Gallego: If Sinema runs, she’s a ‘guaranteed third-place losing candidate’
Rep. Ruben Gallego: “Kyrsten Sinema is not popular with anybody. The only way for Democrats to keep this race is for a strong Democrat to run and win. Kyrsten running this on her own…assures that the Republicans are going to win.”Jan. 27, 2023.
Kari Lake has a lucrative incentive to push conspiracy theories
About a week after Election Day 2022, Arizona’s highly competitive gubernatorial race was called for Democrat Katie Hobbs. In the wake of her defeat, Republican conspiracy theorist Kari Lake accepted the results with grace and dignity, putting democracy’s interests above her own. No, I’m just kidding. What Lake...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Elaine Chao has had enough of Donald Trump’s racist taunts
About a month before the 2022 midterm elections, Donald Trump went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in an unusually ugly way, suggesting the Republican lawmaker “has a DEATH WISH” for legislating in ways the former president didn’t like. But Trump didn’t stop there. In the same...
McCarthy struggles to justify punishments for key House Democrats
As Speaker Kevin McCarthy prepared to kick two Democrats off the House Intelligence Committee, even using this as the basis for political fundraising, some of his own GOP members weren’t altogether pleased with the plan. Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, for example, issued a statement yesterday describing the...
The Marjorie Taylor Greene VP rumors are a frog-in-boiling-water moment
MAGA firebrand and serial conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is rumored to be angling for the position of Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick in the 2024 election. Whether that’s remotely likely is hard to say at this point. But the fact that at least some figures on the right see it as plausible speaks to the catastrophic state of the GOP’s establishment politics today.
DeSantis political games with education leaves teachers confused, terrified
Fedrick Ingram, secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers, talks with Alex Wagner about how Florida teachers are caught in the middle of Ron DeSantis' effort to use the Florida school system to wage a culture war to prop up his presidential ambitions. Jan. 26, 2023.
The GOP clearly hasn’t thought through its DirecTV complaints
At face value, the dispute between DirecTV and Newsmax seems like the sort of corporate clash that occasionally arises in the telecommunications industry. The provider and the cable channel have a disagreement over funding, so the former decided this week to cut ties with the latter. The Daily Beast ran...
Elizabeth Warren: Republicans are running a con game on the debt ceiling
Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the national debt conversation: “What we say as Democrats is, ‘Look, we’re not going to talk about spending cuts so long as you guys are out here just talking about how to protect the billionaires and the giant corporations.’”Jan. 25, 2023.
Schiff announces run for Senate in California
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced he will be running for Senate in California, a seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein. NBC's Ali Vitali reports on what could become a crowded Senate race in 2024.Jan. 26, 2023.
Expert: House GOP has blocked legislation that would prevent tragic cases like Tyre Nichols death
Tyre Nichols died after encountering Memphis police officers. Now five ex-officers are being charged with his murder after being fired. MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler joins Joy Reid on this debacle of justice saying, "It's the Republicans in Congress that have stood in the way of passing legislation that would make a difference and prevent more tragic cases like this one."Jan. 27, 2023.
Supreme Court continues its radical march in 2023. These are the cases to watch.
The Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed majority is poised to continue its rightward march in 2023, with momentous decisions expected on voting rights and other issues affecting our daily lives and democracy. The court was late to issuing opinions this term, which began in October, a possible sign of intense internal...
Mom, mechanic, & Democrat 'thrilled' with new roles in the U.S House
Freshman Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto mechanic shop owner who became the first Democrat elected in Washington's rural third district in 12 years, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her plans to make the federal government "more effective and more accessible" through her assignments on the House Small Business & Agriculture Committees.Jan. 27, 2023.
'Height of hypocrisy': House member rips McCarthy for blocking Dems from committee
Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss a new bill to strengthen federal policies and procedures around classified documents. Rep. Torres also discusses House Speaker McCarthy's blocking of Reps. Schiff and Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee and the naming of George Santos to two committees.Jan. 26, 2023.
John Eastman’s California bar danger could hurt him at the Supreme Court, too
John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer and possible future Trump co-defendant, has added the potential loss of his California law license to his list of troubles. If the state plucks Eastman’s license, that could put the former Justice Clarence Thomas clerk’s Supreme Court bar membership in further jeopardy as well. As it happens, on the subject of fringe election efforts, he’s lead counsel on a Supreme Court amicus brief — meaning a brief filed by an outside party not directly involved in the case — supporting North Carolina Republicans and the so-called independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper.
DeSantis’ death penalty remarks suggest he’d continue Trump’s execution spree
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, wants to make it easier to execute people. It’s one of the latest signs that he wants to move the law backward not only for his state but for the country, as well, if he takes the White House. Talking...
Ted Lieu uses a robot to draft the first AI-written bill for Congress
As a follow-up to his AI-assisted column published in The New York Times this week, Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, is going a step further in his quest to warn about the role that artificial intelligence could play in our society. On Thursday, Lieu shared the text of a...
Despite recent failures, RNC’s Ronna McDaniel wins another term
During her tenure as chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel has seen more setbacks than she generally likes to admit. As regular readers know, after Donald Trump chose her for the RNC role, McDaniel’s first national election cycle was awful: The party lost 40 House seats and its majority in the chamber.
50 years after Roe, the GOP’s quest to control women continues
The Supreme Court declared a constitutional right to abortion 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade. What followed was a religious crusade that’s dominated law and politics, culminating in last summer’s decision overruling Roe in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Of course, we had a good...
