Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
whdh.com

WATCH: NH man recalls being nearly struck by falling branch while clearing snow

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is counting his blessings after he was nearly struck by a falling tree branch while clearing snow after a recent storm. In a shocking moment caught on camera, Tal Hagbi says he was clearing snow from the stairs outside of his home when a large tree limb fell from above, bringing down along with it a thick pile of snow.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
NORTHWOOD, NH
whdh.com

Heavy rain, wind tonight

7Weather – Another messy storm is here! Our second one this week. This one gave us more of a break around the evening commute as drier air moved in with it. Any snow showers that initially developed will transition to rain. Heavy rain and wind tonight with the potential for flooding.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WMTW

Truck carrying Amazon packages overturns in New Hampshire

SALISBURY, N.H. — A box truck carrying Amazon packages overturned on a New Hampshire roadway early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police posted a video of the scene on Old Turnpike Road in Salisbury on their Facebook page. The video showed a slush-covered roadway as authorities warned motorists the...
SALISBURY, NH
WCAX

Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
PLAINFIELD, NH
whdh.com

Tractor-trailer loaded with sand rolls over on I-95 south in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer loaded with sand rolled over on I-95 in Woburn Friday morning. The truck rolled over on the I-93 northbound to I-95 southbound ramp, causing its contents to spill over onto the highway. No life-threatening injuries were reported. The right two lanes will be closed...
WOBURN, MA
whdh.com

Rockport residents asked to minimized water usage after sewage overflow

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Rockport asked residents to limit their water usage Thursday after a sewer overflow incident occurred at the Dock Square Pump Station, causing dirty water to rush into people’s basements. The overflow occurred around 2 p.m., causing a sanitary sewer overflow to enter the...
ROCKPORT, MA
whdh.com

MBTA says there are supplier delays for new Orange and Red Line trains

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA says there are supplier delays for new Orange and Red Line trains, meaning it will take longer to decrease wait times on both lines. Officials say delays involving the Chinese rail company CRRC, which supplies the new trains, are putting them behind schedule. Right now,...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

