Jacksonville Beach, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Watch | Man accused of killing Jared Bridegan has first appearance in Duval County court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan appeared in Duval County Court for the first time on Thursday morning. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of a man named Henry Tenon in connection to the case. When he appeared in court for the first time, the judge read his charges before announcing his next court date as Feb. 16. His second appearance will be exactly a year to the day after Bridegan's murder.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: 2 men say they were shot near business on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men said they were shot near a business on Atlantic Boulevard early Thursday morning. Both victims were in their 20s, police said. Police were called to the scene because of gunshots but were unable to locate any...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two men injured in early morning shooting in Neptune Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left two men injured in Neptune Beach. Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to gunfire. Officers were unable to locate a scene or any victims. However, shortly after, two men walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Two men shot in Regency strip mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported two men were shot in the Regency strip mall in on Thursday. STORY: Family and neighbors speak out after man arrested for Jared Bridegan’s murder. According to detectives, at around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the area due to reports...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
