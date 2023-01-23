Read full article on original website
The News-Gazette
DORIS PORTERFIELD
Doris Ruby Porterfield, 92, of Lexington was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Washington, D.C., to the late James and Bernice Jones. Doris graduated from the Lylburn Downing High School. She became a teacher’s assistant soon after her graduation. She also worked at the Total Action Against Poverty Program in Glasgow. For more than 20 years, Doris worked between the Super X Drugstore and the Walmart Super Store in Lexington until she retired.
The News-Gazette
BONNIE SLATER
Bonnie Jean Jackson Slater, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 12, 2023. Born on Aug. 30, 1927, in Williamson, W.Va., she was the only child of Robert Jerome Jackson and Alpha Hazel Lowe Jackson. She was a graduate of Williamson High School and attended the University of...
The News-Gazette
KONDA MORRISON
Konda Iris Teague Morrison of Buena Vista passed away surrounded by her family on Jan. 20, 2023, in Roanoke. Konda was born to John Woodrow and Ruth Berry Teague on March 31, 1937, in Franklin, N.C., where she grew up on a dairy farm. She was the middle child of the family with two wonderful brothers, Vic and Doug Teague, whom she loved very much.
The News-Gazette
Debbie Lukens Arnn of Cranberry, Pa., formerly of Lexington, died Jan. 2
Debbie Lukens Arnn passed away peacefully at Sherwood Oaks retirement community in Cranberry,. , on Jan. 2, 2023. She was 86. , on Jan. 8, 1936, to James Willie Lukens and Winifred Morris Sloan Lukens, Debbie grew up in. Swarthmore. ,. Pa. , and graduated from the. Baldwin. School. ....
The News-Gazette
MARK BRAFORD
Mark Lee Braford, 63 of Natural Bridge Station died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Born Jan. 6, 1960, he was a son of Douglas “Ned” Braford and the late Joan Gail Lawson Braford. Mark was a carpenter by trade and had been employed by Byers Inc. for many years.
The News-Gazette
CARL DEACON SR.
Carl Preston Deacon Sr., 68, of Fairfield went to be with the Lord on Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Deacon was born in Rockbridge County on Aug. 9, 1954, a son of Douglas Whitmore Deacon and Lydia Marie Smith Deacon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded...
The News-Gazette
THE PIZZA GUY
Community Big Part Of Former Franchisee’s Recipe For SuccessRush Earman knows pizza.After 36 years of working with Domino’s Pizza, he’s had his fair share of hand-tossed dough, cheese and marinara sauce, and toppings.For the past 27 of those years, he’s been the franchisee of the chain’s store in Lexington –
The News-Gazette
Business Roundup
Southern Inn’s George and Sue Ann Huger launched Lexington Catering Company this month.Building on their years of experience at the Southern Inn, they are rebranding Southern Inn Catering as their business grows.“Lexington Catering Company will expand upon our respected reputation and service, providing simple Southern elegance throughout the Shenandoah Valley ...
