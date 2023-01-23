ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

Minico’s McCaffrey leaving for Centennial job

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans football program will have a new leader next fall. Keelan McCaffrey, who has been the head coach the last five seasons, is leaving to take the head coaching job at Centennial High School (5A) in Boise. Minico went 38-13 and reached the...
RUPERT, ID
kmvt

CSI and the Red Cross team up for a much needed blood drive

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley residents flocked to the College of Southern Idaho on Thursday for a blood drive held in the student recreation center. Donations occurred until 4 p.m. at the intermural basketball courts. According to Red Cross workers, Thursday’s drive was a huge success, with...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Idaho ranks near the bottom for cancer screening

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Each year approximately 8,500 Idahoans are diagnosed with cancer, Idaho has some of the lowest screening rates in the nation. Cody Orchard, the Tobacco Prevention Coordinator at St. Luke’s – Twin Falls, said Idaho ranks 50th in the nation for breast cancer screening, 52nd for cervical cancer screening (including territories) and 40th for colorectal cancer screening. This is partially because people aren’t doing follow-ups with their doctor or regular screenings.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Behind the Business: Ox-Bow Diner

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ox-bow Diner in Bliss captures the local spirit of the town. Recently, the diner added a bar, pool table, jukebox, and bullshooter. The bar was handmade by co-owner Leslie jones’ husband and the oxbow now offers karaoke. Jones says what makes the diner unique is that the majority of their menu is made from scratch.
BLISS, ID

