ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Toledo Arts Commission wants youths to make art, not violence

TOLEDO, Ohio — There have been four homicides in Toledo in 2022 and two of the victims were teenagers. This unnerving statistic has organizations like the Toledo Arts Commission hoping to push youths toward painting and other creative outlets to keep them out of harm's way. The commission's creative...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Strong honors fallen firefighters with annual tradition

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jan. 26, marks nine years since two Toledo firefighters were killed. Stephen A. Machcinski, 42, and James Dickman, 31, died of injuries sustained while fighting a fire at Magnolia Street in north Toledo. Private Machcinski had more than 15 years of service. Private Dickman was appointed to the department in September of that year.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

University of Toledo Medical Center Completes Record 200 Kidney Transplants in 2022

The University of Toledo Medical Center completed a record 200 successful kidney transplants in 2022 while maintaining its status as one of the fastest kidney transplant programs in the country. “These are life-changing procedures,” said Dr. Obi Ekwenna, transplant surgeon at UTMC and associate professor. “We’re proud of these milestones,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Blood donations needed at local hospitals

TOLEDO, Ohio — Blood donations are needed year around but especially this time of year. WTOL 11 spoke to Mercy Health who says several blood drives had to be cancelled due to the winter weather. "Over the last several months, the inclement weather often cancels blood drives," said Dr....
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

First National Bank opens Lima branch

LIMA — Lima area residents now have a new option for their banking needs. First National Bank has now opened its newest location and first in Lima. Located between Menards and Lock 16 Steakhouse at 2580 Eastown Road, this new location will feature a complete array of banking services from the Pandora-based financial institution.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Fundraiser for Family of Wyandot County Boy Underway

Wyandot County area schools and Kimmel Apparel are conducting a fundraiser to raise money for the family of a boy diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy or ALD. Customers are encouraged to buy a shirt in their school color and wear them to school sporting events to show their support for Caleb. He...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

LC4 to host low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Canine Care and Control will host a low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic this week. LC4 says costs for the clinic will be $10 for each vaccination and only $5 for deworming. Monthly flea and tick prevention will be available for purchase at $18 for one-month flea and tick prevention and $50 for three-month flea and tick prevention. New 2023 dog licenses will also be available for $25 each.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Family matriarch's legacy lives on in Blissfield restaurant

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — After nearly 30 years in business, the Blissfield community said their goodbyes to the creator of Lena's Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Zanger family matriarch, Maddalena "Lena" Zanger on Jan. 6. Though Lena is no longer physically at the restaurant, her middle son Stefano and his...
BLISSFIELD, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy