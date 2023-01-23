ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Aretha Franklin ‘Natural Woman’ diss was ‘satire,’ trans ‘activists’ now claim

By Jane Herz
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAzSK_0kOjAjwj00

Turns out a supposed transgender “activist” group may not have a problem with Aretha Franklin after all.

Last week, an alleged-Norway based LGBTQ rights group called the Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance took to Twitter to condemn Aretha Franklin’s hit 1968 song “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” They labeled the song’s lyrics offensive and demanded that it be removed from both Apple Music and Spotify.

However, they have now alleged that the account is actually a parody, according to a direct message to The Post on Monday afternoon.

“This is satirical,” the user, who did not provide his or her real name, wrote to The Post.

The account, however, changed its bio information sometime Monday afternoon to read: “PARODY/SATIRE: Founded January 2023 exclusively by trans individuals, promoting cultural changes to ensure the inclusivity of trans individuals.”

That is a direct contradiction to a now-deleted tweet in which they claimed it was not a parody account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTdTQ_0kOjAjwj00
The Twitter account of the alleged organization changed its bio on Monday afternoon.
Twitter / @TransMindful
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trJyS_0kOjAjwj00
The alleged Oslo-based organization now claims that they are a “parody” account on Twitter.
Soul Train via Getty Images

The account, which is still up and running as of Monday evening, claimed that the Queen of Soul’s song ignited anti-trans stereotypes.

“Aretha Franklin’s 1968 song ‘Natural Woman’ perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes,” the organization tweeted on Jan. 20. “There is no such thing as a ‘natural’ woman.”

The message continued: “The song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women. TCMA is requesting it is removed from Spotify & Apple Music.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jCFzreP1ng?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Njl15_0kOjAjwj00
The alleged group demanded that the hit 1968 song “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” be removed from both Apple Music and Spotify after they deemed its lyrics offensive.
Michael Ochs Archives
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1gfW_0kOjAjwj00
The alleged organization wanted both Apple Music and Spotify to remove the hit song.
Disney General Entertainment Con

The Post has reached out to Franklin’s representative, Spotify and Apple Music for comment on Monday.

Franklin’s song “A Natural Woman” has been deemed a powerful anthem with an inspiring message. She even performed the hit at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in 2015, during a ceremony honoring the track’s writers, Gerry Goffin and Carole King.

Franklin died in August 2018 at age 76 after a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Comments / 8

Pattie Okafor
3d ago

Naw they meant it . They caught that heat for messing with the Queen of Soul Ms Anthea Franklin were not going for that BS

Reply
12
Sandra Morello
4d ago

ROFLMAO people have gotten so stupid. I'm glad I don't have to deal with them anymore.

Reply
8
Related
DoYouRemember?

Social Media Erupts When Twitter Calls Aretha Franklin Ballad “Harmful”

Singer, songwriter, and pianist Aretha Franklin is remembered as the Queen of Soul, selling over 75 million records around the globe. She is credited by the Pulitzer Prize jury for providing an “indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.” However, one song in particular, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” has been the center of a lot of attention thanks to one divisive social media post.
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
24/7 Wall St.

25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death

Drinking can make the good times even better and help get through the bad times, but as anyone who has ever had a splitting hangover knows, alcohol can be extremely hard on the body. Hangovers pass, but when alcohol is consumed at excessive levels regularly it can take a serious toll. Our society’s relationship with […]
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

A Man Who Is A Self-Proclaimed "Racist" Is Trying To Reconcile With His Own Mixed Daughter

Having a relationship with your parents is important. It is also important to have honesty between you and your parents, including the uncomfortable truths. KING 5 shared a video on their YouTube channel about a dad who claims he is racist even though he has a black daughter. Steve Ramey a man from Washington, was interviewed with KING 5 talking about how he came to discover that he was racist.
WASHINGTON STATE
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Distractify

A White Woman Was Secretly Filmed Writing a Racist Email on a Plane — the Event Unfolds on TikTok

A platform like TikTok is home to all sorts of content, but not all of it consists of fun dances and silly trends. More often than not, people tend to capture or comment on some horrible events that unfold before them. Whether people are addressing false rumors or controversy, capturing offensive tirades, or exposing awful business practices and customer experiences, there are all kinds of videos on TikTok where people are captured committing some unsavory acts.
Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
The Week

7 scathingly funny cartoons about George Santos' lies

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
75K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy