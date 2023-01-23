Read full article on original website
Cement truck overturns on I-75 in Charlotte County
Florida Highway Patrol is handling a cement truck rollover on I-75 near the exit ramp for Kings Highway.
Estero man killed in crash after losing control of vehicle due to medical episode
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – An Estero man was killed in a crash on State Road 29 (E Main Street) in Collier County after losing control of his vehicle due to suffering a medical episode Thursday night. The crash happened just after 7 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Immokalee
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Immokalee. It happened on Thursday night just after 7 p.m. on State Road 29 (Main Street) and 2nd Street.
SUV smashes into power pole on Slater Road in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — An SUV crashed into a power pole on Slater Road early Friday morning after the driver lost control. The crash, which happened around 1:00 a.m., resulted in power loss in the area. Our NBC2 crew arrived on scene and saw downed power lines. One...
Driver flees from Collier County deputies in possible stolen vehicle
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies attempted to stop a car Thursday morning that they believed may have been stolen. The driver would not stop and then ran from the traffic stop in the area of Mission Hills Drive and Collier Boulevard, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Crash between dump truck and trash truck blocks Old 41 bridge in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are on scene of an accident between a dump truck and a trash truck at Fowler Street and First Street in Fort Myers. Crews are cleaning up the spill caused by the crash. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Edwards Drive. As of now,...
2 arrested in separate racing, reckless driving incidents in Lee County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:ebd775d1cfaf03c82810ac18 Player Element ID: 6319276682112. The Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers of the dangers and consequences of reckless driving and street racing following two recent arrests of people caught...
Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash
Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
Port Charlotte man killed in McCall Rd. motorcycle crash
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. It happened on McCall Road in Charlotte County on Tuesday.
Cape Coral Police arrest four people after traffic stop
A Cape Coral Police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 600-Block of Southeast 24th Avenue on Thursday.
Port Charlotte motorcyclist killed in State Road 776 crash
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man was killed in a crash on State Road 776 (McCall Road) at the intersection of Sea Mist Drive Tuesday night. Around 9:58 p.m., an Englewood man was driving west on SR 776, approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Port Charlotte man was driving his motorcycle east on SR 776, also approaching Sea Mist Drive.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on McCall Rd in Englewood East
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after crashing into a car on McCall Road in Englewood East. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old Englewood man was driving a Ford Mustang west on McCall Road, approaching Sea Mist Drive just before 10 p.m. A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man on a Honda Motorcycle was traveling east on McCall road, likewise approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Mustang turned left onto Sea Mist Drive, and the motorcycle crashed into its side.
Murder suspect in Hardee County on the run
Matthew Scott Flores is on the run for an active warrant for murder in Hardee County within the city of Wauchula. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with the Florida license plate stage JTHQ77. During the investigation, the DeSoto County...
Fort Myers waste truck crash temporarily closes southbound Edison Bridge
A crash between a city waste truck and a pickup truck in downtown Fort Myers brought traffic on the Edison Bridge to a standstill for hours on Thursday morning. The Fort Myers Police Department tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. that all southbound lanes of Fowler Street at First Street would be closed while crews cleaned spillage from the crash. All traffic was temporarily diverted onto Edwards Drive, but drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.
Man sentenced for beating dog in car at a south Fort Myers RaceTrac
The man caught on video beating a dog in the back of a car at a south Fort Myers RaceTrac last year has been sentenced on animal cruelty charges. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Marcus Chiddister, 23, was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of probation. He must also complete an anger management program and a psychiatric evaluation and may never possess or own a dog again.
Man arrested after pulling gun over a late order at a Collier County Wingstop
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:6d7db6b95da1dd876a8cdf Player Element ID: 6319328557112. A man gets so frustrated with a restaurant that he leaves to get his gun. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Davis, 35,...
Nanny accused of stealing south Fort Myers family’s dog after being fired
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:39d0cdea951332d45a3c59ed Player Element ID: 6319326867112. A woman working as a nanny in south Fort Myers was arrested Wednesday after deputies say she stole a family’s dog in retaliation for...
Man dies after crashing into Freightliner in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 66-year-old Sarasota man died after crashing into a Freightliner near 17th Street East and Gun Club Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:50 AM on Wednesday. The Sarasota man was driving in a Cadillac east on 17th...
Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
Driver killed in head-on crash in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 61-year-old man was traveling west on Gillet Drive at about 11:15 p.m., approaching a right curve east of Gillet Road.
