Local nonprofit works to support homeless women
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Divine Rest is dedicated to helping homeless individuals across the Coastal Empire by providing much need essentials to those in need. Georgette Jackson saw this area of need in the community and wasted no time. She first began by providing bottled water for homeless women with the support of volunteers. Once […]
WJCL
Dining in The Dark raises money for blind and low vision
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision held its annual Dining in The Dark Event. The purpose of the unique gala is to raise awareness about vision loss. It gives guests a sensory experience of how people live with blindness and low vision every day. Guests are escorted into a completely darkened hall of the Enmarket Arena. They were served a three-course meal in complete darkness. The waiters serving the food are the Savannah Metro’s SWAT team using night vision equipment. It gives people a glimpse into life without sight.
wtoc.com
8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
WinterFest block party is Friday, Feb. 3, downtown
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting a WinterFest block party on West Main St. and West Vine St. on First Friday, Feb. 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s time to celebrate all the wonderful things winter has to offer, and Downtown Statesboro is your destination for all things fun. This WinterFest block party will provide an evening for you to enjoy with family, friends, loved ones, and even your pets.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
Savannah Tribune
ILA Local 1414 Installation of Officer Ceremony Held
International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1414 held their installation of officers ceremony Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the “Joe White Room” of the local building at 221 N. Lathrop Ave. Mistress of Ceremony for the occasion was Ms. Donna Williams, MHRM D. Williams Consulting, LLC. Chaplin, ILA Local...
connectsavannah.com
Going Global: Iconic Savannah landmark is restored
The ongoing construction near the corner of DeRenne and White Bluff has brought forth a new Parker’s convenience store along with incoming Starbucks and Chick-fil-A franchises. But all the development has led locals to wonder about what’s going to happen to the massive globe. In short, it isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it’s getting a facelift.
WJCL
City of Statesboro transforms vacant lot to Art Park
STATESBORO, Ga. — The city of Statesboro making use of a long vacant lot. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
wtoc.com
Savannah women giving smallest kittens a fighting chance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three cat lovers in Savannah have joined forces to help save the lives of kittens who can’t fend for themselves. For these volunteers, it’s a full-time job they love but say they can’t do alone. “You know, even the shelters and stuff, newborn...
Department of Juvenile Justice to host Savannah career fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host a career fair on Wednesday at the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 191 Carl Griffin Dr. location. The DJJ is looking to hire the following positions: Those interested in […]
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public health in Coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD. has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District, becoming the first African American to fill the position. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join and lead the fantastic team of people who comprise the Coastal […]
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
WJCL
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
wtoc.com
Developers try again to propose rezoning in Georgetown, development of almost 400 homes
GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - Landmark 24 is trying to rezone about 100 acres of land off Wild Heron Rd. to residential. Wednesday night was all about Landmark 24 developers addressing residents’ concerns and reiterating their plans, but the community’s biggest frustrations are traffic, safety and the potential impact on the school system.
WJCL
Burke signs with the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Payton Burke signed to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy Wednesday morning. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Savannah Tribune
Savannah Culinary Institute Sale Features Artisan Breads, Chocolates and Pastries
Savannah Technical College’s Savannah Culinary Institute offers its tenth annual online, pre-order Sweetheart Sale featuring assorted artisan chocolates, pastries and artisan breads just prior to Valentine’s Day at www.bistrosavoir.com. Hand-made artisan chocolates truffles will be sold in a heart-shaped cardboard box for $32 and in four-packs for $10...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
WJCL
Bryan County mom and teacher writes book about the Pandemic for Children
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The events following the outbreak of COVID-19 affected everyone and children especially had their worlds turned upside down. The Pandemic and Me : A Child's Perspective is a new book written by a first-time, local author. Haley Cranman is a mom and teacher at Life Spring...
wtoc.com
Residents of the Savannah’s Historic District aim to conduct a cultural landscape survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in 2018, the National Park Service issued a report that lowered the health status of Savannah’s Historic District from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘threatened’. A historic district is moved to a ‘threatened’ ranking before it’s in danger of losing its historic ranking...
Leaders learn how to become more welcoming to Korean families
In Korean, 이웃 환영 translates to “welcome neighbor.” From small gestures like placing welcome signs in their native language to understanding the complexities of cultural differences, there are many ways to be helpful to our new neighbors as they adjust to living in America.
