FORMER PLAYER CALLS BRUCE CASSIDY AN 'ENVIOUS' AND 'DISHONEST' COACH

Bruce Cassidy has developed a reputation of being a hard-nosed, demanding coach. Several Boston Bruins players have spoken out about the fact - not to bash Cassidy or anything. Rather, explaining how his brand of coaching wears on players. Cassidy's style was so tense, that Boston's 2015 14th overall pick...
NESN

Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery

Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
NBC4 Columbus

Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Blue Jackets 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice, Bo Horvat had a career-high four assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Friday night for their second victory in three games under Rick Tocchet. Tocchet took over as coach after Bruce Boudreau was fired Sunday. Quinn Hughes had a goal […]
The Columbus Dispatch

Christian Ramirez adds depth, different profile to young Columbus Crew striker group

When the Crew began their preseason in early January, the two strikers Columbus had on the roster had a combined 25 games of MLS experience. While new coach Wilfried Nancy said he wanted to get to know the players he already had before making changes, it took very little time for the team to decide to add another striker. After just over a week, the Crew completed a transfer for MLS veteran Christian Ramirez from Aberdeen in...
Yardbarker

Does Ryan O’Reilly Make Sense As Bruins Trade Target?

Should the Boston Bruins target St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly on the NHL trade market?. An NHL trade sweepstakes for the 31-year-old pivot who won the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy and helped the Blues win the 2019 Stanley Final over the Bruins in seven games is about to begin. On the latest TSN Insider Trading episode, TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that O’Reilly is ‘officially’ on the NHL trade market with the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline five weeks from this Friday.
