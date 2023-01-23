ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
flaglerlive.com

Outrage Grows Over DeSantis Suppression of Black Studies AP Course

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rejection of an Advanced Placement pilot course on African American studies elicited a resounding response from a crowd of at least a hundred people gathered in the state Capitol Wednesday, praying and loudly chanting about the importance of protecting Black history taught in Florida’s public schools.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

DeSantis’s War on Academic Freedom Is Systematically Subordinating Education to Ideology

Gov. Ron DeSantis regularly touts the top-ranking status of Florida’s higher education system, but over the past year, his administration has micromanaged and implemented a barrage of fundamental changes that have impacted how the state’s universities and community colleges function. Between legislation, lawsuits, trials, and conservative policies, DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Don’t Equate Criticism with Incivility

In 1910, one year after leaving the presidency, Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt delivered a speech at the University of Paris — better known as the Sorbonne — titled “Citizenship in a Republic.”. The speech is better known as the “Man in the Arena” speech, and you...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy