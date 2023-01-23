Read full article on original website
Related
Federal Reserve Denies Digital Asset Bank Custodia’s Application
The Federal Reserve Board has denied digital asset bank Custodia Bank’s application. The Fed said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release that the Wyoming-based digital asset bank’s submitted application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System was inconsistent with factors required under the law. It noted that Custodia Bank does not have federal deposit insurance and proposed to engage in “novel and untested” crypto activities.
Trustly Completes Ecospend Acquisition to Grow Open Banking in UK
Trustly has closed its acquisition of Ecospend to grow its offerings in the United Kingdom. The acquisition brings together Trustly’s global payments platform for digital account-to-account (A2A) transactions and Ecospend’s payment initiation services and data services, Trustly said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “This is an...
Payments Leaders Say Crypto is Ripe for Integration, Rebuilding
It’s times like these, bear markets, when industries transform themselves around new realities. This is as top payment industry leaders surveyed by PYMNTS say that they see the cryptocurrency industry enjoying a much better outlook in 2023 compared to 2022. At least as it relates to payments, speculative investments...
Visa Q1 Led by Travel Surge and 20% New Payment Volume
Visa reported fiscal first quarter results that showed continued strides in new payment flows, including Visa Direct and contactless payments. Payments volume for the three months ending Dec. 31 increased 7% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis. Cross-border volume, excluding intra-Europe, was up 31%. As had been seen...
ECB Says Yes to Programmable Payments, No to Programmable Money
Programmability is one of the major draws of digital money. It is also one of the features of cryptocurrencies that is being seriously considered by central bank digital currency (CBDC) designers. But what exactly programmability means in the context of CBDCs is up for debate. As Fabio Panetta, member of...
Unifiedpost and Munich Re Partner on Invoice Financing in Europe
Unifiedpost and Munich Re have teamed up to provide invoice financing in Europe. The new strategic partnership will bring together Belgium-based Unifiedpost’s eInvoicing technology and customer base with Munich Re’s insurance expertise and financial capacity, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. The invoice financing...
Versatile Credit and American First Finance Provide Prequalification to Merchants
Versatile Credit and American First Finance are now helping merchants reduce the risk of unnecessary credit checks. Their new deployment brings together Versatile Credit’s credit aggregation and customer acquisition tool and American First Finance’s technology that facilitates alternative financing and lease-to-own solutions, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release.
Grasshopper and MANTL Team to Close Loan Market ‘Tech Gap’
Digital bank Grasshopper has teamed with MANTL to provide clients with faster onboarding. The bank said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release that the partnership will see Grasshopper leverage MANTL’s commercial deposit origination solution “to strengthen its digital deposit origination platform for businesses and provide a superior customer experience.”
Restaurants’ Legacy Payment Processes Cost Revenue, Time and Clients
With restaurants struggling to maintain profits, legacy B2B payment practices may drain revenue they can’t afford to lose. Although many restaurants have adopted consumer-facing innovations to stay competitive in a tight market, backend systems tend to lag behind. The July 2022 PYMNTS/Paytronix collaboration, “Restaurant Readiness Index,” found that this holds especially true for independent table service restaurants, as only 13% are powered by digital channels.
FinTech Foro Debuts Platform to Challenge ‘Antiquated’ Business Lending
FinTech startup Foro has debuted a commercial lending platform designed to match lenders and businesses. “For most small to midsize businesses, finding any commercial lending partner — much less one that’s a good fit for their capital needs — is time-consuming and complicated, driven by an antiquated, relationship-based model,” Foro said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release.
27 Payments Execs on 2023’s Data-Driven Roadmap
It already feels different, and 2023 is just one month old. What can we expect?. FinTechs and financial institutions are focused on financial wellness initiatives in 2023 to help beset consumers improve their credit, balance their budgets and steady their ships after treading water for a year, with much of that stress concentrated in Q4 as holiday wish lists were confronted with financial reality. Read this all in our new eBook.
Crypto Noise Puts Further Focus on Binance’s Operations
Regulatory scrutiny post-FTX’s dramatic implosion has prompted a crisis of confidence in other industry actors. Perhaps no other firm has bee affected more so than rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance, itself in no small way responsible for the chain of events that led to FTX’s multi-billion-dollar evaporation in November of last year.
Moody’s Is Working on Scoring System for Crypto Stablecoins
Moody’s is reportedly developing a scoring system — though not a credit rating — for stablecoins. Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 26) that Moody’s will analyze as many as 20 stablecoins, evaluating the attestations on the reserves that back them. It won’t deliver an official credit rating,...
Crypto Banks Hit Reset While Shedding Risky Innovation Ambitions
Smaller banks that sought to serve once-hot sectors like cryptocurrency are now exiting those verticals. This, as long-time crypto industry partner Silvergate Bank reports steep quarterly losses tied to $8.1 billion in withdrawals while it looks to reshuffle its digital asset business offerings, and Voyager Digital-servicing Metropolitan Commercial Bank and FTX-linked Moonstone Bank have both announced they are closing their crypto business lines and exiting the turbulent space.
ZoodPay and Mastercard Launch Virtual BNPL Card
ZoodPay and Mastercard have teamed up to launch a prepaid virtual installment card. The new card was announced in a joint press release on Monday (Jan. 23), and will allow ZoodPay to scale its offerings and provide BNPL solutions to customers and merchants without being restricted to the ZoodPay network.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Slow Payments Drag Contractors’ Cash Flows
Slow payments are more than a waiting game for the construction industry. They contributed to 12% of total construction costs last year, dipping into firms’ profits. As a result, almost 1 in 3 firms surveyed must finance gaps in cash flow, adding carrying costs such as interest to their balance sheets that eat into the 10% profit margin construction firms typically report.
Zillennials Want In-Store Access to Online Payment Methods
Go figure: One of the most digitally connected demographics also prefers in-store retail purchases. Per PYMNTS’ “ConnectedEconomy™ Report: Meet the Zillennials,” this bridge generation is, on average, over twice as digitally connected as baby boomers and 36% more than Gen X. Which is why it may...
Firms Hope to Win With Receipt Data Solutions but Implementation Issues Abound
Leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way enables financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and merchants to provide the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally savvy consumers expect. For firms looking to integrate item-level receipt data, the potential to attract new customers is a key driver. Seventy-two percent of companies surveyed believe consumers would switch to firms that provide solutions based on the use of receipt data.
More Consumers Using Smartphones to Create Their Own Personalized Retail Experience
Shoppers are not only blending digital features and payment methods to personalize their in-store experiences, they’re also gravitating to retailers that cater to this behavior. The return to physical stores hasn’t left behind eCommerce features, but rather made them portable in the form of smartphones that effectively allow consumers...
MoneyGram and Astra Tech Team on Money Transfers by Text
MoneyGram and Astra Tech are collaborating amid growing demand for Middle Eastern money transfer services. The partnership will see MoneyGram offer transfer services via Astra’s United Arab Emirates-based communications company Botim, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) news release. Working with MoneyGram will make transfers “as seamless...
