FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield locationJudith MastersLynnfield, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
6 Unique Ways To Celebrate Love On The South Shore (Whether You're Single or Not!)Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm
It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
whdh.com
Passengers outraged after being evacuated from Green Line trains due to switch issue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of passengers are outraged after being evacuated from Green Line trains stuck between Hynes Convention Center and Copley Thursday night after a switch issue caused a backup. Eighty to 100 passengers from three trains said they were evacuated along the tracks and out of the station...
nbcboston.com
Messy Storm Underway in New England, When and Where Does Snow Turn to Rain?
Snow is underway across much of southern New England Sunday evening, just the start of what promises to be a messy storm that carries through Monday. Rain/snow lines will bob and weave across the commonwealth, but when the dust settles late Monday afternoon, there won’t be much to plow or shovel.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
nbcboston.com
Fire Breaks Out in Hyde Park, Sending Smoke Into the Sky
A fire broke out Friday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The fire was on Thatcher Street, where plumes of smoke were billowing into the sky. The fire was at a large, two-story garage, which was unoccupied when the fire happened, according to the Boston Fire Department. There...
MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend
BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
NECN
Trailer Detaches From Cab, Blocks Part of Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
A portion of Washington Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood was closed down on Thursday morning, after a trailer came apart from its truck and blocked part of the road. The trailer, seen shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the middle of the road, came apart from the truck cab...
iheart.com
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
whdh.com
Everett house fire leaves 6 displaced
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were forced out of their home on Wednesday night after a fire tore through a home in Everett. Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to extinguish the blaze. A cat was reportedly rescued from the fire. The cause of the fire remains under...
universalhub.com
King tide a royal pain along the Neponset
Normally, you can commune with nature on the path along the Neponset River, but this morning the combination of a storm and high tide means you'd have to put on galoshes, or maybe get out a kayak, first, as the Neponset River Greenway Council shows us. The council adds:. Other...
universalhub.com
When kids just used to hang out in the street
Based on the look of the buildings, I'm guessing East Boston. The single trolley track is a big clue for narrowing down the location. BERY operated a loop line running one way each on Lexington and Bennington streets. This looks too narrow for Bennington. The building at the end of the street indicates that either the street is turning to the left, or is ending at another street as a T intersection. If I'm right that it's Lexington St., then the end of the block is where it hits E. Eagle St.
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
thisweekinworcester.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Worcester Area Sunday Night into Tuesday
WORCESTER - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area starting Sunday night and lasting into Tuesday morning. The advisory goes into effect at 7 PM on Sunday until 1 AM on Tuesday morning. The forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow...
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
whdh.com
Crews respond to gas leak in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a gas leak on Ocean Avenue in Revere on Thursday. Several firetrucks responded to the scene as construction workers gathered away from the site. National Grid says a contractor hit a gas line, but the situation has since been made safe. (Copyright (c)...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Department of Public Works pothole patchwork exposéd!
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry has followed up on a Quarry story commenter’s ask that it photodocument the patchwork of potholes patches as well as potholes along Sea Street in front of the City of Quincy’s Department of Public Works headquarters. Additionally,...
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island
The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.
