Read full article on original website
Related
Hancock County workforce program helps adults find best career fit
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — How do people who never graduated high school or college, or adults who want to find a better career fit, search for new jobs?. Raise the Bar Hancock County works to connect people with employment. Last year, the organization realized it needed to better serve...
Toledo Arts Commission wants youths to make art, not violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — There have been four homicides in Toledo in 2022 and two of the victims were teenagers. This unnerving statistic has organizations like the Toledo Arts Commission hoping to push youths toward painting and other creative outlets to keep them out of harm's way. The commission's creative...
Toledo Strong honors fallen firefighters with annual tradition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jan. 26, marks nine years since two Toledo firefighters were killed. Stephen A. Machcinski, 42, and James Dickman, 31, died of injuries sustained while fighting a fire at Magnolia Street in north Toledo. Private Machcinski had more than 15 years of service. Private Dickman was appointed to the department in September of that year.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY SPORTSMEN’S CLUB: 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper” Serves Up A Meal To Remember
GOOD FOOD AND FELLOWSHIP … Guests enjoy the all-you-care-to-eat and drink supper. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, January 20, cars lined both sides of the circle drive leading up to the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club in Wauseon for their 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper.”. The annual...
utoledo.edu
University of Toledo Medical Center Completes Record 200 Kidney Transplants in 2022
The University of Toledo Medical Center completed a record 200 successful kidney transplants in 2022 while maintaining its status as one of the fastest kidney transplant programs in the country. “These are life-changing procedures,” said Dr. Obi Ekwenna, transplant surgeon at UTMC and associate professor. “We’re proud of these milestones,...
13abc.com
Plow driver injured in head-on crash once again offering free service for disabled veterans
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He’s plowing some driveways for cash and plowing others completely free of charge. “I started doing it for elderly and disabled in my neighborhood for about 5 years, and 4 years, 5 years ago, I got a kick to start doing it for the disabled veterans throughout the whole city of Toledo,” said Brad McClure.
Uncle John's Pancake House considering selling to car wash next door
TOLEDO, Ohio — Uncle John's Pancake House has been stacking pancakes for 60 years, but business may soon come to a close as the west Toledo staple contemplates an offer to sell their location to the car wash next door. If sold, the property on Secor Road will be...
13abc.com
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
Blood donations needed at local hospitals
TOLEDO, Ohio — Blood donations are needed year around but especially this time of year. WTOL 11 spoke to Mercy Health who says several blood drives had to be cancelled due to the winter weather. "Over the last several months, the inclement weather often cancels blood drives," said Dr....
First National Bank opens Lima branch
LIMA — Lima area residents now have a new option for their banking needs. First National Bank has now opened its newest location and first in Lima. Located between Menards and Lock 16 Steakhouse at 2580 Eastown Road, this new location will feature a complete array of banking services from the Pandora-based financial institution.
wktn.com
Fundraiser for Family of Wyandot County Boy Underway
Wyandot County area schools and Kimmel Apparel are conducting a fundraiser to raise money for the family of a boy diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy or ALD. Customers are encouraged to buy a shirt in their school color and wear them to school sporting events to show their support for Caleb. He...
WTOL-TV
Gunfire strikes TPS bus with 7 students inside
Police said in a report that gunfire struck a Toledo Public Schools bus transporting seven children on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.
LC4 to host low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Canine Care and Control will host a low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic this week. LC4 says costs for the clinic will be $10 for each vaccination and only $5 for deworming. Monthly flea and tick prevention will be available for purchase at $18 for one-month flea and tick prevention and $50 for three-month flea and tick prevention. New 2023 dog licenses will also be available for $25 each.
hometownstations.com
Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
Are you wearing your seatbelt? How to keep passengers in your vehicle safe
TOLEDO, Ohio — The last week of January is Passenger Safety Awareness Week, which includes not only the safety of children in car seats but teenagers and adults as well. Hannah Eberlein, the KISS -- Kids in Safety Seats -- program coordinator, said all occupants of a vehicle need to be harnessed properly to ensure safety.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST: Capture winter beauty of Perrysburg sculptures
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 10, 2023. If you've got an eye for art, try your hand at the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest to celebrate creativity and expression--and for a chance to win several prizes, including a $100 gift card.
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
Family matriarch's legacy lives on in Blissfield restaurant
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — After nearly 30 years in business, the Blissfield community said their goodbyes to the creator of Lena's Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Zanger family matriarch, Maddalena "Lena" Zanger on Jan. 6. Though Lena is no longer physically at the restaurant, her middle son Stefano and his...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0