Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence
Arte Moreno on Monday announced the surprising news that he is not going to sell the Los Angeles Angels. Angels fans who have grown sick of the 76-year-old’s leadership of the team were not happy about the news. The news could also have one significant consequence. SNY’s Andy Martino wrote a column on Wednesday about... The post Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels News: Jared Walsh Has to 'Pinch' Himself Playing With Greatness of Ohtani and Trout
Angels All-Star Jared Walsh talked to MLB Network about the dreamlike feeling of getting to play with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout every day.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
Dodgers: Analyst Says This Could Be LA Superstar's Last Season in MLB
Bleacher Report lists Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw as one of ten star players who might call it a career after the 2023 season.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
iheart.com
Is There a Reunion Coming for the Astros?
There has been a lot said throughout the winter about the future of Yuli Gurriel with the Houston Astros. Just this past weekend at fan fest, Jeff Bagwell even discussed how much they would like to bring Yuli back, even after filling his spot at first base with Jose Abreu.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Left-Handed Hurler After Tuesday's Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a southpaw to a minor-league deal just hours after trading Josh Taylor to the Kansas City Royals.
Rangers Going Off Local TV?
Impact of bankruptcy by Diamond Sports, which operates Bally's, could impact television revenue payments to the Rangers, other MLB teams.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Jeffrey Springs reportedly signed a lucrative extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts
The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Astros Outfielder Garners Hall of Fame Votes
Carlos Beltran, a former outfielder for the Houston Astros, is in the running for Hall of Fame, but was unable to secure the votes necessary this round.
Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Fernando Tatis Jr. hoping to return to form after missing all of 2022 to a wrist fracture and a PED suspension just as he was set to join a stacked lineup
Cubs Aren't Finished With Free Agent Acquisitions Just Yet
The Chicago Cubs aren't done yet when it comes to free agent acquisitions this winter according to a new report.
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
Reyes Moronta is a reliever that used to pitch for new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in San Francisco from 2017-19.
Front Office Sports
Report: NWSL Expanding League With Three New Franchises
NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman is likely following through on her previous promise to expand the National Women’s Soccer League. The NWSL is in the late stages of discussions to add teams in Utah, San Francisco, and Boston, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The first two teams will...
WATCH: Angels' Mike Trout Drives Golf Ball 184 MPH at Top Golf
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout recently visited Top Golf, where he was videoed driving a golf ball 184 mph.
Schedule released for Padres 2023 giveaways, theme games
From bobbleheads to hats to Hawaiian shirts, there will be no shortage of Padres merch up for grabs for fans this upcoming season
2 Former Top Yankees Prospects Sent to Triple-A
These two players were designated for assignment earlier this month
Baltimore Orioles Feud Intensifies With New Legal Filing
The Baltimore Orioles’ family feud has worsened after co-owner Louis Angelos made serious claims in a new legal filing. Angelos alleges that his mother Georgia Angelos and brother John Angelos “systematically drained” a bank account held by his ailing father Peter Angelos “to insulate them” from potential creditors, among other reasons.
