SAFFORD — The City of Safford is considering a zoning change to accommodate much-needed housing. At its most recent meeting, the City Council held the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Randy Pozo to rezone his property on 7th Street, behind Graham County Courthouse, from conventional-manufactured housing (C-MH) to multiple family residential (R-2).

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO