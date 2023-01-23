Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?
It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Heavy snowfall causes canceled morning classes
On Monday morning, classes were canceled at Binghamton University until noon due to excessive snowfall. At 5:21 a.m., BU students received a B-ALERT notifying them of the cancellation of classes on Monday. Binghamton experienced four to six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, accumulating overnight and persisting lightly throughout the morning, prompting unsafe travel. The B-ALERT stated that faculty would notify students if they were to be holding classes remotely throughout the morning. OCCT buses were set to begin running at 10 a.m.
WNEP-TV 16
Montrose's snow doesn't last long
Much of the snow in Susquehanna County melted away or was packed down by rainfall. But before that, people were out shoveling and plowing.
Scranton residents respond to steady snowfall
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow fell early on Wednesday in parts of Lackawanna County. It was a slow start to the morning commute. The Scranton area was hit early with a good amount of snow. But by the afternoon, many were going about as usual. Many people in Scranton woke up Wednesday to […]
PA: Speed limit reduced on I-81 during winter storm
Due to the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 81 to 45 mph.
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county from 2 p.m. today, January 25th, until 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Interstate 81 will be closed Thursday into Friday
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there will be a closure on Interstate 81 in the southbound direction Thursday night into Friday morning. According to PennDOT, I-81 South will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. between exits 178 (Avoca) to 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to remove beams from the Suscon Bridge. The detour placed during […]
Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain in spots before stopping by midnight
The snow that began falling across the region around mid-morning on Wednesday will continue falling until midnight before stopping, according to the National Weather Service. The snow is likely to mix with sleet or freezing rain in many places this evening. Sullivan County and western Ulster County are expected to get the most snow. ...
wxhc.com
Travel Advisory Issued by Sheriff
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Travel Advisory due to the ongoing winter storm currently affecting the Cortland County area. The advisory is until 8am tomorrow, January 26th. A travel advisory does not restrict travel, but urges those who do need to drive, to use caution and...
cortlandvoice.com
Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Winter weather on the way
MONTICELLO – If you live in the Catskills area of our Mid-Hudson News territory, you can expect to be shoveling snow Monday morning. The National Weather Service is calling for a winter weather advisory for Sullivan and Delaware counties from 5 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. Three to...
Snow and ice emergency declared in Honesdale
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A snow and ice emergency has been declared by Honesdale Mayor Derek Williams. According to a press release, Mayor Williams has declared a snow and ice emergency starting at midnight on January 24 through midnight on January 26, so traffic does not get backed up and to avoid the hazards […]
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
susqcoindy.com
Susquehanna County looks to sever ties with visitors bureau
The Susquehanna County Commissioners are looking to create a county-based tourism and promotions board and leave a longstanding affiliation with the regional Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau (EMVB). In addition to Susquehanna County, EMVB handles tourism and promotion for Wyoming and Sullivan counties. A letter – signed by two of the...
cortlandvoice.com
School closings and delays: January 23, 2023
The following schools have a two hour delay for the following school districts(update 6:20am):
PennDOT reinstates speed restrictions for I-81
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced they will be reinstalling temporary speed restrictions in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties due to changing winter weather conditions. In a statement released Sunday night, PennDOT announced they will be reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 81, north of the I-84 interchange in Dunmore in Lackawanna and […]
14850.com
Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday
The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
Den Cam: Game Commission watching female black bear under Pike County deck
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Pike County has a visitor she's not often used to having. The sow, also known as a female black bear, has decided to spend the winter underneath her deck. "At the very end of December, very early into January, one of the...
Over 800 PPL customers in Luzerne County without power
Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.
ithaca.com
Bangs Ambulance responds to more than a dozen ice-related injuries in single day
January 17, 2023 will go down in history as one of the slipperiest days the City of Ithaca has ever experienced. Tompkins County experienced several hours of freezing rain during the morning rush hour that day, leading to numerous pedestrian injuries and motor vehicle crashes throughout the county. Bangs Ambulance...
Comments / 0