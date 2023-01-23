Read full article on original website
Bull Creek Fish Camp Will Be Torn Down Against Lease-Holder’s Wishes, With No Plans for Rebuild
In or out of the county’s hands, Bull Creek Fish Camp has been part of Flagler County’s history since before it was so named. Sitting at the confluence of Bull Creek and Dead Lake, it was the last stop of steamboat trips down the St. Johns River and through Crescent Lake, ending at what today is the fish camp location. Hence the lake’s funereal name.
Prescribed Fire Will Limit Access to Princess Place Preserve Thursday Through Sunday
Park visitors to Princess Place Preserve may experience limited access Thursday through Sunday as Flagler County Land Management will be conducting prescribed-fire operations over four days – January 26 through 29. Prescribed fires are implemented under strict guidelines based on weather conditions and circumstances on the ground. Authorizations to...
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 25, 2023
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Thursday Night: Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Drug Court convenes...
Valentine’s Day Mass Wedding Returns to Flagler County Courthouse on Feb. 14
To easily register for the Valentine’s Day Ceremony online at the Clerk of Court’s website, click here. After a two-year hiatus compliments, as usual, of Covid, the steps of the Flagler County courthouse will again be ablaze with wedding dresses and boutonnière and the jittery grins of couples about to seal lifelong vows with a kiss as Clerk of Court Tom Bexley brings back the tradition he started in 2018: the Valentine’s Day mass wedding.
Matanzas High School Again Target of a Bomb Threat, Again Deemed a Hoax
Matanzas High School was on “Code Blue”–meaning a bomb threat–again for the second time in two months. The threat was made by phone, and was deemed a hoax. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies converged on the school just after 11 a.m., when the threat was made. “We have a small section of the campus relocated to the gym and theater,” Jason Wheeler, the district’s chief spokesman said shortly after noon. “Rest of campus is holding in place.” District staff is standing by as sheriff’s personnel conducts the investigation.
Allyson Bennett, 41, Is Sentenced to 8 Years for Her Role in Overdose Death of Michael Burnett Jr.
Three days ago Joseph Carroll sat where Allyson Bennett was sitting this morning, at the defendant’s table before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins. Carroll and Bennett had sold the fentanyl-laced heroin to 31-year-old Michael Burnett Jr. in June 2018. Burnett overdosed and died. He was 31. Carroll and Bennett were...
Gabriella Alo, in Jail Over Beating and Hit-and-Run, Is Tased in Confrontation with Deputies
Gabriella Alo, the 18-year-old woman facing four felony counts stemming from allegedly brutalizing a boy and running over a woman earlier this month, had to be wrestled to the floor and tased into compliance at the Flagler County jail on Sunday after refusing to comply with orders from corrections deputies.
Kwentel Moultrie Is Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison on Rape Conviction, Still faces Murder Charge
Kwentel Moultrie, whom a jury last August found guilty of rape, was sentenced to 10 years in prison today. He had previously turned down a deal that would have drastically reduced the charge and spared him prison. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins relied on the jury verdict, the recommended sentencing guidelines...
