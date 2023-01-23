ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

KMOV

East St. Louis mayor says PD chief retired not fired

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of East St. Louis said former police chief Kendall Perry retired, contradicting reports stating Perry was fired. On Thursday, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III issued the following press release:. “East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Kendall Perry out as East St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis Chief of Police is being terminated, leaving the town searching for a new police chief. The chief, Kendall Perry, was told “insubordination” is the reason he is being let go. Perry was promoted to chief in May 2019. Sources...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
WILDWOOD, MO
metrostlouis.org

East Riverfront MetroLink Station to Temporarily Close Starting January 30

Starting on Monday, January 30, the East Riverfront MetroLink Station in East St. Louis will be temporarily closed to allow Metro Transit crews to perform work at the station, including platform improvements and staircase replacement. The East Riverfront MetroLink Station is expected to be closed for at least two months to accommodate the construction work.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Car stolen during repair at South County auto shop; tow truck also taken

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Auto repair centers and tow truck companies are becoming the latest victims of grand theft auto crimes across the Metro. “It’s gotten like the Wild Wild West out there,” says the owner of Union Weber Autocare, Mark Milles. “One police officer told me he arrested the same guy three times in an eight-week period.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County

BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
timestribunenews.com

Glen Carbon Board approves temporary traffic, signage for restaurant opening

The Glen Carbon Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved temporary traffic and signage plans for the Orchard Town Center Development. A tentative opening date has been set for Feb. 9 for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Because work at the Route 159 intersection will not be complete prior to that date, the village and the restaurant will work together to identify a route to the new facility using the entrance off Governor’s Parkway and routing customers through the new development.
GLEN CARBON, IL

