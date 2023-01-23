ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

State Police raid Logan coffee shop

LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
LOGAN, WV
Metro News

Prosecutor rules Charleston officer acted in self-defense

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said a Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when they shot and killed a man on Jan. 11. Sam Marsh, a Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, reviewed body cam footage of the incident and ruled the officer, “acted in self-defense and shot as he was being charged by the decedent with a piece of rebar.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha school officials, police urge parents to practice safe gun storage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Security officials at Kanawha County Schools are teaming up with local enforcement in an effort to urge parents to keep guns away from their children. Keith Vititoe, safety and security director at KCS, held a press conference Friday morning with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joe Crawford, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and other officers to discuss the importance of safe gun storage at home.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County mourns the death of Priscilla Haden

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County resident Priscilla Haden, a former educator and president of the state Board of Education, has died. Haden, the wife of the late U.S. District Judge Charles Haden, had a distinguished public career in her own right. She served on the Kanawha County Board of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Charities work to fulfill needs of fire victims in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Around 80 people who formerly lived in the Regal Apartments in Charleston are now in the process of rebuilding their lives. A fire at the building destroyed the structure and everything inside this week. For those who lived there, all of their worldly possessions were lost...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Fire leads to demolition of Charleston apartment building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly three dozen people are homeless and a Charleston apartment building just a few blocks from the state capitol is no more following a Wednesday afternoon fire. Crews began to knock down the four-story Regal Apartment building in the 1400 block of Kanawha Blvd. in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Residents begin recovery process after Regal Apartments fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Those who lived at the Regal Apartments in Charleston did not wake up in their own bed Thursday morning. Several mattresses were covered in ash in the rubble that was left behind from Wednesday’s fire. Joshua Williams, a city of Charleston refuse employee, was driving...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Amjad tabbed to lead health care services for DCR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Marshall Health have entered into a new partnership to improve health care services in DCR facilities. With this new partnership, Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., was named Director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of Corrections...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Can Steve Williams Give WV Democrats Hope?

Steve Williams talks like a man who is running for Governor. The Huntington Mayor told me in a text recently, “It’s on the table for active consideration.” That is cautious, but later in an interview with me he sounded like he is running, citing the fact that after three terms he is prohibited from running again.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

The Jim Justice Traveling Tax Cut Show is Coming to a City Near You

The Jim Justice Road Show is back. The Governor will be traveling across the state starting today pushing his proposed 50 percent reduction in the state personal income tax rates. The first stop is in Parkersburg today, followed by Beckley on Thursday and Wheeling on Friday. The plan passed the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

ULM stuns Marshall in double overtime, 86-82

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall held leads late in regulation and the first overtime, but couldn’t hold them. Louisiana Monroe got the lead late in the second overtime, held it and knocked off the Thundering Herd, 86-82, in Sun Belt Conference play Thursday night in front of 4,931 stunned fans at Cam Henderson Center.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Marshall set for first meeting with Warhawks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s five-game winning streak is on the line Thursday night at the Henderson Center as the Thundering Herd plays host to Louisiana Monroe. The first-time opponents tips off at 7 pm and can be seen on ESPN+. Marshall (17-4, 6-2) is in a three-way tie...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy