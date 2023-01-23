ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

UConn researcher invents a self-cooling tent to fight rising temperatures for campers, disaster victims

A new invention from a UConn researcher is set to make camping a breeze. Although summer is a popular time for camping, rising global temperatures have made the tent a hot, poorly ventilated space to sleep in, researcher Al Kasani found. Kasani, a current PhD student at UConn studying chemical engineering, studies all things renewable energy — from electric cars to solar power. An avid camper and self-proclaimed nature lover himself, Kasani saw firsthand this issue of the too hot tent and set out to find a solution.
Opinion: Early voting system must be equitable, inclusive and accessible

This session, the Connecticut General Assembly will consider how to make the voters’ vision for early voting a reality. When they do, it is worth remembering that early voting was more popular with Connecticut voters, in percentage support, than any candidate for statewide or congressional office on the ballot here in 2022, as well as the majority of victors in contested races for the legislature.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Valentine’s Day restaurant options around Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Treat your Valentine to a special meal this Feb. 14. The holiday falls on a Tuesday, but several Connecticut restaurants are extending their menu offerings for several days. The Cottage in Westport will celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14...
CONNECTICUT STATE
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27 - 29

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend offers a host of events celebrating Lunar New Year, as well as festivals like the 19th Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest Grand Tasting. Here are 25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut:. 19th Annual Sun...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Opinion: CT families deserve better housing and transportation choices

Everyone knows that it takes a village to raise a child, but in too many towns in Connecticut, our housing and transportation policies make it virtually illegal to build those villages. Car dependence and a lack of housing choices are a burden for the state’s families, but we don’t have to accept the status quo. The 2023 legislative session is an opportunity to begin rebuilding walkable communities with a mix of housing options, and that will be a boon for our friends and family.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Opinion: A CT town’s rejection of Nazi bigotry

International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated on Jan. 27, 2023, the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. We are also likely to witness this month another hateful increase in antisemitic incidents — cemetery desecrations, Internet slurs or Holocaust deniers parading in “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirts — both in Connecticut and throughout the United States.
SOUTHBURY, CT
CT chefs, restaurant nominated for 2023 James Beard Foundation awards

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut chefs and a top Peruvian restaurant have been nominated for James Beard Foundation awards, known as one of the most prominent honors in the culinary industry. Christian Hunter of Community Table in Washington and Renee Touponce of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Governor creates commission to study Arizona prison problems

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced the creation of a commission to study problems in Arizona’s prisons, including staffing levels and the health care offered to those behind bars. The creation of the commission by Hobbs, Arizona’s first Democratic governor since 2009, came several days...
ARIZONA STATE
Rocket launched from NASA-based lab spotted flying over Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. NASA debuted a new safety system with a rocket that was seen flying over Connecticut Tuesday night. Rocket Lab USA, located at NASA's Wallops facility, launched the rocket from Virginia and it soared above the East Coast. Portland, Conn., resident Michael Beck managed to snap a photo of the Electron rocket as it flew over Connecticut. He captured the photo using a camera with a tripod and a 40-millimeter lens.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Love is in the air at Winsted senior center's Valentines workshop

WINSTED — Love was in the air at the Winsted Senior Center this week for a Valentine's Day card-making workshop. Members of the senior enrichment program, including residents of Winsted, Torrington, Harwinton and Hartland, worked together around four square tables in the center's dining room. Each person had a collection of red or pink cards; a valentine message was pasted on another small card inside. Members of the group pressed cutout hearts and shiny star stickers inside and outside the individual cards, then signed their own name inside, adding a personal touch.
WINSTED, CT
Opinion: How to stop wrong-way crashes

The number of fatalities resulting from wrong-way driving in Connecticut has increased at an alarming rate in the past year. We must now act to prevent these senseless losses. The tragic loss of Connecticut state legislator Quentin Williams in a wrong-way head-on collision will hopefully serve as an impetus to action. In 2022 alone, 23 people died in wrong-way collisions, skyrocketing from just four the two years prior.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Opinion: How to make CT's electricity grid more affordable

This winter's rise in electricity costs is terrible for Connecticut families. Even worse is that the problem of high electricity bills in our state is nothing new. According to a recent study, Connecticut has the highest electricity bills in the continental United States. Our state government and policy have failed...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Editorial: Stop plan to redefine ‘affordable’

Some House Republicans in Connecticut have a novel idea for solving the state’s real and growing housing crisis. They want to pretend it doesn’t exist. It goes like this. Think of an issue like the poverty line. What if, instead of setting the poverty line for a family of four’s average annual income at around $30,000 ( as it was federally in 2022), we set the bar at $15,000, which was the line for an individual? Suddenly, a lot fewer people are in poverty.
CONNECTICUT STATE

