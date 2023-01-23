Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
Prosecutor rules Charleston officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said a Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when they shot and killed a man on Jan. 11. Sam Marsh, a Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, reviewed body cam footage of the incident and ruled the officer, “acted in self-defense and shot as he was being charged by the decedent with a piece of rebar.”
Kanawha school officials, police urge parents to practice safe gun storage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Security officials at Kanawha County Schools are teaming up with local enforcement in an effort to urge parents to keep guns away from their children. Keith Vititoe, safety and security director at KCS, held a press conference Friday morning with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joe Crawford, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and other officers to discuss the importance of safe gun storage at home.
Regal fire: Cause undetermined; investigators say fire alarm wasn’t working when firefighters arrived on scene
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Investigators with the Charleston Fire department say the fire alarm system at the Regal Apartment building was not working when they arrived on the scene to battle a massive fire on Wednesday. Captain David Hodges told reporters Friday afternoon that firefighters heard no alarms and saw...
Kanawha County mourns the death of Priscilla Haden
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County resident Priscilla Haden, a former educator and president of the state Board of Education, has died. Haden, the wife of the late U.S. District Judge Charles Haden, had a distinguished public career in her own right. She served on the Kanawha County Board of...
Charities work to fulfill needs of fire victims in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Around 80 people who formerly lived in the Regal Apartments in Charleston are now in the process of rebuilding their lives. A fire at the building destroyed the structure and everything inside this week. For those who lived there, all of their worldly possessions were lost...
Fire leads to demolition of Charleston apartment building
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly three dozen people are homeless and a Charleston apartment building just a few blocks from the state capitol is no more following a Wednesday afternoon fire. Crews began to knock down the four-story Regal Apartment building in the 1400 block of Kanawha Blvd. in Charleston...
Residents begin recovery process after Regal Apartments fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Those who lived at the Regal Apartments in Charleston did not wake up in their own bed Thursday morning. Several mattresses were covered in ash in the rubble that was left behind from Wednesday’s fire. Joshua Williams, a city of Charleston refuse employee, was driving...
Amjad tabbed to lead health care services for DCR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Marshall Health have entered into a new partnership to improve health care services in DCR facilities. With this new partnership, Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., was named Director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of Corrections...
Can Steve Williams Give WV Democrats Hope?
Steve Williams talks like a man who is running for Governor. The Huntington Mayor told me in a text recently, “It’s on the table for active consideration.” That is cautious, but later in an interview with me he sounded like he is running, citing the fact that after three terms he is prohibited from running again.
The Jim Justice Traveling Tax Cut Show is Coming to a City Near You
The Jim Justice Road Show is back. The Governor will be traveling across the state starting today pushing his proposed 50 percent reduction in the state personal income tax rates. The first stop is in Parkersburg today, followed by Beckley on Thursday and Wheeling on Friday. The plan passed the...
George Washington bounces back from first loss with 68-36 win at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Winners of 12 straight games to start the season, George Washington’s boys basketball team suffered its first loss Tuesday at South Charleston. With a quick turnaround Thursday at Parkersburg, veteran Patriots’ head coach Rick Greene was eager to see his team’s response to its first setback.
ULM stuns Marshall in double overtime, 86-82
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall held leads late in regulation and the first overtime, but couldn’t hold them. Louisiana Monroe got the lead late in the second overtime, held it and knocked off the Thundering Herd, 86-82, in Sun Belt Conference play Thursday night in front of 4,931 stunned fans at Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall set for first meeting with Warhawks
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s five-game winning streak is on the line Thursday night at the Henderson Center as the Thundering Herd plays host to Louisiana Monroe. The first-time opponents tips off at 7 pm and can be seen on ESPN+. Marshall (17-4, 6-2) is in a three-way tie...
