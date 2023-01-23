Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
YSL Mondo Details Lil Wayne Allegedly Disrespecting Young Thug & Calls Out Gunna
The co-founder of YSL had quite a bit to say when asked about Thugger, Weezy, and Gunna. Not every first meeting with your favorite rapper will go well, as was the case when Young Thug came face to face with Lil Wayne. YSL co-founder Mondo had quite a bit to say when he sat down with the Ugly Money podcast and was asked about his thoughts regarding Thugger meeting Wayne for the first time.
Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus
Watch: Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan's Son. Following much speculation, Larsa Pippen made her relationship with Marcus Jordan—who is the son of NBA star Michael Jordan—Instagram official on Jan. 23. "Checks over stripes," Larsa wrote alongside a photo of herself and Marcus holding hands in...
Rapper Drops Album During Young Thug & YSL Trial In Atlanta.
As a long-time fan of the Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL) Rapper B.C. Says he was amazed to hear allegations of a gang. He said he had been listening to the record labels lyrics for years and not once did he take them for a gang. As an actual affiliate of his group, he said there is no way that the artist could even be considered a gang especially because they do music.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
BET
Lil Mama Shares PDA-Filled Photos With Her Rapper Boyfriend + Reveals Why She Loves Him: ‘You Deserve Everything’
Lil Mama is in love! Before Valentine's Day, the rapper declared her love for 5ive Mics on Instagram, making their relationship “IG Official.”. Last week, the Growing Up Hip Hop star shared a carousel of heartwarming photos showing off her new beau. While rocking matching jackets, the couple strolled through the streets of their hometown of New York City and even shared a smooch.
T.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M Record Deals
T.I. reveals he once had the opportunity sign both Young Thug and 21 Savage on separate occasions, but ultimately chose to pass on the deal, which was reportedly worth $1 million. The rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and delved into his reasoning behind declining the offer. “At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me,” the 42-year-old began. “You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Aye man, give me a million, Tip. I...
Complex
Chris Brown Shows Off ‘Department Store’ He Built to House His Clothes
Chris Brown’s personal clothes collection is so expansive he has now been forced to construct what he says is a “department store” right outside his house. In an Instagram Stories update this week, Brown told fans he had “just built” the space in question. “I...
hotnewhiphop.com
2 Chainz Finds Father’s Stash Of Cash While Fixing Broken Pipe
While doing some work around the house, 2 Chainz stumbled upon a surprise. He’s often spoken about his pain after losing his father, but 2 Chainz got a surprise that brought on fond memories of his dad. It seems that the rapper was doing a bit of work around his home when a broken pipe revealed a secret stash. Chainz believes the cash was hidden away by his father.
FOX Sports
T.I. on his 54 weeks in comedy: 'I got my first laugh & I was hooked' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and T.I. discuss Tip’s 54 week long comedic career. T.I. shares the story that got him into comedy and his respect and admiration for comics. When describing his experience, T.I. said: “I got my first laugh & I was hooked. I knew I did something right because my wife was ‘HOW DID YOU DO THAT’ and she’s hardly impressed.”
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Ices Out 7-Year-Old Son with Diamond Pendants to Match Collection
Lil Baby strives to be the most fly rapper in the game and that mentality obviously trickles down to his own children!!!. The Atlanta rapper recently hit up Icebox Diamonds & Watches, his home away from home, to lace his 7-year-old son, Jason, with a couple of new diamond emblems modeled after a pair of Baby's pre-existing pieces.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Sparks Fan Concern After Looking 'Defeated' During RICO Trial
Young Thug’s “defeated” courtroom appearance has sparked concern among fans, with many praying for the YSL rapper to hang in there amidst his ongoing RICO case. In a courtroom video that circulated on Twitter on Wednesday (January 25), Thugga can be seen hunched over his desk with a mask dangling below his nose as he rests his head on the table. The video ushered in numerous reactions from fans, with many offering their prayers for the Atlanta native.
Jay-Z turned down the beats to 3 of hip-hop's most famous hits of the '90s and '00s, according to a former collaborator
According to Jay-Z's former collaborator, he turned down Big Pun's "Still Not a Player, Black Rob's "Whoa!" and Mr. Cheeks' "Lights, Camera, Action!"
‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Alleges Tory Lanez Threatened Him Into Signing Settlement
Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Michael Harty, b.k.a “Prince of South Beach,” has alleged Tory Lanez threatened him to sign a settlement agreement with a gun, and now he wants it thrown out of court. The contract stems from two separate incidents between the reality star and rapper/singer, including a 2019 Miami nightclub altercation. Per RadarOnline, Lanez’s lawyer revealed back in December that an agreement had been reached between both parties. At the time, attorney Kadisha Phelps told the court that there was “information to believe that a settlement has already been reached between the parties,” and also...
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami Opens Up About Meeting Diddy's Family
Yung Miami has revealed that she felt instantly at ease the first time she met Diddy‘s family, noting a special bond with his mother and twin daughters. During a red carpet interview with The Shade Room, the Caresha Please host said that she didn’t feel any apprehension or hesitation from Diddy’s children during their initial interaction. Instead, she said she felt an immediate since of familiarity.
