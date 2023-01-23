Read full article on original website
Joe Blow
3d ago
Also I believe after serving a quarter of the year and a half sentence he can get out! I remember the day when Grand theft Auto (not driving a vehicle without owners consent) was a flat 10-year prison sentence! And as the prisons filled up the sentencing started to change lower and lower! What should have been done is just build more prisons!
5
Cheryl M. Falk
4d ago
total BULLCRAP. No wonder.the crime is getting higher and higher no punishment
20
Jay Roberts
4d ago
petty sentence....he will be back at it in 18 months
17
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man convicted; 1986 killing of 22-year-old Green Bay woman
GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Racine man has been convicted in the 1986 killing of a young woman whose body was found in a swamp at a Green Bay nature area. Lou Griffin, 67, pleaded no contest Friday, Jan. 27 in Brown County Circuit Court to a charge of homicide by reckless conduct, and a judge found him guilty. His sentencing is set for March 27.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase, driver arrested in Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with one person in handcuffs Wednesday, Jan 25, in Pleasant Prairie. Kenosha police were chasing a vehicle southbound on Sheridan Road. Pleasant Prairie police were notified around 11:30 a.m. and joined in to assist and develop a plan to end the pursuit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Eugene Scull sentenced; 12 years in prison for 2020 fatal crash
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Eugene Scull on Friday, Jan. 27 to twelve years in prison and another six years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal crash near 35th and Congress on Jan. 1, 2020. Scull faced the following criminal counts in the case:. Homicide by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy accused of killing mom, competency evaluation ordered
MILWAUKEE - The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy charged with shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset will be seen by a psychologist, the court ruled Friday, Jan. 27. "(He) does not understand what is going on and may not be able to assist in his defense, so we...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Downtown Milwaukee fatal crash; woman accused 'intoxicated:' complaint
MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened in downtown Milwaukee in July 2022. The accused is Kimberly Williams – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, Brieon Green's family demands release of all video
MILWAUKEE - The family of Brieon Green, who died inside the Milwaukee County Jail last year, demanded Thursday, Jan. 26 that all video be released. Less than three hours after Green, 21, was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022. Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney said surveillance video showed a correctional officer passed by Green's cell as he was taking his own life, and they want you to see that video.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol
Milwaukee police are looking for the people who robbed an armored truck at 79th and Capitol on Thursday morning. They got away with more than $100,000.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Jensen's sister, pathologist testify
KENOSHA, Wis. - In the new homicide trial for Mark Jensen, a forensic pathologist testified on Friday, Jan. 27 that Jensen's wife, Julie, likely died from complications of antifreeze poisoning – and that it is possible she killed herself. Julie Jensen's best friend also took the stand Friday. "She...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dating app ‘predator’ Timothy Olson pleads not guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Racine man accused of victimizing woman on dating apps pleaded not guilty in Milwaukee County court Tuesday, Jan. 24. Timothy Olson, 52, is charged with kidnapping, resisting/obstructing an officer, two counts of burglary and misappropriating an ID. He is accused of kidnapping a 79-year-old Greendale woman from a Franklin bar.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan Dairy Queen armed robbery caught on cam, robber sought
DELAVAN, Wis. - Town of Delavan police are looking for a robber who stole money from a Dairy Queen on Highway 50 on Friday, Jan. 13. Police responded to a Dairy Queen around 9 p.m. after receiving a call of an armed robbery. Officers were on the scene within two minutes, but the robber had already run on foot.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Dan Bice’s Reckless & Unfair Attack on Jennifer Dorow’s Son
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel violated its own ethics rules by naming Jennifer Dorow’s son in a story about the death of UWM student Cade Reddington, who died of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication over a year ago. Michael Dorow, 19, has never been arrested nor charged. He has also never...
discoverhometown.com
Drug charges filed against Germantown resident
A 48-year-old Germantown resident is racing several drug-related charges in Washington County Circuit Court. Vue Pao Yang, 48, was charged in Washington County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 with possession with intent to deliver THC/use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run
A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County chase after hit-and-run crash caught on dash, bodycam
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shared dash camera and body camera video of a brief police chase following a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said in a Facebook post, that a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy located a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bail reform proposal allows judges to tie cash to danger
MILWAUKEE - Bail reform is coming to the ballot box in April. That means you will decide if judges should change the way they set cash bail in Wisconsin. Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment say it will give judges the ability to take public safety risk into account for the first time in more than 40 years. Critics say it will do little to protect the public from dangerous people.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, apparent robbery on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Jan. 25 in what police said appears to be a robbery. It happened near 21st and Burleigh around 2:20 p.m. The victim, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the alleged robber. Anyone with information...
