fear,"...
mynbc5.com
Chittenden County native receives Oscar nod for 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'
One of this year's Oscar-nominated animated movies has ties to Chittenden County. "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" was co-written by Nick Paley, a Chittenden County native who grew up in Huntington, Vermont, and graduated from Mount Mansfield Union High School. The stop-motion animated film received an Academy Award nomination...
Antiques Dealer Brian Bittner Steps Up With a New Showroom of Old Objects
Once upon a time, "going antiquing" meant edging through a packed and poorly lit space, trying to discern the treasures among the detritus. It was fun, but it was also dusty and cold. Many antiques stores of that type in Vermont have closed over the past two decades as the...
mynbc5.com
Northwood School one of three places in America to own rare ski tuning machine
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Imagine being one of three places in the entire country to have a rare ski tuning machine. The Northwood school in Lake Placid, New York can take that credit. The only other places to have a Wintersteiger Jupiter model are two ski shops, one in Queensbury, New York and the other in Vail, Colorado.
WCAX
Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
Glens Falls traffic light has temporarily changed
The City of Glens Falls put out an update on downtown traffic, following Wednesday night's winter weather conditions. In an update that the city says does not seem directly tied to the weather, drivers should expect a traffic light change along Ridge Street.
mynbc5.com
Williston public works, residents prepared for more snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — With another four to eight inches expected to hit much of Chittenden County on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, towns like Williston are prepared for slick roads and tough winter conditions. Bruce Hoar, director of public works for the Town of Williston, said this storm...
mynbc5.com
University of Vermont Medical Center support staff to unionize after vote
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday, support staff and technical employees at the University of Vermont Medical Center voted to form a union and begin collective bargaining with hospital administration for higher wages and improved patient care. More than 2,200 employees participated in a secret ballot process on Friday. The...
mynbc5.com
Winter Renaissance Faire returns to Vermont in February
ESSEX, Vt. — Fans of medieval history, listen up — the Winter Renaissance Faire will return to the Champlain Valley Exposition in February. The weekend-long event, which is currently in its 6th year in Essex Junction, will be held on Feb. 4 and 5, according to Vermont Gatherings, the event organizer.
mynbc5.com
January Covid detection spike in Burlington wastewater draws concern
BURLINGTON, Vt. — New data published from the city this month indicated that COVID-19 levels in parts of Burlington have increased at an alarming rate. But after speaking with the state's health department, residents shouldn't be concerned just yet. The graph, published on the city of Burlington's website last...
newyorkalmanack.com
Valcour Island in the Early 20th Century
In this program, Roger Harwood will give a presentation featuring photos and stories of the long gone community of farmers and camps which thrived on Valcour Island. This program will begin at 6:45 pm and is free and open to the public. The Clinton County Historical Association is located at 98 Ohio Ave, Plattsburgh. For more information visit their website or call (518) 561-0340.
Andrea Hogan resigns from Adirondack Park Agency
Andrea Hogan, an Adirondack Park Agency (APA) commissioner, resigned from her post on Friday, according to APA spokesman Keith McKeever. Hogan announced via Zoom at the Johnsburg Town Board meeting on Jan. 17 that she would resign from her $30,000-per-year supervisor position effective Feb. 17. As of Jan. 19 she had not resigned from the APA, but in an email Monday afternoon, McKeever told the Explorer Hogan submitted her resignation on Friday, Jan. 20. The APA is a state organization that develops long-range plans for public and private uses in the approximately 6-million-acre park. Hogan was one of five in-park commissioners and represents Warren County.
mynbc5.com
Midweek storm will bring a half-foot of snow to many
A storm will rapidly strengthen over the middle of the country on Tuesday and race northeast on Wednesday. This system is expected to create a period of heavy snowfall Wednesday evening, before turning lighter and mixing with sleet and freezing rain early Thursday morning. Travel will be difficult, and school delays are likely.
suncommunitynews.com
Ti's forgotten souls forgotten no longer
Angel Connection expands, plans for Ti animal shelter are underway. TICONDEROGA | In the North Country, it’s not unusual to spot animal tracks in the snow. On Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga, it’s even less unusual to see little footprints winding and leading to the dumpsters, alleys and back of storefronts. However, these don’t belong to woodland creatures; rather, these trails are the sad visual evidence of the area’s stray and feral cat problem, an issue that the Angel Connection is tackling like never before.
mynbc5.com
Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru's road equipment garage. Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town's plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and vital equipment is a total loss. The town said all town trucks, tools and supplies were destroyed, calling it devastating news.
mynbc5.com
NBC5 News to participate in Special Olympics Penguin Plunge
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Some members of the NBC5 News Team will be participating in the Penguin Plunge on Saturday, February 4th at 9 a.m. on the Burlington waterfront. The event supports Special Olympics Vermont and brings in 40 percent of their operating budget. NBC5 Anchors Brian Colleran and Alice...
Best restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Saratoga Springs, you have quite a few choices. These are the best in the city, according to Yelp.
WNYT
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
