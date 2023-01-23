ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YourErie

Missing Millcreek teen located

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Millcreek teen who has been missing for several days was found on Jan. 26. Meriska Hitt, 14, had last been seen in her home on Monday, Jan. 23. The Millcreek Police Department notified the public and asked for its assistance. A news release early on Jan. 27 reported that the teen was […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
pahomepage.com

Digital Pennsylvania driver's license could be coming soon

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager

The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Game Commission Launches 24-7 Black Bear Den Livestream

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County. This brings the number of livestreams the commission is running to four. The Game Commission is also showing livestreams of eagles in Farm Country, eagles in Hanover, and geese in the Middle...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Route 5 reopens following fatal crash

UPDATE: Route 5 has been reopened. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Grant application opening for Pennsylvania recreation projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Thursday that grant applications for recreation and conservation projects in communities in Pennsylvania are now being accepted. The 2023 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant application round opened this week and will stay...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

How Pennsylvania Homeowners Can Apply for Mortgage and Utility Assistance

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
igbnorthamerica.com

Pennsylvania approves license for new Bally’s casino

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) voted unanimously to award a license to SC Gaming OpCo to construct a new land-based casino in College Township, Centre County. Ira Lubert, owner of SC Gaming OpCo, secured the rights to construct a casino at the site in September 2020 with a winning bid of $10.0m. Lubert filed an application with the PGCB in January of 2021 to locate the casino in a 94,000sq ft space that formerly housed Macy’s Department Store at the Nittany Mall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

