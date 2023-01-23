Read full article on original website
David S Shuman obituary 1939~2023
David S Shuman, 83, of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his residence. Born April 4, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Clarence R. and Jane L. (Dayley) Shuman. David graduated from Mercersburg High School and served in the United States Marine...
Marie M Strait obituary 1927~2023
Marie M Strait, 95, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care Unit, McConnellsburg, PA. Marie was born in Harrisonville, PA on February 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Dottie (Hoop) and Norman Schooley. She was the widow of...
Richard Lee Wagaman Jr. 1958~2023
Mr. Richard Lee Wagaman Jr., 64, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born November 28, 1958 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Richard Wagaman, Sr. and Nancy Lee (Sheeley) Wagaman. He was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior...
Jack E Porter obituary 1933~2023
Jack E Porter, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Laurel Lakes in Chambersburg. Born Wednesday, August 30, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late George D. and Edith M. Holtry Porter. Jack was a graduate of the Shippensburg High School. He was an...
Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart 1975~2023
Mr. Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart, 47, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away January 25, 2023 in his home. Born December 21, 1975 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Diane S. (Koontz) Colley of Greencastle and the late Terry L. Barnhart, Sr. Steven was employed as a carpenter....
Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023
Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023
Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
Jerry E Owens obituary 1943~2023
Jerry E Owens, 79, of Chambersburg, and formerly of Mt. Airy, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 with his family by his side. Born June 5, 1943 in Birchleaf, VA, he was the son of Caudle W. and Allene L. Viers Owens. Jerry...
Eloy Figueroa obituary 1957~2023
Mr. Eloy Figueroa, 65, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in Waynesboro Hospital. Born April 20, 1957, in Mathis, TX, he was the son of the late Manuel and Modesta (Zapata) Figueroa. He and his wife of over 47 years, Mrs. Mary L. (Socks) Figueroa, were married...
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner 1948~2023
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner, age 74, of Chambersburg PA, passed away on January 21, 2023. He was born November 6, 1948 in Waynesboro. Sam graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 1966. Early in his working career he began at the former J.J. Newberry Co. In 1969,...
Niki J Summers obituary 1961~2023
Mrs. Niki J Summers (Helman), 61, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1961, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Gene D. Helman, Sr., and the late Virginia (Matthews) Helman. She and her husband of over 38 years, Mr....
Daniel Paul Linn Jr. obituary 1971~2023
Daniel Paul Linn Jr., 51, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday January 23, 2023 in his home, following a long illness. Born on July 12, 1971 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Daniel Paul Linn Sr. and Brenda (Forsyth) Linn. After high school Daniel attended Penn State University.
William K “Bill” Musser obituary 1936~2023
William K “Bill” Musser, 86, formerly of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Bedford, PA. Born March 12, 1936 in Greenvillage, PA, he was a son of the late Eber L. and Laura B Kane Musser. Bill worked for many years at Snider’s Feed Mill...
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers obituary 1983~2023
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers, age 39, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Waynesboro, PA, on April 3, 1983, he was the son of Gregory L. Sellers (wife Vicky) and Cherie J. Clippinger (husband Charles).
Judith Norene Capello obituary 1944~2023
Judith Norene Capello, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Harry John Newell and Florence Louise...
Donald E Sleighter obituary 1932~2023
Donald E Sleighter, “Slick” “Gene”, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Magnolias of Chambersburg. Born December 12, 1932 on a farm in Greenvillage, PA he was raised by his grandparents, Norman and Ruth Sleighter. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High...
Larry Bruce Holtry obituary 1951~2023
Larry Bruce Holtry, 71, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home. Born February 18, 1951, in Chambersburg, he was the son of Naomi Mae Swartz Holtry and the late Bruce Leroy Holtry. Larry was a 1969 graduate of Shippensburg High School. He was employed as...
Virginia Ann Gregory obituary 1928~2023
Virginia Ann Gregory (Duvall), 94, of Needmore peacefully passed away January 19, 2023 at the long-term care unit of the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg. Virginia was born on August 23, 1928 at Mercy Hospital in Altoona, PA. She was the daughter of Junia May Duvall and Ernest Howard Duvall.
Violet A Reed obituary 1946~2023
Violet A Reed, 76, of Spring Run, entered into rest peacefully in Aprontree Personal Care Home on January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl, in November, 2020. Born March 29, 1946, in Turbett Township, Juniata County, she was the last surviving of 10 children...
C Howard Cline obituary 1933~2023
C Howard Cline, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the Shook Home, Chambersburg. He was born and lived most of his life in Fountaindale, PA. He was the son of the late Clarence A. and Evelyn (Pittinger) Cline. He was a graduate of Washington Township...
