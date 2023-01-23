Read full article on original website
Ding... Ding... Ding... CSI Boxing Smoker set to take center ring Saturday night in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho rodeo team is working on a pretty good season. The men are currently sixth and the women 11th overall in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association standings. But, this weekend, the cowboys and cowgirls are doing something different. They will...
Canyon Ridge girls pick up fifth win in a row; prep basketball scores
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge girls basketball team stopped Jerome’s win streak at four and extended their own streak to five with a win Thursday night at Jerome. Canyon Ridge 56, Jerome 54. OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES. Preston 34, Burley 28. Kimberly 35, Declo 26.
Twin boys beat Jerome for first time since 2020; Dietrich girls claim Sawtooth Conference regular season title
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls boys basketball team picked up their first win over Jerome since 2020 Tuesday night. Dietrich claims the Sawtooth Conference regular season title. Minico 60, Wood River 32. Jerome 47, Burley 35.
Minico’s McCaffrey leaving for Centennial job
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans football program will have a new leader next fall. Keelan McCaffrey, who has been the head coach the last five seasons, is leaving to take the head coaching job at Centennial High School (5A) in Boise. Minico went 38-13 and reached the...
CSI and the Red Cross team up for a much needed blood drive
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley residents flocked to the College of Southern Idaho on Thursday for a blood drive held in the student recreation center. Donations occurred until 4 p.m. at the intermural basketball courts. According to Red Cross workers, Thursday’s drive was a huge success, with...
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanks to the generosity of some local Magic Valley employees, Twin Falls will soon have a new park for the community to enjoy. Earlier this week, the City of Twin Falls and Chobani announced the dedication of a new three-acre park, called The Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park.
Local woman receives life-saving kidney transplant, thanks to her father
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hilda Castillo, a 45-year-old single mom born with FSGS, a hereditary disease that causes scarring in the filters of the kidneys which was passed on to her from her dad’s mother. Before her transplant, Castillo was often tired, dizzy, nauseous, and light-headed. She...
Idaho ranks near the bottom for cancer screening
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Each year approximately 8,500 Idahoans are diagnosed with cancer, Idaho has some of the lowest screening rates in the nation. Cody Orchard, the Tobacco Prevention Coordinator at St. Luke’s – Twin Falls, said Idaho ranks 50th in the nation for breast cancer screening, 52nd for cervical cancer screening (including territories) and 40th for colorectal cancer screening. This is partially because people aren’t doing follow-ups with their doctor or regular screenings.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: how the drought situation impacts farmers decisions on which crops to plant
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rick Pearson has been farming in the Buhl area almost his whole life. “A variety of crops, corn, alfalfa, and then a grain crop, either wheat or triticale for seed,” said Pearson a farmer in Buhl. As it stands right now, most of Idaho...
Twin Falls County begins work on new Judicial Annex, adding to an already historic plot of land
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the last few days, crews from the Twin Falls County Parks Department have been working to clear all the old shrubs, bushes and trees that surround the Historic Twin Falls Courthouse. All this work is because Twin Falls County is looking to make...
Behind the Business: Ox-Bow Diner
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ox-bow Diner in Bliss captures the local spirit of the town. Recently, the diner added a bar, pool table, jukebox, and bullshooter. The bar was handmade by co-owner Leslie jones’ husband and the oxbow now offers karaoke. Jones says what makes the diner unique is that the majority of their menu is made from scratch.
Reports of livestock theft in the area, how you can work to protect your animals
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There has been an increase in livestock theft in the area. 16 goats were stolen in Gooding, and 15 in Buhl according to the Gooding Sheriff’s Department and the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department. Lt. Daron Brown with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office...
