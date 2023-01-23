ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Erupted Over $100 Bill: Sources

After sleeping with a Glock-17 semiautomatic pistol under his pillow for two years, accused Half Moon Bay mass killer Chunli Zhao told investigators he was set into a rage after a mushroom farm supervisor demanded he pay $100 over a work accident that he insisted wasn’t his fault, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of  Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family, Friends Remember Victim Killed in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Friends and family gathered at a memorial in Half Moon Bay Thursday to honor the one of the victims killed in Monday’s mass shooting. Friends and family of Marciano Martinez Jimenez came to the site of a public memorial in downtown Half Moon Bay, To pray, light a candle, and talk about the farm worker.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Officials, Police Speak Out About Tyre Nichols Case

Bay Area officials and police are speaking out Friday as authorities were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. A demonstration demanding justice for Tyre Nichols...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix in San Pablo; drugs and firearms found

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
SAN PABLO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Faces Murder Charges, Enhancements

As the Half Moon Bay community mourns the seven people killed Monday in a mass shooting, the San Mateo District Attorney on Wednesday laid out charges against the suspect. Suspected gunman Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to appear in a Redwood City courtroom Wednesday to face seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders and a firearms enhancement on each charge, DA Stephen Wagstaffe said.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Witnesses Devastated, Traumatized

Witnesses to the deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay expressed anguish and shock Tuesday as they tried to process the tragedy. Many of the witnesses and workers displaced by the shooting are staying at two Half Moon Bay hotels. Inside one lobby, there were blank stares. No one was willing or able to talk on camera.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Half Moon Bay mass shooting: 5 new details released by sheriff

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A gunman went on a rampage in the quiet coastal town of Half Moon Bay, killing seven farm workers in broad daylight Monday. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus and District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe released new details Tuesday morning at a news conference held outside a Redwood City courthouse. […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Community Remembers Recent Mass Shooting Victims at Vigil

Hundreds of people gathered at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco’s Chinatown Thursday night, to remember the victims of the recent mass shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland. 19 people were killed in the three separate shootings since the start of the Lunar New Year. “Tonight, with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Leaders Address Recent Mass Shootings, Safety

San Francisco city leaders on Thursday offered condolences to the families and communities devastated by the recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park and addressed safety concerns ahead of upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. The leaders' event was planned before the two recent mass shootings, but it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

French Bulldog Stolen From Couple During Attempted Carjacking in Richmond

A Richmond couple is shaken and heartbroken after their French Bulldog was stolen during an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on Barrett Avenue. “He means everything. He’s my baby. He’s my child, he’s my son. I’ve never felt so complete,” said Joanna Lopez.
RICHMOND, CA

