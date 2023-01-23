ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Baby ‘Joey B,’ Bengals superfans, Cincinnati & Kansas City similarities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Bengals fans are getting ready to descend on Kansas City as their team prepares to take on the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship. Who Dey Nation and Chiefs Kingdom are some of the NFL's most passionate fanbases. While their rooting interests won't align on Sunday, there is still plenty that Cincinnati and Kansas City have in common.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Patrick Mahomes to play through injury, ‘ready to go’ against Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fully participated in Wednesday's practice, according to the Chiefs injury report. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain last Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He left the game after the injury but returned after the half to lead the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Do the Bengals need extra motivation against Kansas City?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow says the Kansas City Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC. The Bengals have defeated the Chiefs each of their last three meetings, all with Burrow at the helm. But Kansas City has been to five consecutive AFC Championship Games and won a Super Bowl in that span.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals look to repeat as AFC Champions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - The Bengals and Chiefs will meet for the second straight year in the AFC championship, but this time the Bengals are a near favorite to repeat as AFC champions and make the Super Bowl. The teams practiced Thursday and will practice one more time on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Who Dey: Show off your Bengals fandom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans are showing their stripes ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Who Dey Nation is sharing pictures and videos to show off their Bengals pride. You can share your Bengals photos and videos with us by clicking here. Your photos/videos might even...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGNO

Ed-itorial: Nielsen departure not good look for Saints

The Saints lost a good football coach Friday, when co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen left for Atlanta. The move is a promotion for Nielsen, who will coordinate the Atlanta defense. If he does well there, Nielsen is a potentially a head coach candidate in the near future. Nielsen and co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard did a solid […]
ATLANTA, GA
Fox 19

Zip’s Cafe selling ‘Playoff Patty’ curated by Sam Hubbard

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Ever wondered what a Cincinnati Bengals-themed burger tastes like? Here's your chance to find out. Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout is selling a specialty burger called the Playoff Patty, curated by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Joe Burrow named MVP finalist

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of five finalists for the 2022 NFL MVP. The league announced the finalists on Wednesday. Here's a glance at Burrow's regular season stats:. Competition percentage: 68.3% (Second most) Passing yards: 4,475 (Fifth most) Touchdowns: 35 (T-2nd) Yards gained per...
CINCINNATI, OH

