Friday Forecast: What goes up... must come down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front moved through Nebraska Thursday night, leading to warmer temperatures Friday BUT...a cold front Friday night will drop temperatures for Saturday. In addition to rapidly changing temperatures, we’re tracking the chance for snow and a possible winter storm to move through northern Nebraska, Friday into Saturday.
Thursday Forecast: Warmer temps, less wind, and a little more sun
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the next week continues to be headlined by snow chances that will return this weekend and the return of arctic air and cold temperatures late this weekend and through the week next week. Between now and then though, we’ll deal with some up and down temperatures with some small chances for scattered light snow, including into the day on Thursday.
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels. Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator...
Meet Clayton Anderson, Nebraska’s only astronaut
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s only astronaut is back in his hometown of Ashland. He’s the new president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum. “I think astronaut has been described as the greatest job in the universe and I totally agree,” says Anderson.
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
Nitrate levels in Nebraska drinking water pose growing health concern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans use water every day. To drink, cook, shower, clean, to survive. But experts are concerned about how much nitrate is in our drinking water. It’s a chemical you can’t see, smell or taste but may cause cancer. “When you ingest them they can...
