Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
'I am in shock:' Daughter of man accused of killing Jared Bridegan reacts to her father's arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The daughter of the man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan spoke with First Coast News Thursday, claiming that her father is being set up. Henry Tenon, 61, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, child abuse and...
Tips, investigative efforts lead to arrest in May 2022 murder, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Months after finding an unresponsive man in an apartment on Kings Park Drive off Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville, the Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Friday in the man’s murder. According to police, “numerous crime tips and leads” were reported by members of the...
Police: Fight at Dave & Buster’s in Jacksonville leaves one brain-dead, employee arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cook at Dave & Busters has been arrested after allegedly beating another person so badly that they were declared 'brain-dead' after an incident at work, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell, 34, was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or...
Watch | Man accused of killing Jared Bridegan has first appearance in Duval County court
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan appeared in Duval County Court for the first time on Thursday morning. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of a man named Henry Tenon in connection to the case. When he appeared in court for the first time, the judge read his charges before announcing his next court date as Feb. 16. His second appearance will be exactly a year to the day after Bridegan's murder.
Two arrested after violent stabbing in Callahan, possibly over a fiddle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: Details in this report may be disturbing to some. Two men involved in a stabbing in Callahan, that may have started over an argument about a fiddle, are in custody, according to court records. Gabreon Brown, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and...
JSO: 2 men say they were shot near business on Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men said they were shot near a business on Atlantic Boulevard early Thursday morning. Both victims were in their 20s, police said. Police were called to the scene because of gunshots but were unable to locate any...
Two men injured in early morning shooting in Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left two men injured in Neptune Beach. Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to gunfire. Officers were unable to locate a scene or any victims. However, shortly after, two men walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.
JSO: Two men shot in Regency strip mall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported two men were shot in the Regency strip mall in on Thursday. STORY: Family and neighbors speak out after man arrested for Jared Bridegan’s murder. According to detectives, at around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the area due to reports...
Judge declares mistrial for woman accused of shooting 16-year-old in Jacksonville Wawa
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mistrial has been declared for a Jacksonville woman accused of murdering a 16-year-old who was shot in the parking lot of a Wawa on the city's Westside. Witness testimony came to an end in the afternoon and the jury deliberated for almost four hours as...
Traffic delays to be expected from funeral procession in honor of former JSO officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and numerous other agencies from across Florida will join the Judge Family Thursday in honoring the life of former JSO Officer Jimmy Judge. The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Church of Eleven22 on Beach...
Accused murderer Aiden Fucci threatening and extorting inmates, jail officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci has been extorting and threatening other teen inmates at the Duval County Jail, according to reports obtained by First Coast News. He has been sprayed twice with chemical restraint. The reports portray Fucci as combative...
Trial begins for woman accused of shooting, killing Jacksonville teen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The right side of the courtroom at the Duval County Courthouse was full of tears Tuesday. That's where family members of Teneria McClendon sat during the first day of the trial for her suspected killer. Sheatavia Cooper faces charges in relation to her death. The State...
Handyman pleads no contest to murder of 73-year-old dogsitter in Nassau County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shawn Whigham, the handyman accused in the murder of a 73-year-old dogsitter in Nassau County, pleaded no contest to the crime Wednesday. This means he did not plead guilty but is not challenging the charges against him and will not go to trial. He will be...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeking murder suspect caught on video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens if they know any information about a suspect involved in a murder. On Oct. 2, 2022, police responded to a murder on Wilcox Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There is a video of the suspect leaving...
Police to give update regarding murder of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department confirmed that it will announce a significant development Wednesday regarding the February 2022 murder of Jared Bridegan. The agency says that Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith will be joined by State Attorney Melissa Nelson at the Jacksonville...
One dead after shooting in the Tallyrand area, says JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting in the Tallyrand area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 6 p.m. they were dispatched to the 3900 block of Buckman Street in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, JSO says they located...
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possession
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.”. Each Friday, during normal work weeks, the agency releases the name, photo and charges of an individual wanted within Clay County.
'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
