When the Crew began their preseason in early January, the two strikers Columbus had on the roster had a combined 25 games of MLS experience. While new coach Wilfried Nancy said he wanted to get to know the players he already had before making changes, it took very little time for the team to decide to add another striker. After just over a week, the Crew completed a transfer for MLS veteran Christian Ramirez from Aberdeen in...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO