Augusta, GA

claytoncrescent.org

State rep collapses at Gold Dome

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF.com

To go after ambulance zone, Augusta is planning another vote on Gold Cross

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s something Augusta leaders agree on, applying to the state to get control of the county’s ambulance zone. “For the past 8 years, that’s all I’ve heard we want the zone, we want the zone, here we got an opportunity to have the zone,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Richmond County approves keeping Gold Cross month-to-month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta-Richmond County Commission has voted to temporarily keep Gold Cross ambulance service in the county, pending legal approval. Mayor Garnett Johnson said during Wednesday's emergency meeting that Georgia is preparing to step in and provide temporary ambulance service and the Augusta procurement department has been directed to start compiling a list of possible providers. Additionally, he said he would like to reach out to Gold Cross and ask them to operate on a month-to-month basis.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

More than 120 Homeless Veterans in Augusta Placed in Permanent Housing

VA Augusta announced today it has placed more than 120 homeless Veterans in permanent housing, nearly doubling the goal set on a national level. Nationwide, the VA homeless program leadership set a goal of housing 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, but it exceeded that goal having over 40,400 in housing by the end of last year.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Augusta energy upgrades move along

It's a 24 million dollar plan to upgrade Augusta's energy systems in city buildings, and with the saving its coming at no cost to the city. It's a 24 million dollar plan to upgrade Augusta's energy systems in city buildings, and with the saving its coming at no cost to the city.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

HIRING NOW: The Masters Tournament to hold job expo

(AUGUSTA, GA) - This April, you can help welcome the world to Augusta, Georgia. The Masters Tournament is holding a job expo on Tuesday, January 31st. The expo will be held at The Legends Club from 1pm to 7pm. It's located at 2701 Washington Road, in Augusta. There are a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Contractors take next steps toward Columbia County hospital

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We moved one step closer to shovels in the ground for a long-awaited hospital in Columbia County. The group overseeing construction invited local contractors to come out to find out how to bid on work to keep as many locals as they can on the project.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Charlie Norwood nurses rally to tell public about staffing crisis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registered nurses at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta joined thousands of other members of National Nurses United holding demonstrations Thursday. The local nurses gathered Thursday morning outside the Charlie Norwood downtown location. They said they want the hospital industry to end their profession’s...
WJBF.com

City of Augusta to start new downtown improvement projects

City of Augusta to start new downtown improvement …. Little Guide is helping shed a light on local businesses. Little Guide is helping shed a light on local businesses. Representative Karlton Howard Sends Video to WJBF says that he is okay. Buster, John Marvin Murdaugh arrive at courthouse. Alex Murdaugh...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

We’re learning more about plans to improve Broad Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are getting a clearer picture of the Broad Street improvement proposals. This would be from Milledge Road to East Boundary Street. And the plans include a park dedicated to James Brown. A contractor has not been selected for the project yet, but if the Augusta...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

What’s the status of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Animal Shelter has faced serious allegations of abuse and neglect. Shortly after that, the county contacted the Department of Agriculture and the GBI to open an investigation. We’re talking to county leaders about what’s next for the shelter and when we can see...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

It’s not Gough as in passing through

This tiny Burke County community has some proud residents but with the confusion of the English language you can be excused if you're not sure how to pronounce Gough.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fight injures students and teachers, puts Midland Valley High on lockdown

GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Utility lines get blame for backup on westbound Riverwatch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound Riverwatch Parkway was at a standstill for miles late Thursday afternoon between Topgolf Way and downtown. Georgia Department of Transportation traffic monitors showed that traffic wasn’t moving. The culprit appeared to be utility lines that had fallen across Riverwatch at Topgolf Way. The backup...
AUGUSTA, GA

Community Policy