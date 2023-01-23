ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, AZ

gilaherald.com

Eagles fly high for eighth win in a row with win over 2A powerhouse Pima

THATCHER – The Thatcher Eagles (5-1 3A South, 13-2) girls basketball team avenged their earlier EAC Holiday Tournament championship loss to Pima by defeating the Roughriders at home on Thursday, 36-26. “They’re a great team,” said Thatcher head coach Dennis Griffin. “That was exciting. I’m excited. They’re a great team. They played good; we played good.”
PIMA, AZ
gilaherald.com

Morenci enters stacked 3A South for football

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Michael Casillas (7) gets taken down by Pima’s Seth Russell in the 2A State Championship game won by Pima. Morenci has been moved up into the 3A South Region with Safford and Thatcher. GRAHAM/GREENLEE COUNTIES – Lions, Bulldogs, Eagles, and Sabercats, oh my!. The...
MORENCI, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Safford considering re-zone for more housing units

SAFFORD — The City of Safford is considering a zoning change to accommodate much-needed housing. At its most recent meeting, the City Council held the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Randy Pozo to rezone his property on 7th Street, behind Graham County Courthouse, from conventional-manufactured housing (C-MH) to multiple family residential (R-2).
SAFFORD, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

Arizona Walmart Closed Indefinitely

A burst water pipe is reportedly cause for the latest closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and GilaValleyCentral.net.
SAFFORD, AZ

