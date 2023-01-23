Read full article on original website
Orioles acquire Cole Irvin in trade with Athletics
The Baltimore Orioles acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, bolstering their rotation as they look to take a step forward in the ultracompetitive American League East. Irvin, who turns 29 this week, emerged as a reliable innings eater over the past two seasons, throwing 359 innings...
Nationals sign former All-Star, saves leader
Alex Colomé, once one of baseball’s best relievers, has a new team. The 2016 American League All-Star and 2017 American League saves leader with the Seattle Mariners, has signed with the Washington Nationals. Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reported the news on Twitter. Nationals have signed reliever Alex Colomé to a minor league deal with an Read more... The post Nationals sign former All-Star, saves leader appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
