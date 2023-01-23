ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm

It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Fire Breaks Out in Hyde Park, Sending Smoke Into the Sky

A fire broke out Friday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The fire was on Thatcher Street, where plumes of smoke were billowing into the sky. The fire was at a large, two-story garage, which was unoccupied when the fire happened, according to the Boston Fire Department. There...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend

BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI
whdh.com

Everett house fire leaves 6 displaced

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were forced out of their home on Wednesday night after a fire tore through a home in Everett. Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to extinguish the blaze. A cat was reportedly rescued from the fire. The cause of the fire remains under...
EVERETT, MA
universalhub.com

King tide a royal pain along the Neponset

Normally, you can commune with nature on the path along the Neponset River, but this morning the combination of a storm and high tide means you'd have to put on galoshes, or maybe get out a kayak, first, as the Neponset River Greenway Council shows us. The council adds:. Other...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

When kids just used to hang out in the street

Based on the look of the buildings, I'm guessing East Boston. The single trolley track is a big clue for narrowing down the location. BERY operated a loop line running one way each on Lexington and Bennington streets. This looks too narrow for Bennington. The building at the end of the street indicates that either the street is turning to the left, or is ending at another street as a T intersection. If I'm right that it's Lexington St., then the end of the block is where it hits E. Eagle St.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Worcester Area Sunday Night into Tuesday

WORCESTER - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area starting Sunday night and lasting into Tuesday morning. The advisory goes into effect at 7 PM on Sunday until 1 AM on Tuesday morning. The forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow...
WORCESTER, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Crews respond to gas leak in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a gas leak on Ocean Avenue in Revere on Thursday. Several firetrucks responded to the scene as construction workers gathered away from the site. National Grid says a contractor hit a gas line, but the situation has since been made safe. (Copyright (c)...
REVERE, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Department of Public Works pothole patchwork exposéd!

– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry has followed up on a Quarry story commenter’s ask that it photodocument the patchwork of potholes patches as well as potholes along Sea Street in front of the City of Quincy’s Department of Public Works headquarters. Additionally,...
QUINCY, MA

