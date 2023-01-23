ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

flaglerlive.com

Bull Creek Fish Camp Will Be Torn Down Against Lease-Holder’s Wishes, With No Plans for Rebuild

In or out of the county’s hands, Bull Creek Fish Camp has been part of Flagler County’s history since before it was so named. Sitting at the confluence of Bull Creek and Dead Lake, it was the last stop of steamboat trips down the St. Johns River and through Crescent Lake, ending at what today is the fish camp location. Hence the lake’s funereal name.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Prescribed Fire Will Limit Access to Princess Place Preserve Thursday Through Sunday

Park visitors to Princess Place Preserve may experience limited access Thursday through Sunday as Flagler County Land Management will be conducting prescribed-fire operations over four days – January 26 through 29. Prescribed fires are implemented under strict guidelines based on weather conditions and circumstances on the ground. Authorizations to...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 25, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Thursday Night: Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Drug Court convenes...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Valentine’s Day Mass Wedding Returns to Flagler County Courthouse on Feb. 14

To easily register for the Valentine’s Day Ceremony online at the Clerk of Court’s website, click here. After a two-year hiatus compliments, as usual, of Covid, the steps of the Flagler County courthouse will again be ablaze with wedding dresses and boutonnière and the jittery grins of couples about to seal lifelong vows with a kiss as Clerk of Court Tom Bexley brings back the tradition he started in 2018: the Valentine’s Day mass wedding.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Matanzas High School Again Target of a Bomb Threat, Again Deemed a Hoax

Matanzas High School was on “Code Blue”–meaning a bomb threat–again for the second time in two months. The threat was made by phone, and was deemed a hoax. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies converged on the school just after 11 a.m., when the threat was made. “We have a small section of the campus relocated to the gym and theater,” Jason Wheeler, the district’s chief spokesman said shortly after noon. “Rest of campus is holding in place.” District staff is standing by as sheriff’s personnel conducts the investigation.
PALM COAST, FL

