FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMOV
East St. Louis mayor says PD chief retired not fired
KMOV
Kendall Perry out as East St. Louis police chief
stlpublicradio.org
Former police chief wasn’t fired, East St. Louis mayor says. He ‘effectively retired’
KMOV
Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
Police: Group shoots at two in south St. Louis over ‘personal matters’
ST. LOUIS – A group of three women shot at a man and his mother overnight in south St. Louis over “personal matters,” police say. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Stansbury Street. Three women are accused of physically assaulting...
East St. Louis police chief abruptly retires before facing disciplinary hearing
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885
This historic house is over 135 years old. Referred to as the Dr. George Ashe Bronson House, it was built in 1885 in St. Louis, Missouri on the corner of Washington and Compton Avenues. Dr. Bronson was a prominent dentist.
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
KMOV
$40 million bill for safer streets and infrastructure improvements continues path towards passage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A massive infrastructure bill that would allocate $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for infrastructure improvements went before its first committee hearing Thursday. Bill 120 introduced by Alderman Brandon Bosley would spend millions in an effort to make St. Louis streets safer. The bill...
KMOV
All lanes of EB I-64 between McKnight and Brentwood reopen after accident is cleared
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Eastbound I-64 was closed between McKnight and Brentwood Blvd due to an accident for part of Friday morning, police tell News 4. The view from the MoDOT camera showed police and firefighters on-scene and a traffic back-up in the eastbound lanes. All lames reopened around 8:45...
stlpublicradio.org
MetroLink riders will see a new public safety center in East St. Louis next February
A $13.6 million MetroLink public safety center will be built at the Emerson Park stop in East St. Louis. The overarching goal of the project, which is scheduled to be complete by next February, will be to improve public safety near and around MetroLink across the region. “This is a...
KMOV
St. Louis Board of Aldermen vote to double salary, bill heads to mayor’s desk
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to double their salary Friday. The final vote was 15 for, 8 against and 1 abstention. The plan would double the salary from $36,000 to $72,000. It would go into effect in April, when the board shrinks from 28 members to 14. Alderpersons are expected to work 32 hours a week.
metrostlouis.org
East Riverfront MetroLink Station to Temporarily Close Starting January 30
Starting on Monday, January 30, the East Riverfront MetroLink Station in East St. Louis will be temporarily closed to allow Metro Transit crews to perform work at the station, including platform improvements and staircase replacement. The East Riverfront MetroLink Station is expected to be closed for at least two months to accommodate the construction work.
KMOV
City of St. Louis says requests for help from highway patrol go unanswered, MSHP says that’s not true
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are at odds over requests for help along interstates within the city, as city officials work to combat ongoing crime. On Tuesday, outgoing Interim Director of Public Safety Dr. Dan Isom said recent pleas...
Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
KMOV
Car stolen during repair at South County auto shop; tow truck also taken
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Auto repair centers and tow truck companies are becoming the latest victims of grand theft auto crimes across the Metro. “It’s gotten like the Wild Wild West out there,” says the owner of Union Weber Autocare, Mark Milles. “One police officer told me he arrested the same guy three times in an eight-week period.”
New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County
BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
timestribunenews.com
Glen Carbon Board approves temporary traffic, signage for restaurant opening
The Glen Carbon Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved temporary traffic and signage plans for the Orchard Town Center Development. A tentative opening date has been set for Feb. 9 for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Because work at the Route 159 intersection will not be complete prior to that date, the village and the restaurant will work together to identify a route to the new facility using the entrance off Governor’s Parkway and routing customers through the new development.
New St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy addresses approach to rise in crime
The new St. Louis Police Chief, Robert Tracy, broke what had largely been a public silence during his first two weeks on the job.
