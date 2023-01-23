Frances Dwyer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 23, 2023 at the age of 78. She was born December 14, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of George and Mary Toomey. She married her lifelong sweetheart, Dennis Dwyer on March 9, 1963, in Chicago. Fran was the proud mother of Erin (Scott) Beebe, Dennis (Katie), and Emmett. Fran was a cherished and beaming grandmother to Marty, Kevin, Connie, Emmett and Sarah; devoted sister, to Mary Prince, Bunny Hamburg, Florence Ackerman, Janet (Jim) Frain, George (Karla) Toomey, and BJ (Marian) Toomey and preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister, Antoinette Barr.

