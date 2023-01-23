Read full article on original website
Bill Parcells: Giants had great year but need to address 1 major issue
Former New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells evaluated the state of all 32 NFL franchises in an article for The 33rd Team. Here’s what he had to say about Big Blue:. I thought they had a great year. They have some decisions to make with their quarterback, Daniel Jones, and their running back, Saquon Barkley. They’ll try to hold onto those guys and build from there. But the one thing I’ll say about the Giants on the negative side is they haven’t beaten the heavyweights in their division. They lost to Dallas twice, and they lost to Philadelphia three times. So, they’ve got to get a better foothold in their own division if they expect improvement next year.
Another possible blow to Giants’ Brian Daboll’s staff: Shea Tierney interviewing for Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator job
First, Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale. Giants coach Brian Daboll, entering Year 2 on the job, could be looking at having to replace three key members of his staff. Tierney, Daboll’s quarterbacks coach, will interview for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network. The Bucs recently fired Byron Leftwich.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets pick new franchise QBs in latest 1st-round mock | The next Josh Allen, Geno Smith?
Once again, the New York Giants and New York Jets are ready to step on the quarterback carousel. The Giants have to decide if they want to re-sign Daniel Jones, who will be a free agent after having his fifth-year option declined. The Jets have to decide if they want...
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator | Courting Aaron Rodgers?
The Jets have a new offensive coordinator. And he just might help them land an old quarterback. Robert Saleh is hiring former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to run his offense, a source confirmed to NJ Advance Media. NFL Network first reported the hiring. Want to bet on the NFL?
49ers vs. Eagles NFL predictions & picks: Caesars promo code SILIVEFULL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s an exciting time for NFL fans this weekend as the Conference Championship games are happening on Sunday. That means that it’s also...
NFL agent sets the floor for Giants’ Daniel Jones’ next contract
Daniel Jones will soon be a free agent. The the New York Giants plan to work out a deal with their starting quarterback, who helped them to the NFC Divisional Round this year. So what will Jones be paid? A “prominent NFL agent” familiar with Jones tells Heavy.com: “He’d command at least $30 million annually.”
NFL playoffs: Tickets still available to see the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (1-29-23)
Want to see the San Francisco 49ers battle the host Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFC Championship game of the NFL playoffs?. Tickets are still available at Vividseats.com. Prices start at $474 and escalate to more than $16,000 depending on how close to the field you sit. Kickoff is Sunday...
NFL Draft 2023: Jets pass on QB but upgrade offense in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s 1st-round mock
The New York Jets don’t know who will be the starting quarterback in 2023. But whoever that is, he will have a shiny, new toy to play with, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who’s out with his initial first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft. Want...
