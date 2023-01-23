Read full article on original website
New officers added to Starkville Police force
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police added three new officers to its ranks. Mayor Lynn Spruill conducted the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday for officers Cole Britt, Oscar Moreno and Tyjour Jones. This comes as thousands of law enforcement agencies work to find new recruits.
New chief settles into position at Saltillo Police Department
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new police chief in one of the fastest-growing cities in the region and he is no stranger to the area. It has been a smooth transition since Chief Rusty Haynes came on board several weeks ago. Haynes took over after former Chief...
Suspect wanted in Lee County for breaking into vehicle near Verona
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who broke into a vehicle, and if you can help them, it might be worth cash. Last Friday night around 11, someone broke into a vehicle that was left overnight at the Dollar General on Palmetto Road near Verona.
Oktibbeha County aggravated assault trial ends in a mistrial
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County assault trial ends with a hung jury resulting in a mistrial. Charron Calvert is accused of stabbing a co-worker in June 2021. The Columbus man was indicted for aggravated assault by an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury. Starkville police said the incident...
Woman arrested in Clay County for hitting someone with baseball bat
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It started as an altercation. And ended with one person being hit by a baseball bat. 39-year-old Shamika Williams is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. It happened in the White Station Community of Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the victim...
Columbus city employee accused of embezzling from city-owned gas pump
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus public works employee is accused of filling up his gas tank at the city’s expense. 22-year-old Deountray Roby is charged with embezzlement. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly filling up at a city-owned gas pump on Monday night.
Three people in Oktibbeha County indicted for aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people in Oktibbeha County are accused of beating a man with a bat. April Kellum, Stacy Jones, and Tommie Wren have all been indicted for aggravated assault. The alleged incident happened July 17 of last year at a home on Sturgis West Point...
Local law enforcement sounds the alarm about fentanyl
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It is called the deadliest drug threat in this country, and fentanyl is being illegally sold throughout Northeast Mississippi. “Last year we were very heavy on gun violence, this year our number one priority is to combat fentanyl, because statistics show we’re going to have more people die in Tupelo this year from fentanyl than from gun violence,” said Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka.
Calhoun City family seeking justice in shooting death of dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Knight family is devastated after someone shot and killed their pet dog. Joey Knight claims someone killed their dog Sipsey on Saturday. The family found the dog lying in a burning pit in a neighbor’s backyard. She had been shot in the face.
Teens charged with felonies after party in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three teenagers face charges for allegedly shooting at someone at a party in Saltillo. Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes confirmed the arrests of Christopher Tate, 14; Coy Harris, 15; and James Long, 17. They face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will be...
1 dead after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace north of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - At least one person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff...
Local sheriff warns people about "gas station heroin"
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a dangerous and unregulated over-the-counter drug that is sold in convenience stores. The drug is called tianeptine, and it's being sold in stores without FDA regulation. It is marketed as an alternative to opioids, but like...
New Albany Police warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA)- The New Albany Police Department is asking residents to make sure their cards have not been compromised after a skimming device was found on a card reader at a local gas station. Card skimmers are devices that thieves attach over a real credit card slot. They...
Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
BNSF closing Amory underpass daily for one month; traffic allowed at certain times
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - BNSF Railway will temporarily close a section of Highway 278 in Amory beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The section of roadway is at the railroad underpass. It’ll be closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Feb. 25. Motorists should follow detour...
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
Pedestrian hit in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- WTVA is receiving word of a pedestrian hit by a car on South Lehmberg Road and Cypress Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus fire and police responded. We're told the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital. We have reached out to Columbus police for more information.
Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff confirmed the...
Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
Fulton offering social media internships; deadline is Friday
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton is looking for students to become social media interns. They can be high school students or students at Itawamba Community College (ICC). Mayor Emily Quinn said there are elements in her position as mayor that need more attention. That is why this...
