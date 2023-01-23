Doris Ruby Porterfield, 92, of Lexington was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Washington, D.C., to the late James and Bernice Jones. Doris graduated from the Lylburn Downing High School. She became a teacher’s assistant soon after her graduation. She also worked at the Total Action Against Poverty Program in Glasgow. For more than 20 years, Doris worked between the Super X Drugstore and the Walmart Super Store in Lexington until she retired.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO