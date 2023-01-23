Read full article on original website
Watch Kylian Mbappe Score FIVE Goals As PSG Win 7-0 In Coupe de France
Mbappe recorded the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the last 16 of the Coupe de France.
Meet the soccer stars who have slammed the A-League - after Dwight Yorke's 'pub team' spray
Dwight Yorke's savage 'pub team' assessment before quitting as head coach of A-League side Macarthur FC turned plenty of heads - but was Manchester United legend wrong?
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
Student Life
The emotion of the beautiful game: my first European professional football match in Paris
This sequence between Paris Saint Germain’s (PSG) forwards Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. was emblematic of the beautiful game I have grown up watching, playing, and adoring. It was a connection I had seen well over 100 times between the two players throughout their stints at the Spanish club Barcelona and now at PSG.
Australia down South Africa to remain unbeaten and move into Quad Series final
Australia will meet New Zealand in the final of netball’s Quad Series in Cape Town, having continued their unbeaten run with a 65-48 win over hosts South Africa. The Diamonds had already qualified for Wednesday’s final (3am Thursday AEDT) courtesy of back-to-back victories over England and New Zealand.
Man Severely Mauled By Crocodile While Collecting Eggs
An Australian man is alive after a crocodile took hold of his leg in the country’s Northern Territory. He was collecting the species’ eggs at the time. It is unknown if the nest he raided belonged to the attacking crocodile, but this is likely. Mother crocodiles fiercely protect their nests and nesting territories. Any perceived threat suffers their full wrath if found.
BBC
U19 World Cup: England thrash West Indies to set up semi-final v Australia
England v West Indies: Under-19 World Cup, South Africa. England 179-4 (20 overs): Scrivens 56 (43), Pavely 29* (16); Munisar 2-32 West Indies 84-8 (20 overs): Joseph 44* (42); Anderson 5-12 England won by 95 runs. Scorecard. England thrashed West Indies by 95 runs to set up a semi-final against...
Yardbarker
Chelsea star facing “uncertain” future, Blues ready to sanction transfer for €60m-plus
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge over the next few months. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the 23-year-old could leave Chelsea for around €60million plus add-ons in the summer, though his performances in the Champions League in the second half of the season could be important to determining his future.
New UEFA Nations League Format Explained
UEFA has announced that the next edition of the Nations League will be "more compelling" due to its new format.
Soccer-UEFA Nations League to have new knockout round after 2024
GENEVA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The UEFA Nations League will be expanded with a new knockout round after 2024, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday following its executive committee's meeting in Nyon, Switzerland.
Soccer-Santos handed Poland job based on success with Portugal, says FA
WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Poland appointed Fernando Santos as their new coach based on his experience managing a national team and his track record of success, Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza said on Tuesday.
2023 UEFA Nations League Finals Fixtures Confirmed: Spain To Face Italy In Enschede
FC Twente's De Grolsch Veste will host two fixtures during the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals.
Barcelona Femení become first team to win 50 consecutive league games
Barcelona Femení have made history by becoming the first football team to win 50 consecutive league games.
CW LIVE: Julian Alaphilippe responds to Lefevere criticism; stunning Sam Bennett leadout data; Jakobsen wins at San Juan; could you be new BC sprint talent? Charlie Quarterman's 'nightmare start'; GB CX Worlds squad announced; Lifeplus-Wahoo 2023 roster
It's everything you need to know in the world of cycling this Tuesday
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Forest-Man United in cup semis; Sociedad-Barcelona
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals. United has reached the semifinals of the competition for the third time in four years — it was knocked out at that stage by Manchester City in 2020 and 2021 — as the club looks to claim a first major trophy since 2017. United was on a nine-match winning run in all competitions before last week, when it drew at Crystal Palace and then lost at Arsenal in the league. Forest, which hosts the first leg at the City Ground, was a four-time League Cup winner under Brian Clough between 1978-90 and is in the semifinals for the first time in 31 years. Forest has lost only two of its last 11 games in all competitions as its slew of new signings start to gel. One of those losses was against United, though, 3-0 in the Premier League.
Man Utd and Chelsea transfer blow as Lyon president confirms Malo Gusto will STAY at French club
MALO GUSTO will stay at Lyon despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas. The two teams have been battling it out for the right-back and had hoped to complete a deal this month. Chelsea reportedly agreed personal terms with the youngster but Lyon denied...
SB Nation
Gabriel Slonina makes USMNT debut with wondersave; Andrey Santos stars for Brazil U20
Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was let down by some desperately poor defending in his senior international debut for the US Men’s National Team, who lost 2-1 last night to Serbia in a friendly. Both sides were fielding B-, if not C-teams in this non-FIFA-mandated national team break, with the US...
Netherlands-Croatia, Spain-Italy in Nations League SF draw
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Netherlands will play Croatia in the UEFA Nations League semifinals after the draw was made Wednesday. The Dutch, under new coach Ronald Koeman, will face World Cup semifinalist Croatia on June 14 in Rotterdam at the De Kuip home stadium of Feyenoord. In...
Chelsea, Man United and three other English sides top chart of this season's biggest spenders
Having nearly reached the half a billion mark on transfer fees spent (including add-ons), Chelsea are comfortably the biggest spenders over the last year with United trailing them in second.
