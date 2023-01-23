Long Islanders unite! Get ready to get lost in Grand Central! Editor’s note: mentions of gun violence. Happening in the World: Nine Palestinians have been killed during a West Bank air raid that the Israeli Military claims was to prevent Islamic Jihad militants from planning major attacks. The attack took place in the Jenin refugee camp, and wounded 20 people. Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said that ambulances were unable to reach the scene in time, as they were blocked by Israeli troops. At least 29 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces this year, as frequent military operations persist. (BBC)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO