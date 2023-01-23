ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Parcells: Giants had great year but need to address 1 major issue

Former New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells evaluated the state of all 32 NFL franchises in an article for The 33rd Team. Here’s what he had to say about Big Blue:. I thought they had a great year. They have some decisions to make with their quarterback, Daniel Jones, and their running back, Saquon Barkley. They’ll try to hold onto those guys and build from there. But the one thing I’ll say about the Giants on the negative side is they haven’t beaten the heavyweights in their division. They lost to Dallas twice, and they lost to Philadelphia three times. So, they’ve got to get a better foothold in their own division if they expect improvement next year.
Another possible blow to Giants’ Brian Daboll’s staff: Shea Tierney interviewing for Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator job

First, Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale. Giants coach Brian Daboll, entering Year 2 on the job, could be looking at having to replace three key members of his staff. Tierney, Daboll’s quarterbacks coach, will interview for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network. The Bucs recently fired Byron Leftwich.
