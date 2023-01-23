Read full article on original website
Missing Millcreek teen located
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Millcreek teen who has been missing for several days was found on Jan. 26. Meriska Hitt, 14, had last been seen in her home on Monday, Jan. 23. The Millcreek Police Department notified the public and asked for its assistance. A news release early on Jan. 27 reported that the teen was […]
erienewsnow.com
Car Crashes into Snowplow Due to Snow Covered Roads on Perry Highway
It's another slippery start in some spots, with a little overnight snow on local roads. Which led to a bunch of crashes, including this one that involved two cars and a snowplow. It happened late Thursday night on Perry Highway near Gore and Glenridge Road in Millcreek. It came on...
pahomepage.com
Digital Pennsylvania driver's license could be coming soon
Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming …. Digital Pennsylvania driver's license could be coming soon. Garden of Cedar shares love through flowers in Scranton. Garden of Cedar shares love through flowers in Scranton. The unexpected similarities between military life …. The unexpected similarities between military life and farming.
Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager
The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
Bus hits vehicle in Chautauqua County, other driver charged
"Please slow down and use caution while driving today and any day when the weather is questionable," the Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission Launches 24-7 Black Bear Den Livestream
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County. This brings the number of livestreams the commission is running to four. The Game Commission is also showing livestreams of eagles in Farm Country, eagles in Hanover, and geese in the Middle...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
Route 5 reopens following fatal crash
UPDATE: Route 5 has been reopened. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. The […]
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $660,000 sold in Butler County
CABOT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $660,830 was sold in Cabot, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Jan. 24 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 2-14-16-27-37. Planet Mart on North Pike Road earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning...
erienewsnow.com
Some of California's beloved, storm-struck parks and forests remain closed
One of California's biggest draws is the exquisite scenery in its state parks, national forests and other related natural sites. But because of the waves of storms that have dumped a year's worth of water on drought-plagued lands in a matter of weeks in some spots, various outdoor recreational areas remain closed.
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
wmay.com
60 stolen guns missing after 13 people arrested for string of firearm burglaries
(NEW YORK) — Federal and local law enforcement in Pennsylvania said they are struggling to locate the bulk of firearms stolen in a recent string of burglaries of licensed firearm dealers. Of the 93 guns stolen, officials have been able to locate 33 — some of which were involved...
Pa. Gaming Control Board bans 4 after leaving children unattended while gambling
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PCGB) banned four adults on Wednesday from entering state casinos after leaving children unattended in order to gamble in those casinos.
Big Cash 5 Jackpot hits just north of Pittsburgh
Someone north of Pittsburgh is a lot richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone in Butler County hit the Cash 5 Jackpot worth over $660,000 on Tuesday.
abc27.com
Grant application opening for Pennsylvania recreation projects
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Thursday that grant applications for recreation and conservation projects in communities in Pennsylvania are now being accepted. The 2023 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant application round opened this week and will stay...
explore venango
Teen Driver Injured After Vehicle Strikes Road Sign, Turns Over in Oil Creek Township
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was injured following a rollover crash in Oil Creek Township on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, this crash occurred at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on Church Run Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
State College
How Pennsylvania Homeowners Can Apply for Mortgage and Utility Assistance
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting...
igbnorthamerica.com
Pennsylvania approves license for new Bally’s casino
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) voted unanimously to award a license to SC Gaming OpCo to construct a new land-based casino in College Township, Centre County. Ira Lubert, owner of SC Gaming OpCo, secured the rights to construct a casino at the site in September 2020 with a winning bid of $10.0m. Lubert filed an application with the PGCB in January of 2021 to locate the casino in a 94,000sq ft space that formerly housed Macy’s Department Store at the Nittany Mall.
