Read full article on original website
Related
Austin Butler Finally Gives Ex Vanessa Hudgens Credit for ‘Elvis' Role
Austin Butler has nothing but burning gratitude for his ex Vanessa Hudgens. The "Elvis" star finally thanked his former girlfriend—who he dated from 2011 to 2020—for the encouragement she gave him to play Elvis Presley, which recently landed him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0