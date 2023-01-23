Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Frances Dwyer, 78, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Frances Dwyer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 23, 2023 at the age of 78. She was born December 14, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of George and Mary Toomey. She married her lifelong sweetheart, Dennis Dwyer on March 9, 1963, in Chicago. Fran was the proud mother of Erin (Scott) Beebe, Dennis (Katie), and Emmett. Fran was a cherished and beaming grandmother to Marty, Kevin, Connie, Emmett and Sarah; devoted sister, to Mary Prince, Bunny Hamburg, Florence Ackerman, Janet (Jim) Frain, George (Karla) Toomey, and BJ (Marian) Toomey and preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister, Antoinette Barr.
KTLO
NAEC expects power fully restored by Sunday
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors have restored service another percentage of members, but restoration efforts are expected to continue through Sunday. At 5am Friday morning, the cooperative had 4,898 outages in Baxter County, 109 in Marion County, 1,456 in Fulton County, 1,116 in Izard County and 11 in Stone County.
KTLO
NAEC outage count falls to nearly 8,000
More area residents have had their power restored overnight, but crews continue their efforts to get more members and customers back online. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Sammy Raycraft this morning for the latest update. Listen:. As of 6:45,...
KTLO
Kenneth Leon Looney Sr., 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Kenneth Leon Looney, Sr., 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Kenneth was born on October 25, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas, to Marcus and Dolores Vialpando Looney. He graduated from Franklin High School in Stockton, California. Ken served in the United States Navy from 1971 until he retired as a Master Chief Electronic Technician. He married Beverly Stevens on March 18, 1996 in Mountain View, Arkansas. He was a member of the Mountain Home Masonic Lodge #263, Mountain Home Elks Lodge #1714, and the V.F.W. Post #3246. He enjoyed traveling and especially loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
KTLO
Wavil Earl Wayland, 85, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Wavil Earl Wayland of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Wavil Wayland died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Lelia Grace McArdle, 91, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 91-year-old Lelia “Lee” McArdle of Salesville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Lelia McArdle died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
ksgf.com
Power Outages Still A Problem Wednesday Night
(KTTS News) — Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday night. Utility crews made good progress restoring power during the day after heavy snow stopped falling. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,100 customers in Howell County were still in the dark. About 1,100 customers in Texas County were without...
KTLO
Henrietta Lane, 75, Mountain Home (Ermert)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Henrietta Lane of Mountain Home are pending at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning, Ark.
KTLO
Anthony Bigos, 87, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 87-year-old Anthony Bigos of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Anthony Bigos died Tuesday at his residence.
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Alma for Sweetheart Royalty Night
High school basketball makes up the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it’s Sweetheart Royalty Night. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue conference play by welcoming Alma to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are tied for fifth place in the 5A-West with the Lady Airedales. The...
KTLO
Leta Snow, 88, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Leta Snow of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Leta Snow died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
KTLO
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area
Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
KTLO
Clifton Fletcher, 66, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Clifton Fletcher of Mountain Home are at Roller Funeral Home. Clifton Fletcher died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
933kwto.com
Early School Dismissals and Other Closures for Tuesday, January 24
With an impending winter storm warning set to hit southwest Missouri later today, several school districts and government buildings are closing their doors early on Tuesday. This story will be updated periodically as more closures and cancellations come in. A complete list of closures can be found below:. Alpena- 2:00...
KTLO
James A. Rorex, 71, Norfork (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old James A. Rorex of Norfork are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. James Rorex died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, what’s probably the most unusual found animal we’ve ever featured. Imagine people’s surprise when an African Serval cat started being seen in Ava. A brave family ended up trapping it and called the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs to take over from there.
KTLO
Viola Dorothy Sanford, 94, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 94-year-old Viola Dorothy Sanford of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Viola Dorothy Sanford died Thursday at her home.
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
Comments / 0