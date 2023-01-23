ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies rule out Desmond Bane (knee) on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will sit out in Minnesota after the 24-year was held out with right knee soreness. Expect Ziaire Williams to see a bump in minutes on Friday night versus a Minnesota team ranked 13th in defensive rating.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams starting in Grizzlies' Friday lineup for inactive Desmond Bane (knee)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is starting in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams will make his second appearance with Memphis' first unit after Desmond Bane was ruled out with knee soreness. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday projection includes...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Heat's Haywood Highsmith (shin) available on Friday

Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith (shin) is available for Friday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Highsmith will be active in a potential second unit role after the third year forward was listed as available. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 676.3 minutes this season, Highsmith is averaging 0.67 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (wrist) available for Indiana's Friday contest versus Bucks

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (wrist) is active for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nesmith will suit up at home after Indiana's forward was designated as questionable. In a tough matchup versus a Bucks' team ranked third in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 21.2 FanDuel points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Nets list Edmond Sumner (Achilles) as questionable on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner (Achilles) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest versus the New York Knicks. Sumner is expected to suit up on Saturday after the 27-year was designated as probable. In 10.0 expected minutes against a Knicks' unit ranked fourth in opposing true shooting percentage, our models...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's MarJon Beauchamp (knee) active for Friday's game versus Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Despite his questionable tag with right patella tendinitis, Beauchamp will suit up in Indiana. In 9.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beauchamp to record 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan (illness) ruled out for Spurs on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Sochan is dealing with a non-COVID illness, and he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Expect Isaiah Roby and Doug McDermott to see more work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Rockets' Jalen Green (calf) out on Saturday

Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (calf) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green is dealing with a calf contusion and will not be available to face the Pistons on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert (groin) available for Timberwolves on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will start Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gobert entered the day with a questionable tag due to right groin soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the weekend. Our models project...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (illness) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nembhard has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bucks. Our models expect him to play 28.6 minutes against Milwaukee. Nembhard's Friday projection includes 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) available for Heat on Friday night

Miami Heat forward Max Strus (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Strus will be available after he was listed as probable with a shoulder ailment. In 22.4 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 17.2 FanDuel points. Strus' Friday projection includes 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) not listed on Saturday's injury report

Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is available for Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Hunter is expected to return after Atlanta's forward was forced to sit two games with asthma symptoms. In 33.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hunter to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Hunter's Saturday projection...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jalen McDaniels coming off the bench for Hornets on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chiago Bulls. McDaniels will move to the bench on Thursday with Gordon Hayward entering the starting lineup. Our models expect McDaniels to play 25.8 minutes against the Bulls. McDaniels' Thursday projection includes 10.7 points,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (hip) questionable on Saturday for Denver

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray is dealing with a left hip sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Philadelphia. Murray's Saturday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Denver's Nikola Jokic (hamstring) probable for Saturday's game against 76ers

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic is on track to return after Denver's superstar was held out on Wednesday with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup versus a 76ers' unit allowing 51.1 FanDuel points per game to the center position, our models project Jokic to score 58.2 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Malaki Branham starting for Spurs Thursday in place of injured Jeremy Sochan

San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham will start Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Branham comes off the bench when the Spurs are at full strength. However, they will not be on Thursday. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined due to a left quad contusion, and as a result, Branham will slide into the vacated spot on the wing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy