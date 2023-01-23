Read full article on original website
Related
AT&T Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
MySanAntonio
STMicroelectronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GENEVA (AP) _ STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.25 billion. On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had net income of $1.32. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
Zacks.com
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Zacks.com
Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y
PLXS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, which surged 69.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.47 per share. Revenues of $1.094 billion increased 33.8% year over year. The top-line performance gained from continued momentum in secular growth markets...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
MySanAntonio
Amalgamated Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.8 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $82.8 million in the period....
MySanAntonio
Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Wednesday reported net income of $151 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Hyderabad, India-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $818 million in the period. _____. This...
Zacks.com
IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
Zacks.com
D.R. Horton's (DHI) Q1 Earnings Top, Margin Fall, Shares Drop
DHI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company grew 0.87% in the pre-market trading session on Jan 24. Yet, on a year-over-year basis, the metrics declined due to prevailing softness in...
Zacks.com
Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y
WOLF - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents per share and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents per share. Revenues of $216.1 million were up 24.8% year over year...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Verizon Stock Slides As Profit Outlook Clouds Mixed Q4 Earnings
"Wireless mobility and nationwide broadband will be two of the most significant contributors to our growth for the next several years," said CEO Hans Vestberg.
insideevs.com
Tesla Q4 2022 Earnings Report: Profitable Yet Again
Tesla just released its Q4 2022 earnings report and the numbers are solid. Tesla again turned a profit, which makes that thirteen quarters in a row in which Tesla has reported a profit. Tesla basically met expectations last quarter. The main financial details from the Q4 2022 report are as...
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
Benzinga
A Preview Of ResMed's Earnings
ResMed RMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-01-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ResMed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60. ResMed bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
kalkinemedia.com
Cimpress PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Cimpress PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $5.34 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.33 per share. * Revenue fell 0.5% to $845.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $901.00 million. * Cimpress PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $5.34. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cimpress PLC shares had risen by 18.7% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $140 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cimpress PLC is $71.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 25 at 10:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.33 -5.34 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.89 -0.97 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -1.23 -1.17 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.82 -2.75 Missed.
investing.com
CSX earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.49, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.73B versus the consensus estimate of $3.74B. CSX's stock price closed at $31.05. It is up 6.26% in the last 3 months and down...
General Electric Stock Gains After Solid Q4 Earnings, Soft 2023 Forecast
"Looking ahead, GE is positioned to drive growth, profit, and cash, and our outlook reflects our confidence in our businesses," said CEO Larry Culp.
NASDAQ
European shares gain on earnings optimism
Jan 26 (Reuters) - European shares marched higher on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased some worries about the impact of stubborn inflation and slowing economic growth on corporate profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.4% in morning trade, with retail .SXRP and financial...
Comments / 0