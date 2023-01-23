Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy ZooSilver Spring, MD
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
At 96, Tuskegee Airman from DC recalls military service
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 96-year-old member of the Tuskegee Airmen stopped by DC News Now on Wednesday. William Fauntroy Jr., a D.C. native, was assigned to the Tuskegee Army Airfield in July 1944 as a flight cadet. He finished basic training when he was 19 years old and learned how to fly a […]
$1 million given to George Mason University to establish center to fight the growing opioid epidemic
FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason University will get more than $1 million in federal funding for the creation of a new center that will help in the local fight against substance misuse. Officials say the new Empowered Communities Partnership Center is made possible thanks to U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton...
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
Washingtonian.com
George Washington University Rejects “Hippos” Nickname
George Washington University will not embrace the nickname “Hippos,” the GW Hatchet reported last week. The moniker, which some favored to replace the school’s now-discarded “Colonials” nickname, does not align with the “guiding principles” the university has instituted to select a new nickname. Also, the university says, the Hippos name “received negative feedback during engagement events from various members of the community.”
Baker, Martinez to seek District 22 House seat in Prince George’s County
The candidates will wait to make formal announcements until after Gov. Wes Moore confirms the appointment of Del. Alonzo Washington to a vacant Senate seat. The post Baker, Martinez to seek District 22 House seat in Prince George’s County appeared first on Maryland Matters.
howard.edu
Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications Hosts 'Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy’
WASHINGTON – “Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy” will offer the unique perspectives of five noted journalists who covered the insurrection on Capitol Hill at the start of 2021. This captivating discussion will be held virtually and in person from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in the School of Social Work auditorium.
This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
Two high school seniors in northern Virginia among the top 40 finalists in the nation's most prestigious science competition
WASHINGTON — Two teens in northern Virginia have been named among the top finalists for the Nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. On Wednesday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Society for Science announced the Top 40 finalists in this year's Regeneron Science Talent Search.
New traveling Emmett Till exhibit at DC's Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
WASHINGTON — A new traveling exhibit highlighting Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, is now open at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, D.C. Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See is an exhibit that shares the story of how a mother’s bravery...
Maryland board formally OKs developing area near FedEx Field
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials on Wednesday voted to formally begin the process of issuing up to $400 million in bonds for developing an area around FedEx Field in Prince George’s County. The Maryland Board of Public Works, which is comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke...
Howard University hosts first-ever Pride Night game
WASHINGTON — The Howard University Bison are hosting their first-ever Pride Night game on Monday for their men's basketball game on Monday. For their game against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe South Carolina State University on Jan. 30, Howard is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign HBCU Programs Division and will have “Howard Pride” shirts available for fans in attendance.
mocoshow.com
New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
17 Northern Virginia schools failed to inform students of National Merit recognition
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — What began as an investigation into the awards notification protocols at one Fairfax County high school has snowballed into an issue impacting numerous schools across the Commonwealth. As of Friday afternoon, 17 Northern Virginia high schools reportedly failed to notify parents and students of who won National Merit awards in a timely manner.
DC counts the unhoused as encampments persist
WASHINGTON — To know if D.C. is making progress toward the goal of ending homelessness, Wednesday night the District conducted its annual Point In Time count of every person experiencing homelessness. "My first thought when I checked the weather was it's going to be a rough one," said Councilmember...
System error that put 34 seniors' graduation in jeopardy 'will not keep students from graduating'
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Seniors at Frederick Douglass High School in Prince George's County were told they wouldn't graduate in spring after failing to take a mandatory course the school never told them to take. An electronic system error impacted 34 students across the school system, many of...
North Carolina man who threatened to blow up Library of Congress pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A North Carolina man who threatened to blow up the Library of Congress if President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats didn’t step down from office pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of threatening to use an explosive device. Floyd Ray Roseberry, 51, of Grover,...
'We were openly expecting a civil war' | Former Proud Boy testifies at seditious conspiracy trial
WASHINGTON — The Proud Boys came to D.C. anticipating civil war, a former member of the group who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction charges testified Tuesday in the ongoing seditious conspiracy trial of five other members. Matthew Greene, 35, of Syracuse, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to two...
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
CBS Austin
DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 2