Family wants Bengals jersey stolen from grave in Hamilton returned
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton family is asking for help to track down a Bengals jersey that was stolen from a loved one’s grave in Greenwood Cemetery. Roy Pruitt died in 2020 after suffering a heart attack. His brother Edward says Roy was the Bengals’ number one fan.
Kansas City players unimpressed by Bengals offense: ‘We’re gonna handle them’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay doesn’t think much of the Bengals’ high-flying offense. Moments after he said the Chiefs “don’t do no talking,” Gay on Thursday was asked what about the Bengals offense impresses him. “Nothing,” he replied twice. Chiefs...
Baby ‘Joey B,’ Bengals superfans, Cincinnati & Kansas City similarities
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Bengals fans are getting ready to descend on Kansas City as their team prepares to take on the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship. Who Dey Nation and Chiefs Kingdom are some of the NFL’s most passionate fanbases. While their rooting interests won’t align on Sunday, there is still plenty that Cincinnati and Kansas City have in common.
Patrick Mahomes to play through injury, ‘ready to go’ against Bengals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fully participated in Wednesday’s practice, according to the Chiefs injury report. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain last Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He left the game after the injury but returned after the half to lead the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory.
‘I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,’ Bills GM says on Bengals’ path to success
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ path to get where they are currently is not the route Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane wants his team to go. From Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals are loaded with young talent. Their young core has propelled them to...
‘Winning is expected’: Burrow says on returning to AFC Championship
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not getting lost in the moment ahead of the AFC Championship game but says the team’s success is expected. The Bengals are two days away from kicking off in Kansas City against the Chiefs. For Burrow, returning to the AFC Championship...
Cincinnati, Kansas City mayors exchange friendly fire as AFC Championship game rounds corner
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas have been “smack talking” throughout the week on social media leading up to the AFC Championship game. During a broadcast interview, Lucas calls out Cincinnati Bengals fans for joining the winning-games bandwagon after Pureval trash-talks...
‘It feels like Christmas:’ Bengals fans headed to Kansas City any way they can
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Arrowhead Stadium is almost 600 miles from Cincinnati. That’s nearly a nine-hour drive. So it begs the question, if you’re going: Should you fly or drive to the AFC Championship Game. Madison Wesley and her dad, Jesse, are going to Kansas City by air Sunday...
Do the Bengals need extra motivation against Kansas City?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow says the Kansas City Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC. The Bengals have defeated the Chiefs each of their last three meetings, all with Burrow at the helm. But Kansas City has been to five consecutive AFC Championship Games and won a Super Bowl in that span.
Chiefs DC wowed by Burrow: ‘It feels like he’s got six eyeballs around his head’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Nifty.”. That’s what Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo says is his favorite word for describing Joe Burrow. Far from faint praise, Spagnuolo intended it as his highest compliment. “The guy is elite at everything he does,” he said. “It’s not just throwing the football,...
Falcons name Ryan Nielsen new DC
The Atlanta Falcons named former New Orleans assistant Ryan Nielsen their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Nielsen, 43, replaces the
Bengals fans must pay $150 deposit for season ticket waitlist, but no guarantee of tickets
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans must make a one-time, $150 non-refundable deposit to get on the Bengals’ season ticket waitlist - but it doesn’t guarantee tickets for the upcoming season. The waitlist started in July, according to a Bengals spokesperson, and people will be contacted in the order...
Bengals look to repeat as AFC Champions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - The Bengals and Chiefs will meet for the second straight year in the AFC championship, but this time the Bengals are a near favorite to repeat as AFC champions and make the Super Bowl. The teams practiced Thursday and will practice one more time on...
Two Bengals offensive line starters ruled out for AFC Championship: Report
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will go into Kansas City for the AFC Championship without offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Bengals will once again be without three starting offensive linemen when they take on the Chiefs on Sunday. Williams dislocated his...
Who Dey: Show off your Bengals fandom
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans are showing their stripes ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Who Dey Nation is sharing pictures and videos to show off their Bengals pride. You can share your Bengals photos and videos with us by clicking here. Your photos/videos might even...
Ed-itorial: Nielsen departure not good look for Saints
The Saints lost a good football coach Friday, when co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen left for Atlanta. The move is a promotion for Nielsen, who will coordinate the Atlanta defense. If he does well there, Nielsen is a potentially a head coach candidate in the near future. Nielsen and co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard did a solid […]
Zip’s Cafe selling ‘Playoff Patty’ curated by Sam Hubbard
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Ever wondered what a Cincinnati Bengals-themed burger tastes like? Here’s your chance to find out. Zip’s Cafe in Mount Lookout is selling a specialty burger called the Playoff Patty, curated by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The...
Bengals’ Hurst finalist for Salute to Service Award honoring work with military
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is a finalist for this year’s Salute to Service Award for his work and support of military members. Hurst’s work with the military started in 2020 after he shared his experiences of depression and anxiety. That year, he and his...
Joe Burrow named MVP finalist
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of five finalists for the 2022 NFL MVP. The league announced the finalists on Wednesday. Here’s a glance at Burrow’s regular season stats:. Competition percentage: 68.3% (Second most) Passing yards: 4,475 (Fifth most) Touchdowns: 35 (T-2nd) Yards gained per...
Friday prep report: Owls remain unbeaten in region with victory over rival CBHS
Reid Chauhan’s 14 points leads the Owls, who have won six of their last seven.
