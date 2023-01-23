ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

2 arrested in separate racing, reckless driving incidents in Lee County

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:ebd775d1cfaf03c82810ac18 Player Element ID: 6319276682112. The Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers of the dangers and consequences of reckless driving and street racing following two recent arrests of people caught...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Port Charlotte motorcyclist killed in State Road 776 crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man was killed in a crash on State Road 776 (McCall Road) at the intersection of Sea Mist Drive Tuesday night. Around 9:58 p.m., an Englewood man was driving west on SR 776, approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Port Charlotte man was driving his motorcycle east on SR 776, also approaching Sea Mist Drive.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on McCall Rd in Englewood East

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after crashing into a car on McCall Road in Englewood East. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old Englewood man was driving a Ford Mustang west on McCall Road, approaching Sea Mist Drive just before 10 p.m. A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man on a Honda Motorcycle was traveling east on McCall road, likewise approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Mustang turned left onto Sea Mist Drive, and the motorcycle crashed into its side.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Murder suspect in Hardee County on the run

Matthew Scott Flores is on the run for an active warrant for murder in Hardee County within the city of Wauchula. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with the Florida license plate stage JTHQ77. During the investigation, the DeSoto County...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers waste truck crash temporarily closes southbound Edison Bridge

A crash between a city waste truck and a pickup truck in downtown Fort Myers brought traffic on the Edison Bridge to a standstill for hours on Thursday morning. The Fort Myers Police Department tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. that all southbound lanes of Fowler Street at First Street would be closed while crews cleaned spillage from the crash. All traffic was temporarily diverted onto Edwards Drive, but drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man sentenced for beating dog in car at a south Fort Myers RaceTrac

The man caught on video beating a dog in the back of a car at a south Fort Myers RaceTrac last year has been sentenced on animal cruelty charges. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Marcus Chiddister, 23, was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of probation. He must also complete an anger management program and a psychiatric evaluation and may never possess or own a dog again.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Nanny accused of stealing south Fort Myers family’s dog after being fired

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:39d0cdea951332d45a3c59ed Player Element ID: 6319326867112. A woman working as a nanny in south Fort Myers was arrested Wednesday after deputies say she stole a family’s dog in retaliation for...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver killed in head-on crash in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 61-year-old man was traveling west on Gillet Drive at about 11:15 p.m., approaching a right curve east of Gillet Road.
PALMETTO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy