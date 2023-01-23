Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Erupted Over $100 Bill: Sources
After sleeping with a Glock-17 semiautomatic pistol under his pillow for two years, accused Half Moon Bay mass killer Chunli Zhao told investigators he was set into a rage after a mushroom farm supervisor demanded he pay $100 over a work accident that he insisted wasn’t his fault, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit.
Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
HMB suspect reportedly taunted with offensive nickname before 'execution style' shooting: Sources
Investigators say the suspect Chunli Zhao was allegedly taunted with an offensive nickname that may have fueled his anger leading up to the attack being described as "intentional."
NBC Bay Area
Family, Friends Remember Victim Killed in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting
Friends and family gathered at a memorial in Half Moon Bay Thursday to honor the one of the victims killed in Monday’s mass shooting. Friends and family of Marciano Martinez Jimenez came to the site of a public memorial in downtown Half Moon Bay, To pray, light a candle, and talk about the farm worker.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Officials, Police Speak Out About Tyre Nichols Case
Bay Area officials and police are speaking out Friday as authorities were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. A demonstration demanding justice for Tyre Nichols...
NBC Bay Area
Exclusive: Suspect Admits to Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting in Jailhouse Interview
Chunli Zhao, the defendant in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that left seven people dead and one injured, admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday with NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang that he committed the fatal shootings. Zhao, who spoke with Wang in Mandarin for about 15 minutes at the...
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car, Leaving 2 Dead in San Jose
Two people died, and a juvenile driver was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle in South San Jose, according to police. At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Cottle and Blossom Hill roads in San Jose on a report of a vehicle crash, police said.
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: All 7 victims, 1 survivor have been identified
Here are the names of all seven victims killed in the tragic mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay.
KTVU FOX 2
Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix in San Pablo; drugs and firearms found
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
NBC Bay Area
Family Identifies Brothers as Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims: 1 Dead, 1 Recovering
Displaced farmworkers from the two farms where the deadly Half Moon Bay shootings took place Monday are still staying at local motels Wednesday. They’ve been meeting with various agencies to get assistance, even as investigations continue into the shooting. The community is also still grappling with the idea that...
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Faces Murder Charges, Enhancements
As the Half Moon Bay community mourns the seven people killed Monday in a mass shooting, the San Mateo District Attorney on Wednesday laid out charges against the suspect. Suspected gunman Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to appear in a Redwood City courtroom Wednesday to face seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders and a firearms enhancement on each charge, DA Stephen Wagstaffe said.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Allegedly Said He Felt ‘Disrespected'
The accused Half Moon Bay gunman told investigators that he had been “disrespected” by coworkers in the years leading up to Monday’s shootings, two police sources with direct knowledge of the investigation tell NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit. Eight workers were shot at two separate mushroom farms; seven died.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Witnesses Devastated, Traumatized
Witnesses to the deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay expressed anguish and shock Tuesday as they tried to process the tragedy. Many of the witnesses and workers displaced by the shooting are staying at two Half Moon Bay hotels. Inside one lobby, there were blank stares. No one was willing or able to talk on camera.
SFist
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Admits to Murders In Jailhouse Interview, Suggests He Might Have Mental Illness
Zhao Chunli, the suspect now charged with killing seven people on Monday at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, admitted to the murders in a jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area reporter Janelle Wang on Thursday. Wang says she spoke with Zhao in Mandarin earlier today, a day after...
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: 5 new details released by sheriff
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A gunman went on a rampage in the quiet coastal town of Half Moon Bay, killing seven farm workers in broad daylight Monday. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus and District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe released new details Tuesday morning at a news conference held outside a Redwood City courthouse. […]
NBC Bay Area
SF Community Remembers Recent Mass Shooting Victims at Vigil
Hundreds of people gathered at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco’s Chinatown Thursday night, to remember the victims of the recent mass shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland. 19 people were killed in the three separate shootings since the start of the Lunar New Year. “Tonight, with...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Leaders Address Recent Mass Shootings, Safety
San Francisco city leaders on Thursday offered condolences to the families and communities devastated by the recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park and addressed safety concerns ahead of upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. The leaders' event was planned before the two recent mass shootings, but it...
NBC Bay Area
French Bulldog Stolen From Couple During Attempted Carjacking in Richmond
A Richmond couple is shaken and heartbroken after their French Bulldog was stolen during an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on Barrett Avenue. “He means everything. He’s my baby. He’s my child, he’s my son. I’ve never felt so complete,” said Joanna Lopez.
