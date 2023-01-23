Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
Mystery of small urn, baby clothes found on Alabama Gulf Coast solved
The mystery of a box found Sunday on an Alabama Gulf Coast beach has apparently been solved. WPMI is reporting that Daphne police have been contacted by a family connected to a blue box found by a would-be fisher on the sand in May Day Park. Police believed the find...
WALA-TV FOX10
MOBILE POLICE: We Want Jimaurice Pierce to Turn Himself In.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jimaurice Pierce is one of three teens accused in that shoot-out at the WalMart on the I-65 East Service Road. Two of the suspects are behind bars, but Pierce is still out there. Mobile Police are hoping someone can tell them where he is, but they’d really like for Pierce to come in on his own accord.
WALA-TV FOX10
Relatives of suspected Walmart shooter arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two relatives of Jimaurice Pierce, one of the accused Walmart shooters, were arrested Thursday. 44-year-old Danielle Campbell and 24-year-old Jimmeca Pierce are charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, according to jail records. MPD says they have been looking for Pierce for a month now after he was...
WPMI
Semmes hires investigator to look into fire truck crash
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook says the city hired a third party to investigate a Semmes Fire-Rescue truck crash that occurred earlier this month. The accident happened during stormy weather, and at the time, the fire chief indicated the weather was major factor in the single-vehicle crash. But a Semmes Fire-Rescue Department source tells NBC 15 News the brakes failed on the ladder truck as a Lieutenant drove it down a hill on Schillinger Road and into a curve.
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Sunnybrook travel trailer taken from the Bay Minette-Stapleton area on Jan. 13. The trailer does not have a tag and the direction of travel when it was...
Artist speaks out after downtown artwork vandalized
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men caught on camera, one of whom is seen damaging a sculpture downtown. Officials said on Friday, Jan. 20, MPD officers in downtown noticed damage to an oyster sculpture in Bienville Square. As part of the investigation officers were […]
WPMI
Fallen tree causes damage to Bay Minette home
Bay Minette, Ala. (WPMI) — Some did not escape the severe weather unscathed Tuesday night. A Bay Minette couple is now dealing with a tree that fell on their house, crashing through the roof. Even before the storm system cleared out of the area, the sound of hammering nails...
WALA-TV FOX10
Traffic stop uncovers trafficking operation and leads to girl’s rescue, Baldwin County SO says
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Baldwin County on Wednesday revealed a human trafficking operation and resulted in the rescue of an 18-year-old victim, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies assigned to the Special Operations Unit conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 10 near the...
WEAR
Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
WALA-TV FOX10
Witness records bizarre scene, as MPD investigates death at Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding a bizarre incident right in the parking lot of an MPD precinct in Tillman’s Corner. Mobile Police say two men, one of them badly injured, suddenly rolled into that lot around 7:00 Saturday night. Witnesses tell FOX...
WPMI
Daphne Middle School evacuated after threat, Daphne East Elementary put on lockdown
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police update on school lockdowns, evacuations >>. According to police, a phone call to Daphne Middle School Friday morning around 10:15 warned of a bomb. Police say the call appeared to be made from a juvenile across the country. Police swept the school without finding anything.
WALA-TV FOX10
Human trafficking experts share staggering numbers following arrests in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody for human trafficking on I-10 near the Florida state line. The alleged 18-year-old victim has a broken collarbone, bruising, and cuts to her face. She has since been relocated and getting treated. Human trafficking...
Daphne man charged with fentanyl trafficking after girlfriend’s overdose
A Daphne man faces multiple felony drug charges after his girlfriend allegedly overdosed earlier this month. Steven L. Yelding, 48, was officially charged by the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday on trafficking fentanyl, three counts of possessing a controlled substance and possessing marijuana. He is out on $75,000 bond.
Mobile Police investigating carjacking near Halls Mill Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly carjacked a person near Halls Mill Road. Officials said MPD officers were called to Cherokee Street at 1:45 a.m., for a carjacking. Officers said the victim was parked on Murry Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two […]
Teen stole credit card numbers, bought THC edibles, says Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Mobile County Sheriff's office confirms a 15-year-old girl is facing fraud charges, after reportedly taking pictures of credit card numbers while working at a fast food restaurant in Semmes.
WPMI
Investigators: MGM students stole credit cards to buy THC laced candy
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says two Mary G. Montgomery students, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, are now also facing charges for taking pictures of people's credit cards at the fast food restaurant they worked at and using them to buy THC laced candy online. Semmes Police say several students ingested the drugs at school and two went to the hospital with adverse reactions. We asked authorities how minors are getting drugs online.
WPMI
Foley PD: Suspect in pepper spray assault found in the woods
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, officers from the Foley Police Department responded to a report of an assault that occurred in front of Firehouse Subs in the 100 block of 9th Ave. Upon arrival, officers were notified that a black female, later identified as Keziah Gregoria Morales (Age 23), approached an employee of Firehouse Subs while he was outside on break and pepper sprayed him in the face. The victim told police that the female offender chased him inside of the store as he tried to get away from her. When she entered the store, his co-workers helped to get the offender off of him. After a short physical struggle with the employees, the offender was pushed outside, and she fled on foot. A Foley K9 Unit responded and located Keziah Morales in a wooded area nearby.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests man after short pursuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department took a man into custody last night after he fled an attempted traffic stop, according to police. Authorities said approximately 4:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on St. Stephens Court when the subject sped off. MPD said the driver stopped the...
Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
Florida man allegedly found with 96 grams of meth, child in car: Deputies
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Jan. 20, a Milton man was arrested for allegedly trafficking meth and child neglect after deputies found 96.7 grams of the drug in his car, along with a child in a car seat, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brett Justin Daywalt, 34, was charged with […]
