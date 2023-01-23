TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Each year approximately 8,500 Idahoans are diagnosed with cancer, Idaho has some of the lowest screening rates in the nation. Cody Orchard, the Tobacco Prevention Coordinator at St. Luke’s – Twin Falls, said Idaho ranks 50th in the nation for breast cancer screening, 52nd for cervical cancer screening (including territories) and 40th for colorectal cancer screening. This is partially because people aren’t doing follow-ups with their doctor or regular screenings.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO