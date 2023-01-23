ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna, PA

WIBX 950

How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?

It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
UTICA, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Heavy snowfall causes canceled morning classes

On Monday morning, classes were canceled at Binghamton University until noon due to excessive snowfall. At 5:21 a.m., BU students received a B-ALERT notifying them of the cancellation of classes on Monday. Binghamton experienced four to six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, accumulating overnight and persisting lightly throughout the morning, prompting unsafe travel. The B-ALERT stated that faculty would notify students if they were to be holding classes remotely throughout the morning. OCCT buses were set to begin running at 10 a.m.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WBRE

Scranton residents respond to steady snowfall

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow fell early on Wednesday in parts of Lackawanna County. It was a slow start to the morning commute. The Scranton area was hit early with a good amount of snow. But by the afternoon, many were going about as usual. Many people in Scranton woke up Wednesday to […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Interstate 81 will be closed Thursday into Friday

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there will be a closure on Interstate 81 in the southbound direction Thursday night into Friday morning. According to PennDOT, I-81 South will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. between exits 178 (Avoca) to 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to remove beams from the Suscon Bridge. The detour placed during […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wxhc.com

Travel Advisory Issued by Sheriff

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Travel Advisory due to the ongoing winter storm currently affecting the Cortland County area. The advisory is until 8am tomorrow, January 26th. A travel advisory does not restrict travel, but urges those who do need to drive, to use caution and...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)

Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Winter weather on the way

MONTICELLO – If you live in the Catskills area of our Mid-Hudson News territory, you can expect to be shoveling snow Monday morning. The National Weather Service is calling for a winter weather advisory for Sullivan and Delaware counties from 5 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. Three to...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Snow and ice emergency declared in Honesdale

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A snow and ice emergency has been declared by Honesdale Mayor Derek Williams. According to a press release, Mayor Williams has declared a snow and ice emergency starting at midnight on January 24 through midnight on January 26, so traffic does not get backed up and to avoid the hazards […]
HONESDALE, PA
WETM 18 News

Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
susqcoindy.com

Susquehanna County looks to sever ties with visitors bureau

The Susquehanna County Commissioners are looking to create a county-based tourism and promotions board and leave a longstanding affiliation with the regional Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau (EMVB). In addition to Susquehanna County, EMVB handles tourism and promotion for Wyoming and Sullivan counties. A letter – signed by two of the...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT reinstates speed restrictions for I-81

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced they will be reinstalling temporary speed restrictions in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties due to changing winter weather conditions. In a statement released Sunday night, PennDOT announced they will be reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 81, north of the I-84 interchange in Dunmore in Lackawanna and […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
14850.com

Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday

The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
ITHACA, NY

