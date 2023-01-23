Winston-Salem man arrested in Kernersville after pursuit with officers, crash, K-9 search

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday after a pursuit with officers and crash near I-40, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release.

Around 9:20 a.m., the Kernersville officers stopped a vehicle at Justice Street near East Bodenhamer Street. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was identified as Daquan Dewayne Glover of Winston-Salem.

While the officers were approaching the vehicle drove away, and a pursuit began. Officers followed the vehicle to I-40 westbound and say the pursuit was ended there for the safety of the other drivers on the road.

The suspect vehicle kept going west on I-40 before going off the road and crashing into a ravine.

Glover got out and ran into a nearby wooded area. A KPD K-9 was deployed and found the suspect in a nearby neighborhood.

Glover was taken into custody without incident and taken to Kernersville Medical Center as a precaution due to existing medical conditions.

When he was released, he was charged with the following offenses and placed in the Forsyth County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond:

felony speed to elude

resist and delay an officer

possession of a firearm by a felon

possession of a stolen firearm

driving while license revoked

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.