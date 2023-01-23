ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable

It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Larry Brown Sports

Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence

Arte Moreno on Monday announced the surprising news that he is not going to sell the Los Angeles Angels. Angels fans who have grown sick of the 76-year-old’s leadership of the team were not happy about the news. The news could also have one significant consequence. SNY’s Andy Martino wrote a column on Wednesday about... The post Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him

Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
iheart.com

Is There a Reunion Coming for the Astros?

There has been a lot said throughout the winter about the future of Yuli Gurriel with the Houston Astros. Just this past weekend at fan fest, Jeff Bagwell even discussed how much they would like to bring Yuli back, even after filling his spot at first base with Jose Abreu.
The Comeback

Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts

The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Front Office Sports

Report: NWSL Expanding League With Three New Franchises

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman is likely following through on her previous promise to expand the National Women’s Soccer League. The NWSL is in the late stages of discussions to add teams in Utah, San Francisco, and Boston, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The first two teams will...
Front Office Sports

Baltimore Orioles Feud Intensifies With New Legal Filing

The Baltimore Orioles’ family feud has worsened after co-owner Louis Angelos made serious claims in a new legal filing. Angelos alleges that his mother Georgia Angelos and brother John Angelos “systematically drained” a bank account held by his ailing father Peter Angelos “to insulate them” from potential creditors, among other reasons.
