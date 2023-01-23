ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MOBILE POLICE: We Want Jimaurice Pierce to Turn Himself In.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jimaurice Pierce is one of three teens accused in that shoot-out at the WalMart on the I-65 East Service Road. Two of the suspects are behind bars, but Pierce is still out there. Mobile Police are hoping someone can tell them where he is, but they’d really like for Pierce to come in on his own accord.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Relatives of suspected Walmart shooter arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two relatives of Jimaurice Pierce, one of the accused Walmart shooters, were arrested Thursday. 44-year-old Danielle Campbell and 24-year-old Jimmeca Pierce are charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, according to jail records. MPD says they have been looking for Pierce for a month now after he was...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Semmes hires investigator to look into fire truck crash

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook says the city hired a third party to investigate a Semmes Fire-Rescue truck crash that occurred earlier this month. The accident happened during stormy weather, and at the time, the fire chief indicated the weather was major factor in the single-vehicle crash. But a Semmes Fire-Rescue Department source tells NBC 15 News the brakes failed on the ladder truck as a Lieutenant drove it down a hill on Schillinger Road and into a curve.
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Sunnybrook travel trailer taken from the Bay Minette-Stapleton area on Jan. 13. The trailer does not have a tag and the direction of travel when it was...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Artist speaks out after downtown artwork vandalized

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men caught on camera, one of whom is seen damaging a sculpture downtown. Officials said on Friday, Jan. 20, MPD officers in downtown noticed damage to an oyster sculpture in Bienville Square. As part of the investigation officers were […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Fallen tree causes damage to Bay Minette home

Bay Minette, Ala. (WPMI) — Some did not escape the severe weather unscathed Tuesday night. A Bay Minette couple is now dealing with a tree that fell on their house, crashing through the roof. Even before the storm system cleared out of the area, the sound of hammering nails...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WEAR

Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
AL.com

Daphne man charged with fentanyl trafficking after girlfriend’s overdose

A Daphne man faces multiple felony drug charges after his girlfriend allegedly overdosed earlier this month. Steven L. Yelding, 48, was officially charged by the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday on trafficking fentanyl, three counts of possessing a controlled substance and possessing marijuana. He is out on $75,000 bond.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating carjacking near Halls Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly carjacked a person near Halls Mill Road. Officials said MPD officers were called to Cherokee Street at 1:45 a.m., for a carjacking. Officers said the victim was parked on Murry Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Investigators: MGM students stole credit cards to buy THC laced candy

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says two Mary G. Montgomery students, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, are now also facing charges for taking pictures of people's credit cards at the fast food restaurant they worked at and using them to buy THC laced candy online. Semmes Police say several students ingested the drugs at school and two went to the hospital with adverse reactions. We asked authorities how minors are getting drugs online.
WPMI

Foley PD: Suspect in pepper spray assault found in the woods

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, officers from the Foley Police Department responded to a report of an assault that occurred in front of Firehouse Subs in the 100 block of 9th Ave. Upon arrival, officers were notified that a black female, later identified as Keziah Gregoria Morales (Age 23), approached an employee of Firehouse Subs while he was outside on break and pepper sprayed him in the face. The victim told police that the female offender chased him inside of the store as he tried to get away from her. When she entered the store, his co-workers helped to get the offender off of him. After a short physical struggle with the employees, the offender was pushed outside, and she fled on foot. A Foley K9 Unit responded and located Keziah Morales in a wooded area nearby.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests man after short pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department took a man into custody last night after he fled an attempted traffic stop, according to police. Authorities said approximately 4:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on St. Stephens Court when the subject sped off. MPD said the driver stopped the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
FOLEY, AL

