New York City, NY

As teen violence surges, Hochul fails to address a key cause: NY’s disastrous Raise the Age law

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Teen violence continues to spiral out of control, yet Gov. Kathy Hochul refuses to lift a finger when it comes to one of its key drivers: the 2017 Raise the Age law, which prevents anyone under 18 from being prosecuted as an adult.

Before Raise the Age, 16- and 17-year-olds could be charged as adults; now such suspects are likely to be sent to Family Court, where they barely face consequences.

Yet New York is facing an ugly surge of teen violence, including terrifying shootings at city schools. Last week, a 13-year-old was charged with opening fire and wounding two other teens at Campus Magnet HS in Queens.

Gangs, as Mayor Eric Adams (an ex-cop) has pointed out, often make younger members their gunmen, knowing they’ll get off easy if caught — a practice Raise the Age encourages.

And the fallout is already clear: Nearly one out of five perps nabbed for robbery last year was under 18, as NYPD brass fumed this month . Over the past three years, the number of under-18 shooters more than doubled , from 48 in 2019 (when Raise the Age took full effect) to 124 last year. The number of teens struck by gunfire mushroomed at a similar rate, from 64 to 153.

And the future looks even worse, with more kids returning to crime after cushy collars. “Nearly half of 16-year-olds arrested in the first year of Raise the Age were rearrested within 15 months,” including a quarter for violent felonies, former Bronx ADA W. Dyer Halpern warned in City Journal last year. The numbers “significantly outpace similar arrests” a year before Raise the Age, as does “the recidivism rate for 17-year-olds arrested over the same period.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul has refused to address the 2017 Raise the Age Law despite the surge in teen violence in New York City.
Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

Hochul talks plenty about gun laws, but ignores Raise the Age: She failed to mention it in her State of the State or in her 277-page program book. It seems the gov’s only too happy to let kids run around with guns in their hands, wreaking havoc on everyone (including themselves).

“We can’t normalize this. We can’t continue to ignore the violence that is really engulfing our young people,” pleads Adams . “If we don’t intervene, they are on a pathway of a career in violence, and we have to stop it.”

He’s dead right. Question is: Can he get Hochul and the hard-hearted leftist ideologues in the Legislature to listen?

Comments / 78

incarceration15
4d ago

Hochul see the news young teens beat a news man on the #1 train at 1am in the morning the news man journalist said on tv that these young thugs was attacking an elderly man going to set his hair on fire The journalist steps in and they jumped on him and see his face. Now the police arrest them for them to be release with no charges What is going on Those thugs are going to attack some more people until they kill shoot or stab a person Whose idea was not to charge them?

Reply(8)
31
Kenneth Gianetti
4d ago

Dumocrats always double down on failed policies. They manipulate ideology to remain in power and to serve their own financial interests, not to rationally serve the interests of we the people they are supposed to govern. In fact, in their minds the people exist to serve their needs. They undermine election integrity and throw scraps to the masses while skimming the cream for themselves ($32,000 pay raise). All to remain in power. Wake up NY.

Reply(3)
26
Wayne Lapage
3d ago

when it comes to Governor Kathy Hochul the only laws that she's interested in is everything that is unconstitutional and anti-American will become law

Reply
18
 

