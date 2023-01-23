Read full article on original website
Outrage Grows Over DeSantis Suppression of Black Studies AP Course
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rejection of an Advanced Placement pilot course on African American studies elicited a resounding response from a crowd of at least a hundred people gathered in the state Capitol Wednesday, praying and loudly chanting about the importance of protecting Black history taught in Florida’s public schools.
DeSantis’s War on Academic Freedom Is Systematically Subordinating Education to Ideology
Gov. Ron DeSantis regularly touts the top-ranking status of Florida’s higher education system, but over the past year, his administration has micromanaged and implemented a barrage of fundamental changes that have impacted how the state’s universities and community colleges function. Between legislation, lawsuits, trials, and conservative policies, DeSantis...
Don’t Say Stay: More than Half of Florida LGBTQ+ Parents Considering Leaving
The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and it has stuck. The study of 113 LGBTQ+ parents was issued this week by the Williams Institute, a public policy research institute based at the UCLA School of Law, and Clark University in Massachusetts.
Don’t Equate Criticism with Incivility
In 1910, one year after leaving the presidency, Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt delivered a speech at the University of Paris — better known as the Sorbonne — titled “Citizenship in a Republic.”. The speech is better known as the “Man in the Arena” speech, and you...
How California’s Ambitious New Climate Plan Could Help Speed Energy Transformation Around The World
California is embarking on an audacious new climate plan that aims to eliminate the state’s greenhouse gas footprint by 2045, and in the process, slash emissions far beyond its borders. The blueprint calls for massive transformations in industry, energy and transportation, as well as changes in institutions and human behaviors.
