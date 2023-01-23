Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
China: Northern city of Mohe reports coldest temperature
China's northernmost city, Mohe, has recorded its lowest temperature since records began. Mohe - known as "China's North Pole" - is in the province of Heilongjiang, close to the Russian border. On Sunday, its local meteorological station recorded a record-low temperature of -53C (-63F) at 7am. The previous coldest temperature...
WJCL
It's now minus 80°F in the world's coldest city
Thought your winter was cold? Temperatures in the world's coldest city have plunged to minus 62.7°C (minus 80.9 degrees Fahrenheit) — the coldest in more than two decades, meteorologists say. That comes just two days after the city's previously set record of minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58...
China's northernmost city just saw its coldest day ever
Temperatures in China's northernmost city plunged to minus 53°C (minus 63.4 degrees Fahrenheit) -- its coldest ever recorded, meteorologists said.
AccuWeather
Record-setting cold, heavy snow grip eastern Asia
Staggering cold swept across eastern Asia at the beginning of the week, plunging temperatures to their lowest levels ever recorded in China. AccuWeather forecasters say the frigid conditions have since moved into Japan and South Korea, where heavy snow will continue to be the biggest storyline. The first day of...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Weather in Eastern Asia: Frigid Conditions, Snow Unleash in Japan, South Korea
The latest weather forecast said cold weather and frigid conditions would unleash in China, Japan and South Korea. The forecast said that countries in Eastern Asia would feel colder temperatures due to the blast of Siberia and arctic air. According to AccuWeather's latest forecast, the weather report said that freezing...
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
ancientpages.com
1.2-Million-Year-Old Obsidian Axe Made By Unknown Human Species Discovered In Ethiopia
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Scientists excavating at the Melka Kunture archaeological site in Ethiopia have discovered that early human species were resourceful and more intelligent than previously thought. About 1.2 million years ago, an unknown human species in Ethiopia manufactured obsidian axes in a stone tool workshop. While working...
Weird Rainbow Clouds Appear in Sky
"I opened the door of the room and saw this show in the sky," photographer Rebecca Paviola told Newsweek. "It looked like a painting!"
Winter is more than halfway over, and many Northeast cities still await their first snow day
While the western US has been piling up snowfall over the past several weeks, it has been the complete opposite across the Northeast and New England.
SFGate
Japan launches intel satellite to watch N. Korea, disasters
TOKYO (AP) — Japan successfully launched a rocket Thursday carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea and improve natural disaster response. The H2A rocket, launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., successfully lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in...
‘Green comet’ passing earth for first time in 50,000 years can now be seen without telescope
A long-period comet that hasn’t been near Earth for 50,000 years is now visible with the naked eye. The comet known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is a dazzling green color chiefly because of the presence of the gaseous inorganic chemical diatomic carbon. It’s arriving after a long journey from the Oort cloud, an enormous disc of objects that surrounds our solar system stretching out 3.2 light years. ZTF was discovered by astronomers Frank Masci and Bryce Bolin using the Zwicky Transient Facility on March 2 last year. It will graze past the Earth close to the north celestial pole at a distance of about 26 million miles on February 1 this year. As well as the stunning green color, the comet has a yellow dust tail and faint ion tail. It is getting brighter as it approaches the Earth and was first able to be seen by the naked eye on January 16. You can find the location of the comet by using theskylive.com and setting the default as your home city.
If travel planning gives you a headache, try these apps
They can help you book trains, hotels and more.
Here’s How to Watch ‘The Traitors Australia’ if You’ve Already Binge-Watched the American Version
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve finished the American version, you may want to know how to watch The Traitors Australia in the US online for free to see more of the real-life Mafia reality show. The Traitors Australia, which is based on the Dutch show De Verraders, follows 24 strangers who arrive at an old hotel in the Southern Highlands of Australia. The contestants are split into two groups: “Faithfuls” and “Traitors.” The Faithfuls are 20 contestants who hope to share a prize fund...
Comments / 0