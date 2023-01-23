ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

At 96, Tuskegee Airman from DC recalls military service

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 96-year-old member of the Tuskegee Airmen stopped by DC News Now on Wednesday. William Fauntroy Jr., a D.C. native, was assigned to the Tuskegee Army Airfield in July 1944 as a flight cadet. He finished basic training when he was 19 years old and learned how to fly a […]
thewashingtondc100.com

The state of DC could be changing

The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
Washingtonian.com

George Washington University Rejects “Hippos” Nickname

George Washington University will not embrace the nickname “Hippos,” the GW Hatchet reported last week. The moniker, which some favored to replace the school’s now-discarded “Colonials” nickname, does not align with the “guiding principles” the university has instituted to select a new nickname. Also, the university says, the Hippos name “received negative feedback during engagement events from various members of the community.”
howard.edu

Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications Hosts 'Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy’

WASHINGTON – “Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy” will offer the unique perspectives of five noted journalists who covered the insurrection on Capitol Hill at the start of 2021. This captivating discussion will be held virtually and in person from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in the School of Social Work auditorium.
WUSA9

This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list

WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
WUSA9

How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names

WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
WUSA9

Howard University hosts first-ever Pride Night game

WASHINGTON — The Howard University Bison are hosting their first-ever Pride Night game on Monday for their men's basketball game on Monday. For their game against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe South Carolina State University on Jan. 30, Howard is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign HBCU Programs Division and will have “Howard Pride” shirts available for fans in attendance.
mocoshow.com

New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group

A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

DC counts the unhoused as encampments persist

WASHINGTON — To know if D.C. is making progress toward the goal of ending homelessness, Wednesday night the District conducted its annual Point In Time count of every person experiencing homelessness. "My first thought when I checked the weather was it's going to be a rough one," said Councilmember...
addictedtovacation.com

5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive

There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
WUSA9

WUSA9

