Paul Clarence Popp, 96, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Azria Health Woodhaven in Great Bend, Kansas. Paul was born October 31, 1926 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was one of five sons born to Peter and Paulina (Miller) Popp. He grew up on the family farm in northern Barton County.

