claytoncrescent.org
State rep collapses at Gold Dome
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
WJBF.com
To go after ambulance zone, Augusta is planning another vote on Gold Cross
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s something Augusta leaders agree on, applying to the state to get control of the county’s ambulance zone. “For the past 8 years, that’s all I’ve heard we want the zone, we want the zone, here we got an opportunity to have the zone,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Richmond County approves keeping Gold Cross month-to-month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta-Richmond County Commission has voted to temporarily keep Gold Cross ambulance service in the county, pending legal approval. Mayor Garnett Johnson said during Wednesday's emergency meeting that Georgia is preparing to step in and provide temporary ambulance service and the Augusta procurement department has been directed to start compiling a list of possible providers. Additionally, he said he would like to reach out to Gold Cross and ask them to operate on a month-to-month basis.
wgac.com
More than 120 Homeless Veterans in Augusta Placed in Permanent Housing
VA Augusta announced today it has placed more than 120 homeless Veterans in permanent housing, nearly doubling the goal set on a national level. Nationwide, the VA homeless program leadership set a goal of housing 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, but it exceeded that goal having over 40,400 in housing by the end of last year.
WJBF.com
Augusta energy upgrades move along
It's a 24 million dollar plan to upgrade Augusta's energy systems in city buildings, and with the saving its coming at no cost to the city. It's a 24 million dollar plan to upgrade Augusta's energy systems in city buildings, and with the saving its coming at no cost to the city.
wfxg.com
HIRING NOW: The Masters Tournament to hold job expo
(AUGUSTA, GA) - This April, you can help welcome the world to Augusta, Georgia. The Masters Tournament is holding a job expo on Tuesday, January 31st. The expo will be held at The Legends Club from 1pm to 7pm. It's located at 2701 Washington Road, in Augusta. There are a...
WRDW-TV
Contractors take next steps toward Columbia County hospital
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We moved one step closer to shovels in the ground for a long-awaited hospital in Columbia County. The group overseeing construction invited local contractors to come out to find out how to bid on work to keep as many locals as they can on the project.
State Rep. Karlton Howard expected to be okay after suffering medical episode
The office of Georgia State Representative Karlton Howard confirms to WJBF NewsChannel 6 that Rep. Howard suffered a medical emergency Wednesday while at the State Capitol.
WRDW-TV
Charlie Norwood nurses rally to tell public about staffing crisis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registered nurses at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta joined thousands of other members of National Nurses United holding demonstrations Thursday. The local nurses gathered Thursday morning outside the Charlie Norwood downtown location. They said they want the hospital industry to end their profession’s...
WJBF.com
Gold Cross says its out after Augusta commission does not approve new contract
Long term ambulance provider Gold Cross says it has notified the state it is giving up the Augusta zone and pulling out leaving the city in limbo over the future of ambulance service. Gold Cross says its out after Augusta commission …. Long term ambulance provider Gold Cross says it...
WJBF.com
City of Augusta to start new downtown improvement projects
City of Augusta to start new downtown improvement …. Little Guide is helping shed a light on local businesses. Little Guide is helping shed a light on local businesses. Representative Karlton Howard Sends Video to WJBF says that he is okay. Buster, John Marvin Murdaugh arrive at courthouse. Alex Murdaugh...
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
WRDW-TV
We’re learning more about plans to improve Broad Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are getting a clearer picture of the Broad Street improvement proposals. This would be from Milledge Road to East Boundary Street. And the plans include a park dedicated to James Brown. A contractor has not been selected for the project yet, but if the Augusta...
WRDW-TV
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
WRDW-TV
What’s the status of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Animal Shelter has faced serious allegations of abuse and neglect. Shortly after that, the county contacted the Department of Agriculture and the GBI to open an investigation. We’re talking to county leaders about what’s next for the shelter and when we can see...
WRDW-TV
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been walking downtown on Broad Street, you may have noticed some subtle additions to our crosswalks. Press the button to cross and you’ll hear a voice guiding you across the street. The accent is one you’ll only hear in Augusta. “Walk...
WJBF
It’s not Gough as in passing through
This tiny Burke County community has some proud residents but with the confusion of the English language you can be excused if you're not sure how to pronounce Gough.
WRDW-TV
Fight injures students and teachers, puts Midland Valley High on lockdown
GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
WRDW-TV
Utility lines get blame for backup on westbound Riverwatch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound Riverwatch Parkway was at a standstill for miles late Thursday afternoon between Topgolf Way and downtown. Georgia Department of Transportation traffic monitors showed that traffic wasn’t moving. The culprit appeared to be utility lines that had fallen across Riverwatch at Topgolf Way. The backup...
