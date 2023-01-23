ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Frances Dwyer, 78, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Frances Dwyer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 23, 2023 at the age of 78. She was born December 14, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of George and Mary Toomey. She married her lifelong sweetheart, Dennis Dwyer on March 9, 1963, in Chicago. Fran was the proud mother of Erin (Scott) Beebe, Dennis (Katie), and Emmett. Fran was a cherished and beaming grandmother to Marty, Kevin, Connie, Emmett and Sarah; devoted sister, to Mary Prince, Bunny Hamburg, Florence Ackerman, Janet (Jim) Frain, George (Karla) Toomey, and BJ (Marian) Toomey and preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister, Antoinette Barr.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
NAEC expects power fully restored by Sunday

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors have restored service another percentage of members, but restoration efforts are expected to continue through Sunday. At 5am Friday morning, the cooperative had 4,898 outages in Baxter County, 109 in Marion County, 1,456 in Fulton County, 1,116 in Izard County and 11 in Stone County.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
NAEC outage count falls to nearly 8,000

More area residents have had their power restored overnight, but crews continue their efforts to get more members and customers back online. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Sammy Raycraft this morning for the latest update. Listen:. As of 6:45,...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kenneth Leon Looney Sr., 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Kenneth Leon Looney, Sr., 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Kenneth was born on October 25, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas, to Marcus and Dolores Vialpando Looney. He graduated from Franklin High School in Stockton, California. Ken served in the United States Navy from 1971 until he retired as a Master Chief Electronic Technician. He married Beverly Stevens on March 18, 1996 in Mountain View, Arkansas. He was a member of the Mountain Home Masonic Lodge #263, Mountain Home Elks Lodge #1714, and the V.F.W. Post #3246. He enjoyed traveling and especially loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money

A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
ksgf.com

Power Outages Still A Problem Wednesday Night

(KTTS News) — Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday night. Utility crews made good progress restoring power during the day after heavy snow stopped falling. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,100 customers in Howell County were still in the dark. About 1,100 customers in Texas County were without...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth man accused of kidnapping

A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
FORSYTH, MO
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area

Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
933kwto.com

Early School Dismissals and Other Closures for Tuesday, January 24

With an impending winter storm warning set to hit southwest Missouri later today, several school districts and government buildings are closing their doors early on Tuesday. This story will be updated periodically as more closures and cancellations come in. A complete list of closures can be found below:. Alpena- 2:00...
BRANSON, MO
James A. Rorex, 71, Norfork (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old James A. Rorex of Norfork are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. James Rorex died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
NORFORK, AR
KYTV

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, what’s probably the most unusual found animal we’ve ever featured. Imagine people’s surprise when an African Serval cat started being seen in Ava. A brave family ended up trapping it and called the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs to take over from there.
AVA, MO
KYTV

Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

