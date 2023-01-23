MILWAUKEE - The family of Brieon Green, who died inside the Milwaukee County Jail last year, demanded Thursday, Jan. 26 that all video be released. Less than three hours after Green, 21, was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022. Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney said surveillance video showed a correctional officer passed by Green's cell as he was taking his own life, and they want you to see that video.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO