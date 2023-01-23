The man caught on video beating a dog in the back of a car at a south Fort Myers RaceTrac last year has been sentenced on animal cruelty charges. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Marcus Chiddister, 23, was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of probation. He must also complete an anger management program and a psychiatric evaluation and may never possess or own a dog again.

