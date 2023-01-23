With big changes proposed, the Oregon Department of Forestry will hold off on the release of the next wildfire risk map. An ODF release said the Oregon Legislature will be considering a number of recommendations for changes related to the map during the current session, some of which would substantively change the map itself. Following conversations last week with the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Wildfire Programs Advisory Council, the decision to postpone the maps release, originally planned for March of this year, was delayed.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO