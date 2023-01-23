Read full article on original website
concordchronicle.net
Concord High School announces Snowcoming Court
It’s snowcoming season again! Concord High School is proud to introduce our Class Representatives and King and Queen Candidates for Snowcoming 2023. Representing the Freshman class are Nathan Fritz and Mina Slone. Andrew Uncapher and Paige Morris are representing the Sophomore class. Drew shares, “I’m honored to have the...
New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.
laconiadailysun.com
Adult snowshoeing program on Tuesday mornings
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will once again be sponsoring snowshoe hikes for any adults looking for fresh air, fun and exercise on Tuesday mornings this winter as conditions allow. The first two hikes will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 31, and February 7. Participants will...
laconiadailysun.com
Meredith recognized with 2022 Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award
MANCHESTER — ExcellenceNorth Alliance has presented the “Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award” to the Greater Meredith Community in recognition of its advancement of the vision for the area to be a year-round business, recreational and social hub for residents, workforce and visitors. The award honors Dr. Dupuis’ lifelong work to improve communities for the benefit of the citizens and families in New Hampshire. ENA presented the award at the Greater Meredith Program annual meeting on Jan. 20.
laconiadailysun.com
Alan W. Doherty, 82
GEORGES MILLS — Alan Wright Doherty, longtime resident of Georges Mills, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, after a three-year battle with cancer. Alan was born in Concord on April 13, 1941, son of the late William Albert and Shirley (Smythe) Doherty of Franklin.
NHPR
3 New Hampshire chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Chefs from Portsmouth, Exeter and Jackson earned spots as semifinalists in the James Beard Awards, a competition that’s known in some circles as “the Oscars of the food industry.”. David Vargas, the chef and owner behind the Portsmouth Mexican restaurant Vida Cantina, is nominated for the national title...
nhbr.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
21-year-old college student dies in skiing accident in New Hampshire
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 21-year-old college student died in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire last week, according to officials. Benjamin Bennett, known to be an experienced skier, was reported missing on Wednesday, January 18, after he was separated from a group of friends while skiing. The Summit patrol team said Bennett was found in the woods off of the “Upper Ravine” trail after being missing for 90 minutes.
laconiadailysun.com
Wolfeboro Friends of Music to host Merz trio in February
WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Friends of Music presents the Merz piano trio, top prize award winners at the Naumburg, Concert Artist Guild, Fischoff and Chesapeake competitions, will perform a chamber music recital at the First Congregational Church on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. The trio is committed to...
laconiadailysun.com
Everyone likes grander vision for WOW Trail at Lakeport Square, but who will pay for it?
LACONIA — There are plans well underway to work on the Lakeport end of the WOW Trail. Those plans call for a new trail, known as the Opechee Loop, to spur from Lakeport Square, follow Elm Street, and ultimately circle Lake Opechee to rejoin the WOW Trail downtown. But...
WMUR.com
Man wins more than $100,000 on $3 slot machine bet at charitable casino in Dover
Filotimo Casino officials announced the first big, lucky winner on the charitable casino’s newly installed casino machines. Officials said Ralph of Elliot, Maine, won $103,201 after placing a bet of just $3. He won big on the Scorchin' Hot Ruby machine at the casino in Dover. Ralph said he...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
mynbc5.com
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
laconiadailysun.com
Those going through cancer need a support team — organization downtown offers just that
LACONIA — There are enough challenges facing someone going through cancer treatment. Social isolation, or at least the feeling of loneliness, shouldn’t have to be one of them. That’s why the Lakes Region Cancer Support Team, which officially opened earlier this month after years of preparation, was created.
laconiadailysun.com
Selectboard candidates needed in Belmont
BELMONT — Residents of this town who have wanted to serve on the town's selectboard will have no better opportunity than this year's election, as there will be three openings. Following approval by voters last year, the selectboard is expanding from three members to five. One regular seat on...
WMUR.com
Filotimo Casinos announces $3.8M in charitable donations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire casino company unveiled new games on Thursday as it announced its charitable giving from the past year. The NH Group owns four casinos in the state under the Filotimo name. Company officials gathered at the Manchester location on Thursday to unveil new casino games called historic horse racing machines, which operate similarly to slot machines and are based on old horse-racing results. The games are licensed by the New Hampshire Lottery.
laconiadailysun.com
Meredith Sculpture Walk receives $10,000 donation to honor 10th anniversary
MEREDITH — The Meredith Sculpture Walk recently received a $10,000 donation to celebrate its 10th anniversary from Meredith Village Savings Bank. This year’s sculpture walk will feature more than 30 artist creations placed throughout downtown Meredith. The sculptures are available to view all year long and begin on Main Street and continue through the Town Docks, Hesky Park, Scenic Park and Clough Park along Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.
WMUR.com
Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow
NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
laconiadailysun.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Franklin's Hidden Treasures Feb. 4
FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin welcomes Franklin’s Hidden Treasures to downtown Franklin. Franklin’s Hidden Treasures is a unique antique and collectable shop with thousands of items offered from consignors. From kitchen items from the 1920s, to porcelain tea sets, vintage bar glassware, to textiles, baskets, wrought iron plant stands and toys, you can find it at Franklin’s Hidden Treasures.
laconiadailysun.com
Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay
LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
