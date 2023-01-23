ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Group to build $200M food processing center in south KCMO; 583 new jobs possible

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlEiM_0kOjEQGe00

Economic development officials Monday announced plans for a new $200 million food processing center and cold storage facility in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Area Development Council says West Liberty Foods plans to open the plant in the Interstate 49 Industrial Center. The project is expected to create 583 new jobs and support an annual payroll of $39.7 million.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our signature protein offerings with our new remade grab-and-go sandwich program,” West Liberty Foods CEO Brandon Achen said in a release. “Based on its proximity to key stakeholders for the project, Kansas City is the ideal location to house our newest technology, and we look forward to the growth this area has to officer.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas also joined in the recognition of the project.

The facility itself is slated to combine food processing and cold storage in a 327,000 square-foot facility.

The cold storage facility will be operated by Vertical Cold Storage, and marks the sixth facility for the company across the nation.

West Liberty Foods, founded in 1996 through the Iowa Turkey Growers Cooperative, maintains its headquarters in Iowa, with additional facilities in Utah and Illinois.

Information regarding any incentives used to land the project weren’t immediately available. Company officials did not immediately indicate a timetable for when the project would be complete.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.

One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
LIBERTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?

A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
MISSOURI STATE
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy