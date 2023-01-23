ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun City, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

New officers added to Starkville Police force

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police added three new officers to its ranks. Mayor Lynn Spruill conducted the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday for officers Cole Britt, Oscar Moreno and Tyjour Jones. This comes as thousands of law enforcement agencies work to find new recruits.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

New chief settles into position at Saltillo Police Department

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new police chief in one of the fastest-growing cities in the region and he is no stranger to the area. It has been a smooth transition since Chief Rusty Haynes came on board several weeks ago. Haynes took over after former Chief...
SALTILLO, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect wanted in Lee County for breaking into vehicle near Verona

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who broke into a vehicle, and if you can help them, it might be worth cash. Last Friday night around 11, someone broke into a vehicle that was left overnight at the Dollar General on Palmetto Road near Verona.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Oktibbeha County aggravated assault trial ends in a mistrial

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County assault trial ends with a hung jury resulting in a mistrial. Charron Calvert is accused of stabbing a co-worker in June 2021. The Columbus man was indicted for aggravated assault by an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury. Starkville police said the incident...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Woman arrested in Clay County for hitting someone with baseball bat

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It started as an altercation. And ended with one person being hit by a baseball bat. 39-year-old Shamika Williams is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. It happened in the White Station Community of Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the victim...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus city employee accused of embezzling from city-owned gas pump

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus public works employee is accused of filling up his gas tank at the city’s expense. 22-year-old Deountray Roby is charged with embezzlement. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly filling up at a city-owned gas pump on Monday night.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Local law enforcement sounds the alarm about fentanyl

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It is called the deadliest drug threat in this country, and fentanyl is being illegally sold throughout Northeast Mississippi. “Last year we were very heavy on gun violence, this year our number one priority is to combat fentanyl, because statistics show we’re going to have more people die in Tupelo this year from fentanyl than from gun violence,” said Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Calhoun City family seeking justice in shooting death of dog

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Knight family is devastated after someone shot and killed their pet dog. Joey Knight claims someone killed their dog Sipsey on Saturday. The family found the dog lying in a burning pit in a neighbor’s backyard. She had been shot in the face.
CALHOUN CITY, MS
wtva.com

Teens charged with felonies after party in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three teenagers face charges for allegedly shooting at someone at a party in Saltillo. Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes confirmed the arrests of Christopher Tate, 14; Coy Harris, 15; and James Long, 17. They face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will be...
SALTILLO, MS
wtva.com

Local sheriff warns people about "gas station heroin"

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a dangerous and unregulated over-the-counter drug that is sold in convenience stores. The drug is called tianeptine, and it's being sold in stores without FDA regulation. It is marketed as an alternative to opioids, but like...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian hit in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- WTVA is receiving word of a pedestrian hit by a car on South Lehmberg Road and Cypress Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus fire and police responded. We're told the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital. We have reached out to Columbus police for more information.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Fulton offering social media internships; deadline is Friday

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton is looking for students to become social media interns. They can be high school students or students at Itawamba Community College (ICC). Mayor Emily Quinn said there are elements in her position as mayor that need more attention. That is why this...
FULTON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy