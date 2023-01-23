Read full article on original website
Eagles fly high for eighth win in a row with win over 2A powerhouse Pima
THATCHER – The Thatcher Eagles (5-1 3A South, 13-2) girls basketball team avenged their earlier EAC Holiday Tournament championship loss to Pima by defeating the Roughriders at home on Thursday, 36-26. “They’re a great team,” said Thatcher head coach Dennis Griffin. “That was exciting. I’m excited. They’re a great team. They played good; we played good.”
Morenci enters stacked 3A South for football
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Michael Casillas (7) gets taken down by Pima’s Seth Russell in the 2A State Championship game won by Pima. Morenci has been moved up into the 3A South Region with Safford and Thatcher. GRAHAM/GREENLEE COUNTIES – Lions, Bulldogs, Eagles, and Sabercats, oh my!. The...
Safford considering re-zone for more housing units
SAFFORD — The City of Safford is considering a zoning change to accommodate much-needed housing. At its most recent meeting, the City Council held the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Randy Pozo to rezone his property on 7th Street, behind Graham County Courthouse, from conventional-manufactured housing (C-MH) to multiple family residential (R-2).
Arizona Walmart Closed Indefinitely
A burst water pipe is reportedly cause for the latest closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and GilaValleyCentral.net.
San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation granted critical access hospital accreditation
San Carlos Apache Reservation — In a major accomplishment, the San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation (SCAHC) has been granted Critical Access Hospital accreditation in recognition of the high quality of care and 24-hour-day emergency room at its hospital in Peridot and clinic in Bylas. The Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for...
