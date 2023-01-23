Read full article on original website
KCBY
Eugene Police: Shots fired at officers during pursuit, standoff
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after shots were fired at Eugene Police officers during a pursuit and standoff that started Thursday night, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. At around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a Eugene Police officer stopped...
KCBY
Lane County Sheriff's Office: Click It or Ticket!
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to the Lane County Sherriff's Office, of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants killed in the United States in 2020, 51% were not wearing seat belts. For drivers and front-seat passengers, using a lap and shoulder belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 60...
KCBY
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
KCBY
Eugene Police: Arrest made in bank robbery on W. 11th
EUGENE, Ore. — Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect that was involved in a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month, the Eugene Police Department said. On January 13, KeyBank notified authorities that a bank robbery occurred at their West 11th branch. Police had learned the suspect entered the...
KCBY
Police serve search warrant on man accused of dealing drugs to juveniles
EUGENE, Ore. — In early January the Lane County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) received information regarding a man who was believed to be selling drugs to children around Lane County. LCSO detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and learned that the man, 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville, had been allegedly parking his...
KCBY
Police: Roseburg man arrested overnight had Statewide Felony Parole Board warrant
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested overnight after a foot chase during a trespassing investigation at a business address on Garden Valley Blvd., according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed 34-year-old Justin Lee McCall trespassing on two properties. McCall initially...
KCBY
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's dog in Marion County
JEFFERSON, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a 43-year-old Jefferson man on aggravated animal abuse and gun charges after he was accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog last summer. While arresting Jeremy Cornwell, investigators say they searched the shed where he lives and found more than...
KCBY
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
KCBY
Roseburg city officials visit the Oregon State Capitol
ROSEBURG, Ore. — According to a press release from the City of Roseburg, City Manager Nikki Messenger and two City Councilors traveled to the Oregon State Capitol this week to support legislative priorities that increase local authority and serve communities. Messenger and Councilors, Ellen Porter and Shelley Briggs-Loosley, took...
KCBY
'No update at this time' on Lane Events Center, decision expected in summer
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has a new timeline but still hasn't approved a baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds. In November 2020, the Lane County Board of Commissioners was presented with a tentative timeline to build a new stadium at the Lane Events Center. The Emeralds need a...
KCBY
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
KCBY
Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
KCBY
City of Reedsport to repair sewer line, residents asked to stop sewer use
REEDSPORT, Ore. — On Monday, January 23, the City of Reedsport Wastewater Department will be repairing a sewer line on Rowe Street, according to a press release from the City. Residents are being asked to stop or reduce sewer use from 8 A.M. until 2 P.M. on Monday, January...
KCBY
Hamel signs with the Ducks
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Women's hoops has locked down an in-state talent that's been playing this season right here in Lane County. Lane Community College guard Bella Hamel has committed to the Ducks. The 5-9 sophomore went to high school at Liberty High in Hillsboro. So far this...
KCBY
Oregon Men's basketball team takes the win against Colorado
EUGENE, Ore. — The first half of the PAC-12 Conference schedule left the conference with a log-jam at the 3rd spot in the PAC with 3 teams sitting at 6 - 3 in conference play. While the Oregon Men's team found themselves one game behind at 5 - 4.
KCBY
Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
KCBY
Oregon State softball senior on Collegiate Player of the Year Watchlist
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State softball team is coming off one of their best seasons in program history, making it to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2006. And although there were some major leaders from that World Series team that will not be...
KCBY
Beavers suffer loss against Utah
In Corvallis, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle celebrating his birthday with a game against Utah. First half good ball movement by the Utes finding Marco Anthony wide open for the one hand slam; OSU down 27 - 11. But the Beavers respond, Glenn Taylor Jr. pulls up for the...
KCBY
Chris Hampton appointed to Ducks' co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach
EUGENE, Ore. — Chris Hampton has been named as the Ducks' new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, according to a release from the University of Oregon. After spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tulane, helping guide the Green Wave to a 12-2 overall record in 2022 and a win over USC in the Cotton Bowl, Hampton made his way to Eugene.
KCBY
Oregon baseball expects heavy competition for spots leading up to the season
In 2022, the Oregon baseball team tormented opposing pitchers, leading the PAC-12 in batting average and ranking 2nd in home runs. Well, this season they return five of their top eight leaders in hits. And because of that offensive firepower, the Ducks came in at 25th in D1 baseball's preseason...
