Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Related
WMUR.com
Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
whdh.com
WATCH: NH man recalls being nearly struck by falling branch while clearing snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is counting his blessings after he was nearly struck by a falling tree branch while clearing snow after a recent storm. In a shocking moment caught on camera, Tal Hagbi says he was clearing snow from the stairs outside of his home when a large tree limb fell from above, bringing down along with it a thick pile of snow.
WMUR.com
Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow
NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
whdh.com
Ceiling demolition of Boston’s Sumner Tunnel to begin this weekend, creating noise for residents
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project will continue this weekend with ceiling demolition efforts, according to transportation officials. MassDOT says those who live nearby will likely hear the work more than usual, as the ceiling demolition will create noise and vibrations. The work will begin on Saturday at...
whdh.com
Another Snowy Commute: Snow to flip to rain but not before affecting evening commute
Midday flurries will give way to full-blown snow later in the afternoon as the week’s second snow storm heads through southern New England, flipping the script a bit compared to the previous system. Rather than turn from rain to snow over the course of the day, a batch of...
whdh.com
Heavy rain, wind tonight
7Weather – Another messy storm is here! Our second one this week. This one gave us more of a break around the evening commute as drier air moved in with it. Any snow showers that initially developed will transition to rain. Heavy rain and wind tonight with the potential for flooding.
WGME
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
WMTW
Truck carrying Amazon packages overturns in New Hampshire
SALISBURY, N.H. — A box truck carrying Amazon packages overturned on a New Hampshire roadway early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police posted a video of the scene on Old Turnpike Road in Salisbury on their Facebook page. The video showed a slush-covered roadway as authorities warned motorists the...
WCAX
Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
whdh.com
Dozens of passengers evacuated off Green Line trains at Copley Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of passengers were evacuated off of Green Line trains and out of the MBTA’s Copley Station on Thursday night after a signal issue caused a back-up, the MBTA said. Eighty to 100 passengers from three trains said they were evacuated along the tracks and out...
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer loaded with sand rolls over on I-95 south in Woburn
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer loaded with sand rolled over on I-95 in Woburn Friday morning. The truck rolled over on the I-93 northbound to I-95 southbound ramp, causing its contents to spill over onto the highway. No life-threatening injuries were reported. The right two lanes will be closed...
whdh.com
Snow pushes eastward as rain flips to flakes across Mass., dumping half-a-foot of snow in parts of state and NH
BOSTON (WHDH) - A messy evening commute is on the horizon for many as snow falling across Massachusetts continues to head east, with cold temperatures turning rain into flakes and sleet. The storm that has already left up to 4″ in northern Worcester County and 7-8″ in parts of southern...
whdh.com
Rockport residents asked to minimized water usage after sewage overflow
ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Rockport asked residents to limit their water usage Thursday after a sewer overflow incident occurred at the Dock Square Pump Station, causing dirty water to rush into people’s basements. The overflow occurred around 2 p.m., causing a sanitary sewer overflow to enter the...
nbcboston.com
Messy Storm Underway in New England, When and Where Does Snow Turn to Rain?
Snow is underway across much of southern New England Sunday evening, just the start of what promises to be a messy storm that carries through Monday. Rain/snow lines will bob and weave across the commonwealth, but when the dust settles late Monday afternoon, there won’t be much to plow or shovel.
whdh.com
MBTA says there are supplier delays for new Orange and Red Line trains
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA says there are supplier delays for new Orange and Red Line trains, meaning it will take longer to decrease wait times on both lines. Officials say delays involving the Chinese rail company CRRC, which supplies the new trains, are putting them behind schedule. Right now,...
whdh.com
Passengers outraged after being evacuated from Green Line trains due to switch issue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of passengers are outraged after being evacuated from Green Line trains stuck between Hynes Convention Center and Copley Thursday night after a switch issue caused a backup. Eighty to 100 passengers from three trains said they were evacuated along the tracks and out of the station...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
WMUR.com
Newport fire captain given new sledgehammer after using tool when diving into river to clear submerged car
NEWPORT, N.H. — Nearly six months after diving into a river to clear a submerged car, Newport's fire captain received a very special surprise. Officials said Capt. Miller jumped into action last July after learning there might be a child inside. He took a metal sledgehammer, swam out to...
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
NHPR
10 things to do in NH this weekend: Winter festivals in Concord and Hooksett
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. January Songwriter Session on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7...
Comments / 1