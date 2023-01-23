ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Opinion: Early voting system must be equitable, inclusive and accessible

This session, the Connecticut General Assembly will consider how to make the voters’ vision for early voting a reality. When they do, it is worth remembering that early voting was more popular with Connecticut voters, in percentage support, than any candidate for statewide or congressional office on the ballot here in 2022, as well as the majority of victors in contested races for the legislature.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Valentine’s Day restaurant options around Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Treat your Valentine to a special meal this Feb. 14. The holiday falls on a Tuesday, but several Connecticut restaurants are extending their menu offerings for several days. The Cottage in Westport will celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Opinion: CT families deserve better housing and transportation choices

Everyone knows that it takes a village to raise a child, but in too many towns in Connecticut, our housing and transportation policies make it virtually illegal to build those villages. Car dependence and a lack of housing choices are a burden for the state’s families, but we don’t have to accept the status quo. The 2023 legislative session is an opportunity to begin rebuilding walkable communities with a mix of housing options, and that will be a boon for our friends and family.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Opinion: A CT town’s rejection of Nazi bigotry

International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated on Jan. 27, 2023, the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. We are also likely to witness this month another hateful increase in antisemitic incidents — cemetery desecrations, Internet slurs or Holocaust deniers parading in “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirts — both in Connecticut and throughout the United States.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Utah lawmakers approve ban on transgender treatments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's Republican-dominated Legislature on Friday gave final approval for a measure that would ban youth from receiving gender-affirming health care like surgery or puberty blockers, bypassing concerns raised by opponents about the measure's impact on transgender children and teens in the state. The bill...
UTAH STATE
Editorial: Stop plan to redefine ‘affordable’

Some House Republicans in Connecticut have a novel idea for solving the state’s real and growing housing crisis. They want to pretend it doesn’t exist. It goes like this. Think of an issue like the poverty line. What if, instead of setting the poverty line for a family of four’s average annual income at around $30,000 ( as it was federally in 2022), we set the bar at $15,000, which was the line for an individual? Suddenly, a lot fewer people are in poverty.
CONNECTICUT STATE

