Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment RightsEdy ZooBradenton, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airportRoger MarshFlorida State
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA extends deadline for multifamily lease and repair
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA announced that it will extend the deadline for property owners to submit responses to FEMA’s Request for Information regarding the Multifamily Lease and Repair program. Responses and comments are due as soon as possible but no later than 5 p.m., Feb. 9, 2023. The...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Longboat Observer
Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota
For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
businessobserverfl.com
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder
When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
Mysuncoast.com
Mysuncoast.com
Debris cleanup from Hurricane Ian wrapping up soon in Charlotte County
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Months and months of debris cleanup in Charlotte County coming to an end soon. This is great news for residents, four months after Hurricane Ian made it’s presence known. Nearly 4.7 million cubic yards of debris has been picked up, everything from vegetative and construction debris to appliances.
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch veterinary hospital undergoes expansion
When Dr. Wendy Ellis established the Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch, she had been hoping to start a general practice. However, the demand for emergency care in the area led her to follow a different course. Despite the presence of five animal hospitals in Sarasota and Bradenton, she said...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota homeowner has downed cable wires removed from backyard nearly four months after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Downed lines from a utility pole had been causing headaches for a Sarasota homeowner. The wires had been hanging in the backyard of Michael Brusoe’s Bay Street home. Brusoe says he was frustrated that these wires were in his yard since Hurricane Ian nearly four...
Mysuncoast.com
Slow warm-up starts today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a very chilly start to the day, thanks to the cold front that moved past yesterday. Temperatures across the area dipped into the 40s. A breezy north wind brought cold and dry air to the Suncoast and, when combined with the elevated wind speeds, made it feel even cooler than it was. We will start to warm things up a bit today but it will be a slow process. Expect the breezy conditions to continue and the high this afternoon to only be a few degrees warmer.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire Fest set for Saturday at Carlton Reserve
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Fire Fest returns Saturday, Jan. 28 to educate the community about the importance of prescribed burns to the ecosystem. Throughout the event at Carlton Reserve, staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments will demonstrate why the county schedules prescribed burns, the benefits of fire to native habitats and wildlife and how the county manages wildfire.
srqmagazine.com
Selby Gardens Receives $1-Million Gift for Master Plan
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens announced yesterday at its annual Chairman’s Circle Dinner that philanthropist Richard Matson has made a $1-million pledge bequest to support the Master Plan for its Downtown Sarasota campus. Matson and his wife, Cornelia, are already leadership donors to the project and were part of an initiator group of supporters who seeded a Capping Challenge with a dollar-for-dollar match to reach the fundraising goal for Phase One. Inspired by the continued progress of construction on the project’s first phase, which will be complete in less than 10 months, Matson chose to make an additional gift through his estate plan that is being recognized now toward Phase One. Richard and Cornelia Matson’s support for Selby Gardens goes back several decades, to even before they moved to Sarasota full-time in 1983. The couple started visiting the area after Richard’s mother and aunt moved to the city, and they first became involved with the Gardens during those visits. Cornelia Matson, a Selby Gardens trustee and co-chair of the campaign for the Master Plan, Innovating a Greener Future, joked that she “twisted his arm just a bit” when it came to her husband making an additional gift at this time. “I wanted him to enjoy more of the impact of his giving now,” she said. In addition to Selby Gardens, the Matsons loyally support several arts and culture, human services, and educational organizations in the Sarasota area. Richard is also a long-time benefactor of the University School in Cleveland, where he has funded an endowed faculty chair and major gifts to several building projects. Construction of Phase One of the Selby Gardens Master Plan is scheduled to be completed in October, with grand-opening festivities planned for early November. When it opens, Phase One will include, among other improvements: a new Welcome Center to properly accommodate and orient guests; a cutting-edge Plant Research Center, with a state-of-the-art herbarium, laboratory, and library; and the Living Energy Access Facility (LEAF), which will house parking, a garden-to-plate restaurant, and a plant and gift shop, all topped by a nearly 50,000-square-foot solar array. To date, Selby Gardens has raised more than $56 million for the Master Plan, with only about $600,000 left to raise for Phase One construction. The first phase accounts for more than half of the overall three-phase project. For more information about the Master Plan and to make a gift that will be matched through the Capping Challenge for Phase One, visit selby.org/support.
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi to open 6 new stores on Thursday
Aldi will open six new stores on Thursday, as the discount grocery continues its swift expansion around the country. “Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Matt Thon, Haines City, Florida, regional VP for Aldi, in a statement.
This Is Florida's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
Venice hospital speeds up expansion to cope with overcrowding after competitor closes
Last year, ShorePoint Health Venice, formerly known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, shut its doors for good, leading to an increased demand for hospital care in south Sarasota County.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube recovering after fall from ladder
Florida Congressman Greg Steube provided an update on Twitter Monday evening regarding his road to recovery from serious injuries suffered during a January 18 tree-cutting accident. Congressman Steube is recovering from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in his neck. He will be under care in...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Rolling lane closures at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Gulf Stream/US 41 roundabout. The construction will begin starting Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Crews will install pavement markings near the roundabout. Rolling short-term lane closures will be in place for approximately 2-3 hours. Motorists are...
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M
Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
fox13news.com
Anna Maria Island residents do not like state leader's idea of merging cities to make way for a parking garage
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A Florida leader suggested merging all cities on Anna Maria Island, but both residents and leaders made it very clear that they oppose it. One by one Tuesday evening, Anna Maria Island residents passionately spoke in a standing-room-only Holmes Beach City Commission meeting. "We’re all kind...
Comments / 1